The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #371: Baseball Is So Fun Right Now
Unless you're a Cubs fan. Including: Fields of Dreams; The Week In White Sox; Cubs Scrubs Flubs; Bears Bullshit; All In On New Mexico State; Bulls/Blackhawks; Dreams, Storms; Red Stars' Road; and Chicago Fire Pyre.
SHOW NOTES
* 371.
1:34: Fields Of Dreams.
* AL East vs. NL West.
It's crazy how much being on the Cubs sucked the life out of Kris Bryant.— Stan Belinda Carlisle (@mccbumgarner) August 27, 2021
Yu Darvish returns for the final game of the series. pic.twitter.com/f1b41Is9Gs— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2021
The @Dodgers now have 11 straight seasons without a losing record.— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 27, 2021
That's their longest streak since the team moved to LA.
h/t: @Jonweisman pic.twitter.com/kSR5Uecyqo
The Cincinnati Reds now hold a 2.0 game lead over the Padres for the second wild card spot. 📈 #JustKeepWinning pic.twitter.com/69pRaCvIut— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) August 27, 2021
Rosenthal: The borderline playoff teams that won and lost at the trade deadline (at least so far) @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/RZsKcDukbR— Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) August 21, 2021
This swing by Javy Baez 😬 pic.twitter.com/WwTrwyFOuG— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) August 24, 2021
THE TAMPA BAY RAYS ARE 30 GAMES OVER .500 pic.twitter.com/WY0jarunTf— Elijah Flewellen (@Flewellen727) August 25, 2021
The streak reaches a dozen!— MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2021
The Yankees might never lose again. 😱 pic.twitter.com/7EQdndL7Ul
Hear me out: Luke Voit deserves just as much playing time as Anthony Rizzo https://t.co/jVeX7hBpOx pic.twitter.com/L8qO2LwSbV— Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 21, 2021
9 pitches.— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 27, 2021
9 strikes.
IMMACULATE CHRIS SALE. pic.twitter.com/sDnJ6jPuso
Top 10 most stressed fanbases according to BetUs:— MLB News Network (@newsnetworkmlb) August 27, 2021
1. #Mets
2. #Astros
3. #WhiteSox
4. #Padres
5. #Rangers
6. #Reds
7. #Royals
8. #SFGiants
9. #Mariners
10. #Rays
29:55: The Week In White Sox.
Yaz is back! pic.twitter.com/JQ1cy4tP6b— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 27, 2021
The @whitesox battle the @Cubs on the #SouthSide, with City bragging rights on the line. It's #CrosstownClassic, Round Two, for @TimAnderson7 and the guys. And, everyone wins with this offer: #summer #discount #fares. Details: https://t.co/MogygWc14j pic.twitter.com/ay9VVpTpRK— cta (@cta) August 27, 2021
Aaron Bummer is K-ing hitters and generating grounder at elite rates. The slider he got burned on Wednesday night has been a dominant pitch. But walks and bad counts have allowed for bad outcomes to creep in.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 26, 2021
"It always comes down to strikes"https://t.co/OhR0NDvXuv
Just your daily reminder that @TonyLaRussa makes the white sox look like a peewee league. @whitesox think it's about time for a change yet? https://t.co/0UK9rBUsld— Tyler LaGuardia (@tj_laguardia) August 27, 2021
Why mess with a winning formula? The case for benching Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 27, 2021
[Chicago pitchbot] https://t.co/RzuhJadMKd
38:25: Cubs Scrubs Flubs.
The last five weeks of the season are important for several #Cubs, especially Ian Happ.— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 26, 2021
With a 1.164 OPS over his last 13 games, he looks to have found his swing.
"It's more just being on time and not missing some of those pitches I was waiting for."https://t.co/oRg678aEOl
44:36: Bears Bullshit.
* What?
Bears' HC Matt Nagy reiterated today that Bears' QB Andy Dalton will start Week 1 at Los Angeles against the Rams, saying: "We need to see him in the regular season."— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2021
* WHAT?
Matt Nagy really said, "I told you all it would take 3 years for the offense for the Bears to get going. and with Andy we can do it" pic.twitter.com/avqcK00zoV— Eddie (@eddieb2) August 27, 2021
51:13: All In On New Mexico State.
* Vannini, The Athletic: Ranking Every College Football Team Entering The 2021 Season.
56:49: Bulls/Blackhawks.
BREAKING:
ESPN Sources: Cleveland's acquiring Chicago's Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR's lottery protected future 1st and Cavs' future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021
57:51: Dreams, Storms.
CP and Sue Bird face off tonight in a @chicagosky and @seattlestorm rematch 🍿— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 27, 2021
Catch the game at 10pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/JQc9fZ4JL9
58:28: Red Stars' Road.
Chicago Red Stars are on the right track to recover from "devastating" pandemic losses -- and are actively looking for a local TV deal for the 2022 NWSL season.@jeremymikula's story #mkothttps://t.co/UIwLaKg0dX— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 27, 2021
58:56: Chicago Fire Pyre.
STOPPAGE 1:22
