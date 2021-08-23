Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #371: Baseball Is So Fun Right Now

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Unless you're a Cubs fan. Including: Fields of Dreams; The Week In White Sox; Cubs Scrubs Flubs; Bears Bullshit; All In On New Mexico State; Bulls/Blackhawks; Dreams, Storms; Red Stars' Road; and Chicago Fire Pyre.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #371: Baseball Is So Fun Right Now

-

SHOW NOTES

* 371.

1:34: Fields Of Dreams.

* AL East vs. NL West.

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

-

29:55: The Week In White Sox.

*

*

*

*

-

38:25: Cubs Scrubs Flubs.

-

44:36: Bears Bullshit.

* What?

* WHAT?

-

51:13: All In On New Mexico State.

* Vannini, The Athletic: Ranking Every College Football Team Entering The 2021 Season.

-

56:49: Bulls/Blackhawks.

BREAKING:

-

57:51: Dreams, Storms.

*

58:28: Red Stars' Road.

-

58:56: Chicago Fire Pyre.

-

STOPPAGE 1:22

-

-

