Unless you're a Cubs fan. Including: Fields of Dreams; The Week In White Sox; Cubs Scrubs Flubs; Bears Bullshit; All In On New Mexico State; Bulls/Blackhawks; Dreams, Storms; Red Stars' Road; and Chicago Fire Pyre.

SHOW NOTES

* 371.

1:34: Fields Of Dreams.

* AL East vs. NL West.

It's crazy how much being on the Cubs sucked the life out of Kris Bryant. — Stan Belinda Carlisle (@mccbumgarner) August 27, 2021

Yu Darvish returns for the final game of the series. pic.twitter.com/f1b41Is9Gs — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2021

The @Dodgers now have 11 straight seasons without a losing record.



That's their longest streak since the team moved to LA.



h/t: @Jonweisman pic.twitter.com/kSR5Uecyqo — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 27, 2021

The Cincinnati Reds now hold a 2.0 game lead over the Padres for the second wild card spot. 📈 #JustKeepWinning pic.twitter.com/69pRaCvIut — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) August 27, 2021

Rosenthal: The borderline playoff teams that won and lost at the trade deadline (at least so far) @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/RZsKcDukbR — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) August 21, 2021

This swing by Javy Baez 😬 pic.twitter.com/WwTrwyFOuG — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) August 24, 2021

THE TAMPA BAY RAYS ARE 30 GAMES OVER .500 pic.twitter.com/WY0jarunTf — Elijah Flewellen (@Flewellen727) August 25, 2021

The streak reaches a dozen!



The Yankees might never lose again. 😱 pic.twitter.com/7EQdndL7Ul — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2021

Hear me out: Luke Voit deserves just as much playing time as Anthony Rizzo https://t.co/jVeX7hBpOx pic.twitter.com/L8qO2LwSbV — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 21, 2021

9 pitches.

9 strikes.

IMMACULATE CHRIS SALE. pic.twitter.com/sDnJ6jPuso — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 27, 2021

29:55: The Week In White Sox.

Yaz is back! pic.twitter.com/JQ1cy4tP6b — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 27, 2021

Aaron Bummer is K-ing hitters and generating grounder at elite rates. The slider he got burned on Wednesday night has been a dominant pitch. But walks and bad counts have allowed for bad outcomes to creep in.



"It always comes down to strikes"https://t.co/OhR0NDvXuv — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 26, 2021

Just your daily reminder that @TonyLaRussa makes the white sox look like a peewee league. @whitesox think it's about time for a change yet? https://t.co/0UK9rBUsld — Tyler LaGuardia (@tj_laguardia) August 27, 2021

Why mess with a winning formula? The case for benching Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal.



[Chicago pitchbot] https://t.co/RzuhJadMKd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 27, 2021

38:25: Cubs Scrubs Flubs.

The last five weeks of the season are important for several #Cubs, especially Ian Happ.



With a 1.164 OPS over his last 13 games, he looks to have found his swing.



"It's more just being on time and not missing some of those pitches I was waiting for."https://t.co/oRg678aEOl — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 26, 2021

44:36: Bears Bullshit.

* What?

Bears' HC Matt Nagy reiterated today that Bears' QB Andy Dalton will start Week 1 at Los Angeles against the Rams, saying: "We need to see him in the regular season." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2021

* WHAT?

Matt Nagy really said, "I told you all it would take 3 years for the offense for the Bears to get going. and with Andy we can do it" pic.twitter.com/avqcK00zoV — Eddie (@eddieb2) August 27, 2021

51:13: All In On New Mexico State.

* Vannini, The Athletic: Ranking Every College Football Team Entering The 2021 Season.

56:49: Bulls/Blackhawks.

BREAKING:

ESPN Sources: Cleveland's acquiring Chicago's Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR's lottery protected future 1st and Cavs' future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

57:51: Dreams, Storms.

CP and Sue Bird face off tonight in a @chicagosky and @seattlestorm rematch 🍿



Catch the game at 10pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/JQc9fZ4JL9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 27, 2021

58:28: Red Stars' Road.

Chicago Red Stars are on the right track to recover from "devastating" pandemic losses -- and are actively looking for a local TV deal for the 2022 NWSL season.@jeremymikula's story #mkothttps://t.co/UIwLaKg0dX — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 27, 2021

58:56: Chicago Fire Pyre.

STOPPAGE 1:22

