:12: D'yersville Mak'er.

The MLB's "Field of Dreams" game was packed full of nostalgia, writes our baseball columnist @TylerKepner, but Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the Chicago White Sox made sure this sequel-of-sorts created memories of its own. https://t.co/a2kqGJ2TtE — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021

WHAT A DREAM. Tim Anderson walks it off! pic.twitter.com/0GDXW91uKg — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2021

25:57: In The Sox's Sights.

* Wallenstein: The Pitching Plan.

* Tim Anderson's problem.

34:22: Cubs Cupboard Historically Bare.

* Coffman: Hapless Hoyer.

Jed Hoyer is right - it's not 2012. It's worse. https://t.co/oEP982bmHT — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 12, 2021

Ironically, despite his anti-vaccine stance, Jake Arrieta's arm is shot. — Sean Holland (@sth85) August 12, 2021

47:05: Fields Notes.

* Justin Time.

* Noon start.

55:55: Ball Game?

NBA is investigating possible tampering violations on the Heat-Raptors trade for Kyle Lowry and Bulls-Pelicans trade for Lonzo Ball, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/ytwDdO7BjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2021

57:35: Tony O.

We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.#TonyO ❤️ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 10, 2021

1:00:23: The Altlympics.

The European parliament has passed a resolution calling on diplomatic officials to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to China's human rights abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang region. #ChinaExposed pic.twitter.com/gIgOaGWu9J — Jasbeer Singh Raina (@JasbeerSRaina) August 7, 2021

U.S. Women's Water Polo Wins Olympic Gold, Aided By A Powerhouse Goalie https://t.co/R2jTRaLzVq — NPR World (@nprworld) August 7, 2021

athing mu; she broke a national record and won a gold medal at 19 with 800 Meters at 2020 tokyo olympics pic.twitter.com/bhPbkByCLz — diverse hourly women (@hrlywomen) August 5, 2021

This, friends, is the game face of the most decorated US track and field Olympian, Alyson Felix. Amazing. https://t.co/DWSgAqoxrT pic.twitter.com/t4taAuXPtD — Naomi Starobin (@nstarobin) August 7, 2021

What a tremendous end to the Olympic Games for the U.S., and especially the game of golf. Barbara and I send our heartfelt congratulations to two young and talented Americans in Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda. We're so proud of them, and I know all of America is proud of them! pic.twitter.com/n0x6kUAkgS — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 9, 2021

1:07:18: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.



STOPPAGE: 12:16

