The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #369: MLB Has A Catch
D'yersville Mak'er. Plus: In The Sox's Sights; Cubs Cupboard Historically Bare; Fields Notes; Ball Game?; Tony O; The Altlympics; and Sky, Red Stars & Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 369.
:12: D'yersville Mak'er.
The MLB's "Field of Dreams" game was packed full of nostalgia, writes our baseball columnist @TylerKepner, but Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the Chicago White Sox made sure this sequel-of-sorts created memories of its own. https://t.co/a2kqGJ2TtE— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021
*
WHAT A DREAM. Tim Anderson walks it off! pic.twitter.com/0GDXW91uKg— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2021
-
25:57: In The Sox's Sights.
* Wallenstein: The Pitching Plan.
* Tim Anderson's problem.
-
34:22: Cubs Cupboard Historically Bare.
* Coffman: Hapless Hoyer.
Jed Hoyer is right - it's not 2012. It's worse. https://t.co/oEP982bmHT— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 12, 2021
*
Ironically, despite his anti-vaccine stance, Jake Arrieta's arm is shot.— Sean Holland (@sth85) August 12, 2021
-
47:05: Fields Notes.
* Justin Time.
* Noon start.
-
55:55: Ball Game?
NBA is investigating possible tampering violations on the Heat-Raptors trade for Kyle Lowry and Bulls-Pelicans trade for Lonzo Ball, per @wojespn and @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/ytwDdO7BjT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2021
-
57:35: Tony O.
We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.#TonyO ❤️— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 10, 2021
-
1:00:23: The Altlympics.
The European parliament has passed a resolution calling on diplomatic officials to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to China's human rights abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang region. #ChinaExposed pic.twitter.com/gIgOaGWu9J— Jasbeer Singh Raina (@JasbeerSRaina) August 7, 2021
*
U.S. Women's Water Polo Wins Olympic Gold, Aided By A Powerhouse Goalie https://t.co/R2jTRaLzVq— NPR World (@nprworld) August 7, 2021
*
athing mu; she broke a national record and won a gold medal at 19 with 800 Meters at 2020 tokyo olympics pic.twitter.com/bhPbkByCLz— diverse hourly women (@hrlywomen) August 5, 2021
*
This, friends, is the game face of the most decorated US track and field Olympian, Alyson Felix. Amazing. https://t.co/DWSgAqoxrT pic.twitter.com/t4taAuXPtD— Naomi Starobin (@nstarobin) August 7, 2021
*
What a tremendous end to the Olympic Games for the U.S., and especially the game of golf. Barbara and I send our heartfelt congratulations to two young and talented Americans in Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda. We're so proud of them, and I know all of America is proud of them! pic.twitter.com/n0x6kUAkgS— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 9, 2021
-
1:07:18: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.
-
STOPPAGE: 12:16
-
