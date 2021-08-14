Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #369: MLB Has A Catch

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

D'yersville Mak'er. Plus: In The Sox's Sights; Cubs Cupboard Historically Bare; Fields Notes; Ball Game?; Tony O; The Altlympics; and Sky, Red Stars & Fire.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #369: MLB Has A Catch

-

SHOW NOTES

* 369.

:12: D'yersville Mak'er.

*

-

25:57: In The Sox's Sights.

* Wallenstein: The Pitching Plan.

* Tim Anderson's problem.

-

34:22: Cubs Cupboard Historically Bare.

* Coffman: Hapless Hoyer.

*

-

47:05: Fields Notes.

* Justin Time.

* Noon start.

-

55:55: Ball Game?

-

57:35: Tony O.

-

1:00:23: The Altlympics.

*

*

*

*

-

1:07:18: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.


-

STOPPAGE: 12:16

-

-

