The Crosstown Classic? Not in the mood. Plus: Craig Kimbrel Curiosity; Sox Scuffle; MAF A Go; Training Camp Treacle; Dreamish Teams; Red Stars Ready; Sky Soon; and Chicago Zeros.

SHOW NOTES

* 368.

1:00 Craig Kimbrel Curiosity.

* Why?

6:48: Sox Scuffle.

* They've only won 5 of the last 14, which we presume is the worst possible frame the media could come up with.

* Playoff ready?

18:45: Fucking Crosstown, Not In The Mood.

* Root for the team trying to win (but not their manager).

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CLJqBgP6v0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2021

20:40: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Fan Of Ex-Cubs.

* Who's with me?

21:47: DeBulls.

29:45: MAF A Go.

Jonathan Toews is back.

Marc-Andre Fleury's in net.

Seth Jones is here.

Jake McCabe-Connor Murphy is your shutdown pair.

Tyler Johnson's your 3C.

Kirby Dach is healthy.

Patrick Kane is still good.



Who knows if it'll work out, but it'll certainly be worth watching. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 1, 2021

35:29: Training Camp Treacle.

But that's a lowlight for the OL, right? https://t.co/DFa1yQdFPk — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 6, 2021

40:50: Dreamish Teams.

Headed home with a medal! 🙌🇺🇸🥉 Proud of our fight, proud of our response. @TeamUSA | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SvbUx3VfT9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021

Kevin Durant's (@KDTrey5) case as the greatest Olympic basketball player ever is growing. For the third straight Summer @Olympics, Durant has been an offensive powerhouse overwhelming the challenges of the international game with his spectacular shooting. https://t.co/vnHrUEkhpB — Miami Standard 🌴 (@Miami_Standard) August 3, 2021

Here's the win that sent former Baylor star Brittney Griner, Duncanville's Ariel Atkins and U.S. women's basketball to the team's seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game. https://t.co/3gdbNrdiQk #TokyoOlympics — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 6, 2021

#AllysonFelix Wins 10th Olympic Medal to Tie Carl Lewis for U.S. Track Record https://t.co/fcS2Yt8mgU — AFRO🇵🇷RICAN (@afr0rican) August 6, 2021

Think you're having a bad day?



The U.S. men's track team is in danger of failing to bring home a gold medal for the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, dating back to the 1890s. https://t.co/vBV2TnJj2n — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) August 6, 2021

45:08: Red Stars Ready.

Time to go into the rest of the season with some serious MOMENTUM 😏🚉



Momentum and Elevated jerseys are back in stock...get ready for the rest of the season and order yours TODAY! Can't wait to see you all show up to gamedays in ✨style✨



🔗 https://t.co/yKzxEE1M4Q pic.twitter.com/bTMi8s4G5e — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 6, 2021

46:20: Sky Soon.

46:57: Chicago Zeros.

This was 2017. Soccer still has a long long way to go in the US. https://t.co/sTyBoiS9AI — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) August 3, 2021

49:11: Crap, There's Still Time To Talk About The Cubs.

* Jed Hoyer vs. Jed Hoyer.



STOPPAGE: 5:58

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

