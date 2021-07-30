Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #368: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Only Fan Of Ex-Cubs

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The Crosstown Classic? Not in the mood. Plus: Craig Kimbrel Curiosity; Sox Scuffle; MAF A Go; Training Camp Treacle; Dreamish Teams; Red Stars Ready; Sky Soon; and Chicago Zeros.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #368: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Only Fan Of Ex-Cubs

-

SHOW NOTES

* 368.

1:00 Craig Kimbrel Curiosity.

* Why?

6:48: Sox Scuffle.

* They've only won 5 of the last 14, which we presume is the worst possible frame the media could come up with.

* Playoff ready?

18:45: Fucking Crosstown, Not In The Mood.

* Root for the team trying to win (but not their manager).

-

20:40: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Fan Of Ex-Cubs.

* Who's with me?

21:47: DeBulls.

-

29:45: MAF A Go.

-

35:29: Training Camp Treacle.

*

-

40:50: Dreamish Teams.

*

*

*

*

-

45:08: Red Stars Ready.

-

46:20: Sky Soon.

-

46:57: Chicago Zeros.

-

49:11: Crap, There's Still Time To Talk About The Cubs.

* Jed Hoyer vs. Jed Hoyer.


-

STOPPAGE: 5:58

-

