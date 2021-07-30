Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #368: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Only Fan Of Ex-Cubs
The Crosstown Classic? Not in the mood. Plus: Craig Kimbrel Curiosity; Sox Scuffle; MAF A Go; Training Camp Treacle; Dreamish Teams; Red Stars Ready; Sky Soon; and Chicago Zeros.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 368.
1:00 Craig Kimbrel Curiosity.
* Why?
6:48: Sox Scuffle.
* They've only won 5 of the last 14, which we presume is the worst possible frame the media could come up with.
* Playoff ready?
18:45: Fucking Crosstown, Not In The Mood.
* Root for the team trying to win (but not their manager).
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CLJqBgP6v0— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2021
-
20:40: Ex-Cubs Fan Now Fan Of Ex-Cubs.
* Who's with me?
21:47: DeBulls.
#Bullsnation are you excited or what???— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) August 3, 2021
Welcome to the squad @DeMar_DeRozan @ZO2_ @ACFresh21!!! Let's get it!!!!
-
29:45: MAF A Go.
Jonathan Toews is back.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 1, 2021
Marc-Andre Fleury's in net.
Seth Jones is here.
Jake McCabe-Connor Murphy is your shutdown pair.
Tyler Johnson's your 3C.
Kirby Dach is healthy.
Patrick Kane is still good.
Who knows if it'll work out, but it'll certainly be worth watching.
-
35:29: Training Camp Treacle.
But that's a lowlight for the OL, right? https://t.co/DFa1yQdFPk— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 6, 2021
*
#Bears QBs having terrible day. https://t.co/vaHHzCtFmt— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) August 6, 2021
-
40:50: Dreamish Teams.
Headed home with a medal! 🙌🇺🇸🥉 Proud of our fight, proud of our response. @TeamUSA | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SvbUx3VfT9— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021
*
Kevin Durant's (@KDTrey5) case as the greatest Olympic basketball player ever is growing. For the third straight Summer @Olympics, Durant has been an offensive powerhouse overwhelming the challenges of the international game with his spectacular shooting. https://t.co/vnHrUEkhpB— Miami Standard 🌴 (@Miami_Standard) August 3, 2021
*
Here's the win that sent former Baylor star Brittney Griner, Duncanville's Ariel Atkins and U.S. women's basketball to the team's seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal game. https://t.co/3gdbNrdiQk #TokyoOlympics— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 6, 2021
*
#AllysonFelix Wins 10th Olympic Medal to Tie Carl Lewis for U.S. Track Record https://t.co/fcS2Yt8mgU— AFRO🇵🇷RICAN (@afr0rican) August 6, 2021
*
Think you're having a bad day?— Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) August 6, 2021
The U.S. men's track team is in danger of failing to bring home a gold medal for the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, dating back to the 1890s. https://t.co/vBV2TnJj2n
-
45:08: Red Stars Ready.
Time to go into the rest of the season with some serious MOMENTUM 😏🚉— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 6, 2021
Momentum and Elevated jerseys are back in stock...get ready for the rest of the season and order yours TODAY! Can't wait to see you all show up to gamedays in ✨style✨
🔗 https://t.co/yKzxEE1M4Q pic.twitter.com/bTMi8s4G5e
-
46:20: Sky Soon.
.@NdouraStou and @BaloncestoESP ADVANCE in a win vs. Canada! 🇪🇸 💪— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 1, 2021
20pts, 11reb #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Dff8N2QGYT
-
46:57: Chicago Zeros.
This was 2017. Soccer still has a long long way to go in the US. https://t.co/sTyBoiS9AI— Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) August 3, 2021
-
49:11: Crap, There's Still Time To Talk About The Cubs.
* Jed Hoyer vs. Jed Hoyer.
-
STOPPAGE: 5:58
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #367: The Unlovable Losers
Theo era officially a failure. Plus: Ayo A Bull Now; Marc-Andre Mystery; Organizational Indictment; Andy Dalton Is Going Great!; World Learns About The Twisties; Red Star; and Fire Them.Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #367: The Unlovable Losers" »
Posted on Jul 30, 2021