Theo era officially a failure. Plus: Ayo A Bull Now; Marc-Andre Mystery; Organizational Indictment; Andy Dalton Is Going Great!; World Learns About The Twisties; Red Star; and Fire Them.

* 367.

2:00: Cubs Failure Again Overshadows White Sox Success.

* Jed Hoyer stocks up on teenagers and burnouts.

* BREAKING: White Sox To Acquire Craig Kimbrel For Nick Madrigal, Codi Heuer.

* BREAKING: Javy Baez, Trevor Williams To Mets.

40:30: Ayo A Bull Now.

Ayo Dosunmu: "I know I'm a first-round talent, but you can never control what God has planned for you. He wanted me to play for my home city." pic.twitter.com/qE53cePyZx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 30, 2021

Fact check: God had nothing to do with it.

48:15: Marc-Andre Mystery.

Will Marc-Andre Fleury report to Chicago? And what if he doesn't?@BoyleNBCS and @CRoumeliotis weigh in on latest #Blackhawks Talk Podcast: https://t.co/qDk49ScF9M — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) July 30, 2021

53:05: Organizational Indictment.

* Westhead, TSN: "For 45 minutes last Friday morning, former Chicago Blackhawks player Nick Boynton joined a Zoom call with lawyers hired by the franchise to share his memories of abuse allegations that first surfaced during the team's 2010 playoff run.

"Boynton, who was joined on the video call by his lawyer, told four attorneys with the law firm Jenner & Block that he remembered how former Blackhawks forward Jake Dowell had first told him during the 2010 NHL playoffs that two of their teammates had been sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, who was then Chicago's video coach.

"Boynton told investigators that, at the request of those teammates, he approached skills coach Paul Vincent, hoping that the retired police officer would convince the club's management to fire Aldrich and report the allegations to police.

"Boynton, who played seven games with the Blackhawks in the 2009-10 championship season and 41 games with the team the following year, said in his Zoom interview that many of Chicago's top stars knew about the abuse, based on their conversations in the locker room.

"They asked me who knew and I gave them names, basically everybody on the team," Boynton told TSN in an interview on Wednesday. "I said everybody fucking knew about it. I said you can talk to the coaches . . . I said talk to Torch [former assistant coach John Torchetti]. I called out Brian Campbell, and said talk to Patrick Sharp and talk to Kaner . . . The training staff knew. I'm sick of this wall of silence."

1:01:11: Andy Dalton Is Going Great!

Guess what? Andy Dalton looked like a veteran today and Justin Fields looked like a rookie. As they should.



My camp notes from the first full #Bears practice:

https://t.co/ajIizy5RTF — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 29, 2021

Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton ranked among the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks in The Athletic's 2021 QB rankings. https://t.co/y3V3HpPm44 — BearsWire (@TheBearsWire) July 30, 2021

1:05:49: World Learns About The Twisties.

'Before Elena Mukhina broke her neck doing the Thomas salto, a skill so dangerous it is now banned, she told her coach she was going to break her neck doing the Thomas salto.' https://t.co/I0s3MatpHd — Liesl Pretorius (@lieslpret) July 29, 2021

1:09:05: Dolson Does It!

The U.S. women won gold in the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, led by the Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson. "Hopefully we started something." https://t.co/DACJ8s02xh — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 28, 2021

1:10:12: Red Star.

You can see Naeher do this for like 13 dollars a game every weekend in Bridgeview, you should come see 👀 #MKOT pic.twitter.com/4VEasoE2FN — Sarah Gorden Fan Account (@fires_black) July 30, 2021

1:10:35: Fire Them.

Shots, shots, shots: Fire generate 31 shots, 14 on target, and still lose 2-1 to Toronto.#cffc #cf97 https://t.co/NarKhmolAJ — Patrick McCraney (@patrickmccraney) July 25, 2021

BREAKING: Giants To Acquire Kris Bryant.

STOPPAGE: 12:33

