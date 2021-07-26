Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #367: The Unlovable Losers

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Theo era officially a failure. Plus: Ayo A Bull Now; Marc-Andre Mystery; Organizational Indictment; Andy Dalton Is Going Great!; World Learns About The Twisties; Red Star; and Fire Them.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #367: Unlovable Losers

-

SHOW NOTES

* 367.

2:00: Cubs Failure Again Overshadows White Sox Success.

* Jed Hoyer stocks up on teenagers and burnouts.

* BREAKING: White Sox To Acquire Craig Kimbrel For Nick Madrigal, Codi Heuer.

* BREAKING: Javy Baez, Trevor Williams To Mets.

-

40:30: Ayo A Bull Now.

Fact check: God had nothing to do with it.

-

48:15: Marc-Andre Mystery.

-

53:05: Organizational Indictment.

* Westhead, TSN: "For 45 minutes last Friday morning, former Chicago Blackhawks player Nick Boynton joined a Zoom call with lawyers hired by the franchise to share his memories of abuse allegations that first surfaced during the team's 2010 playoff run.

"Boynton, who was joined on the video call by his lawyer, told four attorneys with the law firm Jenner & Block that he remembered how former Blackhawks forward Jake Dowell had first told him during the 2010 NHL playoffs that two of their teammates had been sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, who was then Chicago's video coach.

"Boynton told investigators that, at the request of those teammates, he approached skills coach Paul Vincent, hoping that the retired police officer would convince the club's management to fire Aldrich and report the allegations to police.

"Boynton, who played seven games with the Blackhawks in the 2009-10 championship season and 41 games with the team the following year, said in his Zoom interview that many of Chicago's top stars knew about the abuse, based on their conversations in the locker room.

"They asked me who knew and I gave them names, basically everybody on the team," Boynton told TSN in an interview on Wednesday. "I said everybody fucking knew about it. I said you can talk to the coaches . . . I said talk to Torch [former assistant coach John Torchetti]. I called out Brian Campbell, and said talk to Patrick Sharp and talk to Kaner . . . The training staff knew. I'm sick of this wall of silence."

-

1:01:11: Andy Dalton Is Going Great!

*

-

1:05:49: World Learns About The Twisties.

-

1:09:05: Dolson Does It!

-

1:10:12: Red Star.

-

1:10:35: Fire Them.

-

BREAKING: Giants To Acquire Kris Bryant.

-

STOPPAGE: 12:33

-

-

