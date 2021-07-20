Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #366: P.S. The White Sox

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Now that the Cubs are officially irrelevant . . . Plus: The Cleveland Traffic Cops; Deer District; Our Olympians; Vax Lax; Yermination; TLR LOL; Q Anon; Unfolding Ugliness; Kofi Stays; Sky Notes; Sunday, Sunday, Sunday; and Just When We Let The Fire Back Into Our Show . . .

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #366: P.S. The White Sox

-

SHOW NOTES

* 366.

:44: The Cleveland Traffic Cops.

-

9:50: Deer District.

-

23:05: Our Olympians.

* NBC Chicago: Meet Team USA's Olympians From The Chicago Area.

* Tribune: Meet The More Than 50 Athletes Who Have Connections To Illinois.

-

26:45: Vax Lax.

* Big Leagues Balk At Endorsing Vaccination.

* But . . .

-

30:45: Yermination.

-

35:00: TLR LOL.

* Players Rebuke La Russa.

-

38:11: Cubs Officially Irrelevant.

-

42:00: Q Anon.

-

42:55: Unfolding Ugliness.

-

47:28: Kofi Stays.

-

48:50: Sky Notes.

-

50:45: Sunday, Sunday, Sunday.

-

54:05: Just When We Let The Fire Back Into Our Show . . .

-

55:45: P.S.: The White Sox.

-

STOPPAGE: 4:57

-

-

