Now that the Cubs are officially irrelevant . . . Plus: The Cleveland Traffic Cops; Deer District; Our Olympians; Vax Lax; Yermination; TLR LOL; Q Anon; Unfolding Ugliness; Kofi Stays; Sky Notes; Sunday, Sunday, Sunday; and Just When We Let The Fire Back Into Our Show . . .

SHOW NOTES

* 366.

:44: The Cleveland Traffic Cops.

As near as I can tell, Tom Hanks lived in Cleveland for three years in the '70s. https://t.co/dTWS4P9kw1 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 23, 2021

9:50: Deer District.

"We are a dangerous organization, we have a great culture, we have a winning culture and we want to keep getting better."@Giannis_An34 has found joy as a champion, but he's still hungry for more.



Exclusive with @eric_nehm: https://t.co/B24NdFSTh1 pic.twitter.com/53AKCa5lYZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 23, 2021

"This doesn't feel real."



When Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral with a 50-piece order at Chick-fil-A today, I knew I needed to talk to someone on the inside. Like, an employee. So I called the store. Enjoy the inside story of a 20,000-calorie order.https://t.co/2Wd6F6cNCM pic.twitter.com/QeizDe46b8 — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) July 22, 2021

Former @Bucks owner, Kohl Initiative & @HKPgiving founder Sen. Herb Kohl had a large role in keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee after selling the team in 2014 by donating $100m to forge a public-private partnership, leading to a new arena & NBA championship! https://t.co/hRZ4SaxGiY — UW La Follette School (@UWLaFollette) July 23, 2021

"Milwaukee Needed This Win" by Kelli María Korducki via NYT https://t.co/lmKrDqBBAy — Charis Sanchez (@charissanc) July 22, 2021

23:05: Our Olympians.

* NBC Chicago: Meet Team USA's Olympians From The Chicago Area.

* Tribune: Meet The More Than 50 Athletes Who Have Connections To Illinois.

26:45: Vax Lax.

* Big Leagues Balk At Endorsing Vaccination.

* But . . .

New on SI: The NFL Has Gone As Far As It Can on Vaccinations https://t.co/JSnWRuKZ5c — Tmish the Commish (@TheSleagueFF) July 23, 2021

30:45: Yermination.

In an Instagram post, Yermin Mercedes, an April sensation with the Chicago White Sox, says he's stepping "away from baseball for a while ... it's over."



Mercedes was sent to AAA earlier this month and had been playing well, hitting .309/.377/.655. pic.twitter.com/11P6EgpiKn — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2021

White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes un-retires 1 day after announcing 'It's over' https://t.co/GJytowE4lE via @Yahoo — anthony marsh (@anthony49698745) July 23, 2021

Reminder ... and this isn't to pile on to someone who *may* have mental issues (apparently a recent report describes his problem as "emotional immaturity") ... @670TheScore https://t.co/0w164XcEnA — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 23, 2021

35:00: TLR LOL.

LOL Kevin Cash https://t.co/ugLHcGUODk — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 22, 2021

* Players Rebuke La Russa.

38:11: Cubs Officially Irrelevant.

This is Robinson Chirinos first action at second base in his career. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 22, 2021

42:00: Q Anon.

The Blackhawks escaped the Seattle Kraken expansion draft without losing any established NHL players. The Kraken picked forward John Quenneville -- a pending unrestricted free agent who spent all of the 2021 season in the AHL -- from the Hawks on Wednesday.https://t.co/WsPI01w9cb — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) July 22, 2021

42:55: Unfolding Ugliness.

Lawyer in negligence lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks says teammates 'bullied' the player after learning of his sexual assault allegations against Bradley Aldrich https://t.co/TstVoTuvPi — 🏈 SportsLawHQ ⚖️ (@SportsLawHQ) July 23, 2021

47:28: Kofi Stays.

For all of his accomplishments, #Illini All-American big man Kofi Cockburn knows there's more work to be done in proving himself to the next level.



Similar to Ayo Dosunmu, the patient move to return could pay off big.



"I want to keep growing my game."https://t.co/tENJqwzR3Z — Derek Piper (@DPiper247) July 22, 2021

48:50: Sky Notes.

Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young lead the U.S. women's 3x3 team into the Tokyo Games as the event makes its Olympic debut.https://t.co/Xaa0y5609p — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) July 23, 2021

50:45: Sunday, Sunday, Sunday.

Coming to you on Sunday like pic.twitter.com/ykoN6aYbjl — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) July 23, 2021

54:05: Just When We Let The Fire Back Into Our Show . . .

Despite the last couple results, here are four good things going on with the Chicago Fire right now#cffc #cf97 https://t.co/CORCpZFtlg — Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) July 23, 2021

55:45: P.S.: The White Sox.

STOPPAGE: 4:57

-

