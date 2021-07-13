Front-office fail. Plus: White Sox Begin Ceremonial Second Half; Party Time Italian-Style; Dunkin' Keith; Party Time Bobby Portis-Style; Scottie Gonna Pippen; Bears OLs Catch Up With Cutler; Candace's Cover; Red Stars Pwn Dash; On Wisconsin; and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 365.

* Earth's orbit.

* NBC News: The Moon's Natural Wobble Alters Earth's Tides. With Climate Change, That's Bad News.

* Discover: Giant Ripples Under Louisiana Are Evidence Of The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Impact.

"When the Chicxulub impact blasted into the Yucatan Peninsula, it generated massive tsunamis that left their signature thousands of miles away."

* Nikkei Asia: Why Asia Loves The Low-Key But Rising Sport Of Badminton.

-

7:39: Cubs Fire Sale.

* Essentially traded All-Star Kyle Schwarber for Single-A "prospect" Bryce Ball.

* Greenberg, Sun-Times: Cubs May Regret Letting Joc Pederson Go. Seriously.

* Dear Barry Rozner et al . . .

* Sara Sanchez, FanGraphs: Kyle Schwarber Has Leveled Up His Power.

"In D.C., he's worked with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long, who notably guided Daniel Murphy during his offensive breakthrough with the Mets, to change his swing mechanics into something tighter and better at capitalizing on Schwarber's leg strength . . . "

* Free Willy.

Also, remember when Willson Contreras stopped working out? https://t.co/AaZiBpBr1N Just sayin' ... — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 12, 2021

* ProPublica: The Billionaire Playbook: How Sports Owners Use Their Teams To Avoid Millions In Taxes.

-

35:00: White Sox Begin Ceremonial Second-Half.

* Sanchez, FanGraphs: Yoán Moncada Is A Big Reason The White Sox Are A Juggernaut Despite Injuries.

*

We hate what Steve Stone has become.

Most of you will have a definitive opinion on this tweet. I will not respond. For 52 years I've played for and evaluated over 200 managers. Earl Weaver was great but our Tony La Russa is the best I've ever seen. The perfect manager doesn't exist. Tony is about winning. Always was — Steve Stone (@stevestone) July 13, 2021

*

Bonus Stoney.

If you've thrown out metrics, then what do you use to evaluate how they've done against 1-3 and 4-5? — Ray Lewis (@Ray_Lewis67) July 16, 2021

-

44:13: It's Party Time, Italian-Style.

* Abby Zimet, Common Dreams: When You Win, You're English. When You Lose, You're Black.

* Andre Spicer, The Conversation: England's Management Style.

-

48:35: Dunkin' Keith.

The last year has been a seemingly endless barrage of soul-crushing departures for Blackhawks fans, each one a heel stomping on a finger clinging to a glorious past.



My column on why trading Duncan Keith felt less seismic than it should have: https://t.co/hYBXFxsijv — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 13, 2021

-

55:00 It's Party Time, Bobby Portis-Style.

The offseason after he watched the Bucks fall short in the bubble, @BPortistime shot Giannis a text: "I can come help the team."



Now, suiting up in the NBA Finals for the Bucks, Portis tells @ShamsCharania: "I finally found myself in my career."



📚: https://t.co/mIgjn5jPKN pic.twitter.com/ssYFyExdBz — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 12, 2021

-

57:26: Scottie Gonna Pippen.

Scottie Pippen is opening up his Chicago home on Airbnb🏠



Pippen is set to host three one-night stays for up to four people in honor of the Olympics.



It's available on August 2nd, 4th, and 6th for $92 a night. pic.twitter.com/tEIFspRiJw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 14, 2021

-

1:00:06: Bears Offensive Lines Catch Up With Jay Cutler.

Retired #NFL player Jay Cutler using treatment to delay CTE 'as much as possible' after the many concussions he acquired playing the game - but says he would do it all over again. https://t.co/UNPAEjlSvP — BIST (@BrainInjuryTO) July 14, 2021

-

1:02:45: Candace's Cover.

WNBA star Candace Parker will be first female basketball player on the cover of NBA 2K. https://t.co/N7eTOwsDBw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2021

-

1:04:15: Red Stars Pwn Dash.

FT: Chicago Red Stars 2-1 Houston Dash: The Red Stars get the win courtesy of own goals for the second straight week. You have to write it somehow. #CHIvHOU — Windy City Soccer (@windycitysoccer) July 11, 2021

-

STOPPAGE: 9:12

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

