The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #364: Christmas In July
Expecting a cardiac event this weekend. Plus: White Sox Have Won Their Division; Cubs Open To-Go Window; Unsteady Eddie; NBA Finals Features Dreary Interior Cities; The New Boston; Eurotrash; The COVID Olympics; Sky Lark; Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash; and Chicago Fire On Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 364.
* Ty Cobb's lifetime batting average: .366 (OBP .433; OPS .944).
* Babe Ruth's lifetime batting average: .342 (OBP .474; OPS 1.164).
* Kris Bryant (U).
-
7:45: Chicago Fire On Fire.
* Vavel: Continue Their Winning Ways.
-
12:25: White Sox Have Won The Division.
* Adam Eaton designated for assignment: Why don't people like you? Due Monday.
Prior to today's series finale at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Adam Engel from the 10-day injured list and designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2021
Party party party let's all get wasted— B. Goooood 🏁 (@thatBoy_GOOD1) July 7, 2021
-
21:34: Cubs Open To-Go Window.
LOL.
Jake Arrieta to the IL with right hamstring tightness— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 7, 2021
*
The Cubs Have Turned the Trade Market Upside Down - https://t.co/jHn8V0lAr1 (via BN)— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) July 7, 2021
-
32:56: Unsteady Eddie.
Uncertainty over nose tackle Eddie Goldman's status for 2021 "a real issue for the #Bears," @BradBiggs— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 8, 2021
told @mullyhaugh. https://t.co/kC6ReEc62Y pic.twitter.com/Az9pejDz0t
-
39:24: NBA Finals Feature Dreary Interior Cities.
* Christopher Emmanuel Paul's Phoenix Suns vs. Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.
-
47:05: Titletown, USA.
* Tampa Bay is the new Boston.
-
52:28: Eurotrash.
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out the prospect of an emergency bank holiday should England win Euro 2020 on Sunday.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 8, 2021
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WvBjI8icMX
-
54:33: COVID Olympics.
Japan will ban all spectators from Olympic venues in and around Tokyo, reversing course after a surge in covid cases https://t.co/kmWXnqnlsJ— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021
*
Check out the photo of an unvaccinated Anthony Rizzo with his arm around a child. https://t.co/oy3vTBf4ON— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 6, 2021
*
Maryland: 100% Of Residents Who Died Of COVID-19 In June Were Unvaccinatedhttps://t.co/cIwThBr5Ok via @commondreams— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 6, 2021
*
Blue America is vaccinated. Red America and the #Cubs are not. https://t.co/156HeGsg42— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 7, 2021
*
On @670TheScore Tue, there was some discussion of the #Cubs forcing a trade partner to take JHeyward off their hands as a condition of a larger trade. Would his unvaccinated status pose a stumbling block? Esp. if it would tip the other team below the 85% threshold for privileges.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 7, 2021
-
59:48: Sky Lark.
Only 1 mention of @chicagosky 🤔. It's okay, people are doubting them. It's still #skytown over here 🤞🏾keep sleeping #wnba #WNBATwitter #noceiling https://t.co/PUrHbzIrbw— 🙈 Erin ✨ (@_ErinLan) July 8, 2021
-
1:00:44: Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash.
PHOTOS: Some @NWSL action between the @WashSpirit and @chicagoredstars.— The Sports Pulse (@the_sportspulse) July 7, 2021
Gallery: https://t.co/3U3oQL1qN3
Photos by @renegade_43 @Jose_M_Umana #sportsnews #sportsphotography📸 #sportsphotograhy #NWSL #NWSL21 #soccer pic.twitter.com/tkM47LNxBj
-
1:01:36: Christmas In July.
* Where Rhodes is going this weekend.
-
STOPPAGE: 6:13
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
