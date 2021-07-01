Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #364: Christmas In July

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Expecting a cardiac event this weekend. Plus: White Sox Have Won Their Division; Cubs Open To-Go Window; Unsteady Eddie; NBA Finals Features Dreary Interior Cities; The New Boston; Eurotrash; The COVID Olympics; Sky Lark; Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash; and Chicago Fire On Fire.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #364: Christmas In July

-

SHOW NOTES

* 364.

* Ty Cobb's lifetime batting average: .366 (OBP .433; OPS .944).

* Babe Ruth's lifetime batting average: .342 (OBP .474; OPS 1.164).

* Kris Bryant (U).

-

7:45: Chicago Fire On Fire.

* Vavel: Continue Their Winning Ways.

* Raphael Wicky.

-

12:25: White Sox Have Won The Division.

* Adam Eaton designated for assignment: Why don't people like you? Due Monday.

-

21:34: Cubs Open To-Go Window.

LOL.

*

-

32:56: Unsteady Eddie.

-

39:24: NBA Finals Feature Dreary Interior Cities.

* Christopher Emmanuel Paul's Phoenix Suns vs. Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

-

47:05: Titletown, USA.

* Tampa Bay is the new Boston.

-

52:28: Eurotrash.

-

54:33: COVID Olympics.

*

*

*

*

-

59:48: Sky Lark.

-

1:00:44: Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash.

-

1:01:36: Christmas In July.

* Where Rhodes is going this weekend.

-

STOPPAGE: 6:13

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

