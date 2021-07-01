Expecting a cardiac event this weekend. Plus: White Sox Have Won Their Division; Cubs Open To-Go Window; Unsteady Eddie; NBA Finals Features Dreary Interior Cities; The New Boston; Eurotrash; The COVID Olympics; Sky Lark; Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash; and Chicago Fire On Fire.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 364.

* Ty Cobb's lifetime batting average: .366 (OBP .433; OPS .944).

* Babe Ruth's lifetime batting average: .342 (OBP .474; OPS 1.164).

* Kris Bryant (U).

-

7:45: Chicago Fire On Fire.

* Vavel: Continue Their Winning Ways.

* Raphael Wicky.

-

12:25: White Sox Have Won The Division.

* Adam Eaton designated for assignment: Why don't people like you? Due Monday.

Prior to today's series finale at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Adam Engel from the 10-day injured list and designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2021

Party party party let's all get wasted — B. Goooood 🏁 (@thatBoy_GOOD1) July 7, 2021

-

21:34: Cubs Open To-Go Window.

LOL.

Jake Arrieta to the IL with right hamstring tightness — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 7, 2021

*

The Cubs Have Turned the Trade Market Upside Down - https://t.co/jHn8V0lAr1 (via BN) — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) July 7, 2021

-

32:56: Unsteady Eddie.

-

39:24: NBA Finals Feature Dreary Interior Cities.

* Christopher Emmanuel Paul's Phoenix Suns vs. Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

-

47:05: Titletown, USA.

* Tampa Bay is the new Boston.

-

52:28: Eurotrash.

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out the prospect of an emergency bank holiday should England win Euro 2020 on Sunday.



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WvBjI8icMX — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 8, 2021

-

54:33: COVID Olympics.

Japan will ban all spectators from Olympic venues in and around Tokyo, reversing course after a surge in covid cases https://t.co/kmWXnqnlsJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2021

*

Check out the photo of an unvaccinated Anthony Rizzo with his arm around a child. https://t.co/oy3vTBf4ON — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 6, 2021

*

Maryland: 100% Of Residents Who Died Of COVID-19 In June Were Unvaccinatedhttps://t.co/cIwThBr5Ok via @commondreams — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 6, 2021

*

Blue America is vaccinated. Red America and the #Cubs are not. https://t.co/156HeGsg42 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 7, 2021

*

On @670TheScore Tue, there was some discussion of the #Cubs forcing a trade partner to take JHeyward off their hands as a condition of a larger trade. Would his unvaccinated status pose a stumbling block? Esp. if it would tip the other team below the 85% threshold for privileges. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) July 7, 2021

-

59:48: Sky Lark.

-

1:00:44: Red Stars Dine 'n' Dash.

-

1:01:36: Christmas In July.

* Where Rhodes is going this weekend.

-

STOPPAGE: 6:13

-

-

