Cubs suck, Sox survive. Including: Thermo-Bat!; The Captain's Mystery Illness; Who Knew What When?; Former Bulls On Parade; Illinois Exodus; NIL Mill; Wade Grade A; Red Stars Short A Star; Fire Doused; and The Euro.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 363.

2:45: Thermo-Bat!

"When playing baseball or softball, it is hard to improve your swing when you can't tell where on the bat you hit the ball," Arlington Heights sixth-grader Lila Nanisetty says. "My invention changes color in the spot that you hit the ball."

-

4:58: Cubs Suck Slowly, Then All At Once.

* American Family Field.

* Bernie Brewer.

* "How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked. "Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually, then suddenly." - Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises

* Dorsey, Sun-Times: It's Time For The Cubs To Have A Real Conversation About Jake Arrieta.

*

June swoon.

The Cubs went 12-16 in June, losing their final 6 games to fall 6 games behind Milwaukee. Their team batting average was .1875, the worst in any month in any season since 1900. They hit .188 in April, 1944. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 30, 2021

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: The Cubs are the 5th instance over the last 40 seasons of losing by 8 runs after leading by 7. That's out of more than 16,000 instances of a team holding a 7-run lead over that span. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 30, 2021

*

Next Drummer Up.

Cubs moves...



• C Jose Lobaton to 60-day IL with right shoulder sprain

• C Taylor Gushue selected from Triple-A Iowa — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 30, 2021

-

20:02: Sox Rocks.

Yoan Moncada leaves game after injuring himself on head-first slide.https://t.co/Bqz5nZwSRV — FanSided (@FanSided) July 1, 2021

*

Yasmani Grandal on the Josh Donaldson stuff:



"It didn't go unnoticed. ... If anything, thanks to him for getting us awakened a little bit." — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 1, 2021

*

*

Liam Hendriks is the first White Sox to convert saves in both games of a doubleheader since Bobby Jenks on 9/4/2010 at Boston. (Via Elias) pic.twitter.com/WZ1MqU7Efl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2021

*

After picking up 2 saves in yesterday's doubleheader for the White Sox, Liam Hendriks threw 13 pitches for another save today.



Makes you think 🧐 — Josh Goldberg (@JGoldberg12) May 31, 2021

*

Gavin Sheets is the son of former major leaguer Larry Sheets, not Ben Sheets.

-

40:21: The Captain's Mystery Illness.

Jonathan Toews Opens Up About Chronic Illness

https://t.co/c4ZC1QC0gf — NHL Trade Rumors (@NHLTradeRumors) July 2, 2021

-

43:11: Who Knew What When?

ICYMI: Multiple former Blackhawks players speak out about video coach's alleged sexual assault and the team's handling of the situation.



Plus, new reporting about the coach's conduct and red flags that surfaced both before and after his time in Chicago https://t.co/Z1S3Adr8m0 — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) June 26, 2021

*

A former Chicago Blackhawks associate coach has confirmed that a meeting took place during the 2010 NHL playoffs in which the team's management discussed the alleged sexual assault of two Blackhawks players.



Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/AudysKym4q pic.twitter.com/xzi29rPKqb — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 26, 2021

*

NEW: A Miami University police report shows a student reported allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2018, at least the sixth recorded allegation against the former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach. https://t.co/E9Hkx1EHJw — WBEZ (@WBEZ) July 1, 2021

-

48:45: Former Bulls On Parade.

Bobby Portis is starting in the Eastern Conference Finals and Cam Payne is in the NBA Finals. #GarWasRight — Tom Cooper (@TomCooperTBD) July 2, 2021

-

51:45: Illinois Exodus.

Coming off the best season in 15 years and everyone wants to leave. Why? https://t.co/HNP3it2Vld — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 1, 2021

-

55:17: NIL Mill.

Miami's D'Eriq King kicked off the NIL era with a bang, inking multiple endorsement deals and landing a five-figure signing bonus. @RossDellenger on the QB's big day https://t.co/Yxx1OhSfG8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2021

*

Hercy Miller, Master P's son, has signed a $2M deal with 'an American technology company' after the NCAA's NIL rule change, per @TMZSports.



Miller is an incoming freshman at Tennessee State pic.twitter.com/xqDEv6w5Rh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

*

FSU lineman Dillan Gibbons uses NIL ruling in most wholesome way https://t.co/pFzV5P4N7Q pic.twitter.com/bOUdei8v9E — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

*

Paul Finebaum of the ⁦@finebaum⁩ radio show on the ⁦@SECNetwork⁩ joins us next with his take on how the NIL policies will impact collegiate athletics https://t.co/0h0qAqL7K4 — Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) July 2, 2021

*

Geiger counter is what we were looking for. Geiger counter.

-

1:02:31: Wade Grade A.

James Wade of the Chicago Sky (8-4 record throughout June) is the coach of the month.@WNBA #WNBA @chicagosky pic.twitter.com/drqV6N1boB — The LA Vox (@TheLaVox) July 1, 2021

-

1:04:10: Red Stars Short A Star.

It's a Chicago Red Stars gameday!



📺 6:30 PM on Twitch - #mkot/#chac/#cf97/#cffc



If you're looking for a watch party (with sound!) then @rpublichouse has got you covered: https://t.co/0KKb8h9ijo — Red Line SG (@TheRedLineSG) July 2, 2021

-

1:04:39: Fire Doused.

Atlanta United FC visits Chicago Fire FC on Saturday

The Atlanta United FC (2-2-6) hopes to regain its winning momentum when they visit the Chicago Fire (1-7-2) at Soldier Field on July 3.https://t.co/34MyEflVpA#soccer #Atlanta #ATLUTD #Chicago #ChicagoFire #soldierfield #MLS pic.twitter.com/FwYv94UuKS — Atlanta Soccer News (@AtlantaSocNews) July 2, 2021

-

1:06:24: The Euro.

-

STOPPAGE: 8:04.

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

