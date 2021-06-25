Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #363: June Swoons

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Cubs suck, Sox survive. Including: Thermo-Bat!; The Captain's Mystery Illness; Who Knew What When?; Former Bulls On Parade; Illinois Exodus; NIL Mill; Wade Grade A; Red Stars Short A Star; Fire Doused; and The Euro.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #363: June Swoons

-

SHOW NOTES

* 363.

2:45: Thermo-Bat!

"When playing baseball or softball, it is hard to improve your swing when you can't tell where on the bat you hit the ball," Arlington Heights sixth-grader Lila Nanisetty says. "My invention changes color in the spot that you hit the ball."

-

4:58: Cubs Suck Slowly, Then All At Once.

* American Family Field.

* Bernie Brewer.

* "How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked. "Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually, then suddenly." - Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises

* Dorsey, Sun-Times: It's Time For The Cubs To Have A Real Conversation About Jake Arrieta.

*

June swoon.

*

Next Drummer Up.

-

20:02: Sox Rocks.

*

*

*

*

*

Gavin Sheets is the son of former major leaguer Larry Sheets, not Ben Sheets.

-

40:21: The Captain's Mystery Illness.

-

43:11: Who Knew What When?

*

*

-

48:45: Former Bulls On Parade.

-

51:45: Illinois Exodus.

-

55:17: NIL Mill.

*

*

*

*

Geiger counter is what we were looking for. Geiger counter.

-

1:02:31: Wade Grade A.

-

1:04:10: Red Stars Short A Star.

-

1:04:39: Fire Doused.

-

1:06:24: The Euro.

-

STOPPAGE: 8:04.

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

