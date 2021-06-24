Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #362: Cubs Bull Pen

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

We are not amused. Plus: BenZo; The YerMIAnator; Whole Lotto Nothing; Coach [Hearts] NBA Playoffs; Les Inhabitants; and Sky, Red Stars & Fire.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #361: Cubs Bull Pen

-

SHOW NOTES

* 362.

*

Jim "Coach" Coffman likes this.

*

We do not find this amusing.

*

The chess game continues.

*

Face spotted on milk carton, though.

*

Maybe the problem was that he didn't have on-base video.

*

Terrible take. It's like reporter forgetting to write a lede.

*

BenZo.

-

35:55: The YerMIAnator.

* Coffman: "Any game [the White Sox] win is kind of a miracle."

-

Yas.

-

51:12: Whole Lotto Nothing.

*

Coach no like this take:

-

56:26: Coach [Hearts] The NBA Playoffs.

-

1:06:13: Les Inhabitants.

-

1:07:14: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.

-

For archives and other shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

