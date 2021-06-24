We are not amused. Plus: BenZo; The YerMIAnator; Whole Lotto Nothing; Coach [Hearts] NBA Playoffs; Les Inhabitants; and Sky, Red Stars & Fire.

SHOW NOTES

* 362.

Jim "Coach" Coffman likes this.

God Rick Sutcliffe shut the hell up challenge — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) June 25, 2021

We do not find this amusing.

"The whole bullpen had no idea."https://t.co/ZJ1eRSEKpB — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 25, 2021

The chess game continues.

#Cubs Kris Bryant breaks the longest XBH drought of his career with his 14th homer of the year. #Cubs lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/D1kHkKbTmb — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 23, 2021

Face spotted on milk carton, though.

Ian Happ On Bench For Third Game In A Row https://t.co/TqAwXMboz5 — RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) June 24, 2021

Maybe the problem was that he didn't have on-base video.

Javy Baez forgot one key thing when he was on first base. https://t.co/1soHJmhzlJ — For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 22, 2021

Terrible take. It's like reporter forgetting to write a lede.

David Ross pulling Javy Baez from Monday's game wasn't about right or wrong -- but about why. The #Cubs are wobbling into the teeth of trouble: https://t.co/CN3xcjvGBm pic.twitter.com/JeOkdxMaRv — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) June 22, 2021

BenZo.

NASHVILLE -- former Cubs player Ben Zobrist accuses Byron Yawn, former pastor at Community Bible Church & CEO of Forrest Crain & Co (a Nashville consulting firm) of having an affair with his wife and defrauding his charity. He seeks $6 million in damages.https://t.co/Q6wq6HWIR2 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 25, 2021

35:55: The YerMIAnator.

* Coffman: "Any game [the White Sox] win is kind of a miracle."

Yermín Mercedes in his last 20 games played:



BA .103 (68-7), 0 HR, 5 RBIS. His BA has dropped from .340 to .270, his OBP from .386 to .324, his SLG from .525 to .404 and his OPS from .911 to .728. pic.twitter.com/2lzlFZxcDg — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 24, 2021

Yas.

Yasmani Grandal has closed the gap in wRC+ with Salvador Perez.



Perez: 128

Grandal: 127



Perez walk rate: 2.7%

Grandal walk rate: 25.1%



That's how a guy hitting .172 (with slightly worse power numbers) can be just as valuable as a guy hitting .288. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 24, 2021

Grandal is second on the team in Win Probability Added despite hitting .172. He's boosted the Sox' chances of winning games at the plate more than anyone except Tim Anderson. A lot of big hits lately for Yaz. pic.twitter.com/V820CcxruV — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 24, 2021

51:12: Whole Lotto Nothing.

Today is the day.



RT to wish us good luck in tonight's Draft Lottery! pic.twitter.com/AUMpAfV9WF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 22, 2021

Happy Draft Lottery Day. We want the #1 pick. pic.twitter.com/9ll26p2xQ5 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) June 22, 2021

Chicago Bulls Get No Lottery Luck, Send 2021 NBA Draft Pick To Orlando Magic https://t.co/E3HEqYdq86 pic.twitter.com/se86xN9gbY — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) June 23, 2021

Coach no like this take:

Toronto lost 10 of final 11 games to potentially land Jalen Suggs. Bulls won five of their final 10 games to miss the playoffs and hand their first-round pick to Orlando. By the way, Toronto and Bulls were separated by four games at the end. Sleep on that! #MrPositive — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) June 23, 2021

56:26: Coach [Hearts] The NBA Playoffs.

-

-

1:07:14: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.

