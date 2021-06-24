Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #362: Cubs Bull Pen
We are not amused. Plus: BenZo; The YerMIAnator; Whole Lotto Nothing; Coach [Hearts] NBA Playoffs; Les Inhabitants; and Sky, Red Stars & Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 362.
The 7th no-hitter of 2021 belongs to the @Cubs! @ZDavies3, @RTepera, @BigCountry1739, and @Kimbrel46 combine to blank the Dodgers. https://t.co/rJ9JUEBLUO pic.twitter.com/kGOLYim4cr— MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2021
*
Jim "Coach" Coffman likes this.
God Rick Sutcliffe shut the hell up challenge— Payton (@paytonisnotroll) June 25, 2021
*
We do not find this amusing.
"The whole bullpen had no idea."https://t.co/ZJ1eRSEKpB— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 25, 2021
*
The chess game continues.
#Cubs Kris Bryant breaks the longest XBH drought of his career with his 14th homer of the year. #Cubs lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/D1kHkKbTmb— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) June 23, 2021
*
Face spotted on milk carton, though.
Ian Happ On Bench For Third Game In A Row https://t.co/TqAwXMboz5— RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) June 24, 2021
*
Maybe the problem was that he didn't have on-base video.
Javy Baez forgot one key thing when he was on first base. https://t.co/1soHJmhzlJ— For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 22, 2021
*
Terrible take. It's like reporter forgetting to write a lede.
David Ross pulling Javy Baez from Monday's game wasn't about right or wrong -- but about why. The #Cubs are wobbling into the teeth of trouble: https://t.co/CN3xcjvGBm pic.twitter.com/JeOkdxMaRv— Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) June 22, 2021
*
BenZo.
NASHVILLE -- former Cubs player Ben Zobrist accuses Byron Yawn, former pastor at Community Bible Church & CEO of Forrest Crain & Co (a Nashville consulting firm) of having an affair with his wife and defrauding his charity. He seeks $6 million in damages.https://t.co/Q6wq6HWIR2— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 25, 2021
-
35:55: The YerMIAnator.
* Coffman: "Any game [the White Sox] win is kind of a miracle."
Yermín Mercedes in his last 20 games played:— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 24, 2021
BA .103 (68-7), 0 HR, 5 RBIS. His BA has dropped from .340 to .270, his OBP from .386 to .324, his SLG from .525 to .404 and his OPS from .911 to .728. pic.twitter.com/2lzlFZxcDg
-
Yas.
Yasmani Grandal has closed the gap in wRC+ with Salvador Perez.— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 24, 2021
Perez: 128
Grandal: 127
Perez walk rate: 2.7%
Grandal walk rate: 25.1%
That's how a guy hitting .172 (with slightly worse power numbers) can be just as valuable as a guy hitting .288.
Grandal is second on the team in Win Probability Added despite hitting .172. He's boosted the Sox' chances of winning games at the plate more than anyone except Tim Anderson. A lot of big hits lately for Yaz. pic.twitter.com/V820CcxruV— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 24, 2021
-
51:12: Whole Lotto Nothing.
Today is the day.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 22, 2021
RT to wish us good luck in tonight's Draft Lottery! pic.twitter.com/AUMpAfV9WF
Happy Draft Lottery Day. We want the #1 pick. pic.twitter.com/9ll26p2xQ5— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) June 22, 2021
Chicago Bulls Get No Lottery Luck, Send 2021 NBA Draft Pick To Orlando Magic https://t.co/E3HEqYdq86 pic.twitter.com/se86xN9gbY— Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) June 23, 2021
*
Coach no like this take:
Toronto lost 10 of final 11 games to potentially land Jalen Suggs. Bulls won five of their final 10 games to miss the playoffs and hand their first-round pick to Orlando. By the way, Toronto and Bulls were separated by four games at the end. Sleep on that! #MrPositive— Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) June 23, 2021
-
56:26: Coach [Hearts] The NBA Playoffs.
-
1:06:13: Les Inhabitants.
-
1:07:14: Sky, Red Stars & Fire.
-
For archives and other shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Why Carl Nassib Coming Out Is Such A Big Deal
Gay athletes have come out before, but this is a landmark moment.Continue reading "Why Carl Nassib Coming Out Is Such A Big Deal" »
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Squirrel Strikes
Scores first Hell Tour win of 2021 at LaSalle.Continue reading "Squirrel Strikes" »
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
The DIRTcar Summer Nationals
Look out for the squirrel.Continue reading "The DIRTcar Summer Nationals" »
Posted on Jun 22, 2021