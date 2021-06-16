Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #361: Sticky Tactics

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Gripping agents and griping fakers. Including: White Sox No Longer Best Team In MLB; Cubs Bull & Pen; Go, Bears, Go!; Sky Hot; Red Stars, Fire & USMNT; and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #361: Sticky Tactics

-

SHOW NOTES

* 361.

-

11:04: White Sox No Longer Best Team In MLB.

-

18:29: Cubs Bull & Pen.

-

Coom's Corner:

-

* The Delta Variant!

* Nick Castellanos: Vaccinated!

* Baseball Prospectus: "The [Cubs] offense is average at best - 18th by DRC+ (95) - and the rotation, summarized by the replacement of Yu Darvish with Davies, is below average (21st, 105 DRA-). They're where they are because they have, so far, the best bullpen in baseball."

* Evan Altman, Cubs Insider: "As of Thursday, the Cubs are tied for 20th in MLB when it comes to both innings (335) and ERA (4.65) from their starters. That latter number is actually better than it should be, however, as the Cubs are 25th in the majors with a 4.48 xFIP, 29th with a 4.94 FIP, and dead last with just 1.1 fWAR. That's not the kind of performance you can count on to even get you to the postseason, let alone win there."

-

-

44:40: Go, Bears, Go!

-

1:03:45: Worst NBA Finals Matchup Ever?

* It could happen.

-

1:05:16: Sky Hot.

-

1:05:44: Red Stars, Fire & USMNT.

-

STOPPAGE: 8:22

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

