Gripping agents and griping fakers. Including: White Sox No Longer Best Team In MLB; Cubs Bull & Pen; Go, Bears, Go!; Sky Hot; Red Stars, Fire & USMNT; and more!

SHOW NOTES

* 361.

Tyler Glasnow is extremely bright and chooses his words very carefully. The points he brought up today are shared by a lot of people across baseball -- and not just players. Managers, executives, others. The anger is trained on penalizing Spider Tack and sunscreen the same. https://t.co/PRJecxy8nZ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2021

Only one of the MASSIVE problems with what @MLB is doing. They've knowingly swept this under the rug for 4 years. Now they implement a knee jerk reaction to shifting public perception. Hard to hear them talk about "competitive integrity" when they have no integrity to begin with. https://t.co/7KZ3Pu7MM0 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) June 15, 2021

Pete Alonso thinks "it's a fact" that MLB is manipulating baseballs based on FA classes 👀

pic.twitter.com/PZdRHGy8A4 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 9, 2021

In case you're wondering, the QAnon claim that Hillary Clinton was imprisoned and has now been hanged is false. USA Today has the breaking news: "Clinton is alive."https://t.co/BCGnxMc6GY — Center for Inquiry (@center4inquiry) June 18, 2021

With some very suspicious balls already collected by MLB and offenses lagging, owners are expected at meetings by tomorrow to discuss new ways to crack down on foreign concoctions being used by pitchers to boost spin rates. There's concern some key pitching voices may push back. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 2, 2021

11:04: White Sox No Longer Best Team In MLB.

Nick Madrigal underwent successful surgery today to repair the proximal tendon tears in his right hamstring. The procedure was performed by Drs. Nik Verma and Shane Nho at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2021

#WhiteSox RF Adam Eaton lands on injured list with strained right hamstring. https://t.co/5MgfwvMjSm — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) June 18, 2021

18:29: Cubs Bull & Pen.

Lot of absolute gibberish in here. Just some real under-dressed brain salad from guys who seem confused and faintly aggrieved about stuff that isn't really very hard to learn about or understand or, at this point, just decisively and easily deal with. https://t.co/R4U5E4tame — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 14, 2021

Coom's Corner:

* The Delta Variant!

* Nick Castellanos: Vaccinated!

* Baseball Prospectus: "The [Cubs] offense is average at best - 18th by DRC+ (95) - and the rotation, summarized by the replacement of Yu Darvish with Davies, is below average (21st, 105 DRA-). They're where they are because they have, so far, the best bullpen in baseball."

* Evan Altman, Cubs Insider: "As of Thursday, the Cubs are tied for 20th in MLB when it comes to both innings (335) and ERA (4.65) from their starters. That latter number is actually better than it should be, however, as the Cubs are 25th in the majors with a 4.48 xFIP, 29th with a 4.94 FIP, and dead last with just 1.1 fWAR. That's not the kind of performance you can count on to even get you to the postseason, let alone win there."

The crack of the bat + the roar of the crowd = priceless moments in baseball.



Victor Caratini walks it off for the Padres.



🎥 @MLB pic.twitter.com/moLjEQ7GZJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 18, 2021

44:40: Go, Bears, Go!

"By the way, our lawyers say you can't take the name Chicago with you out there. We'd have to take you to court...I wonder how many people will come out to see The Arlington Heights Bears?" Richard J. Daley to George Halas in the 1970s, from Jonathan Alter's Chicago's Cubs. pic.twitter.com/Xb43bPYD4h — Lee Bey (@LEEBEY) June 18, 2021

The Bears have interest in Arlington, but how would the money work?



My column on today's surprising news for @bears_insider: https://t.co/5uHZBLOGKQ — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) June 18, 2021

Matt Nagy says he will be more on the aggressive side in terms of playing starters in the preseason. Most of the playing time for starters will be in preseason game #2, per Nagy. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) June 16, 2021

1:03:45: Worst NBA Finals Matchup Ever?

* It could happen.

1:05:16: Sky Hot.

Pretty thrilled with my decision to become a @chicagosky season ticket holder so far because the games are super fun, it's not super expensive, and there's plenty to do around the arena. #skytown — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) June 18, 2021

1:05:44: Red Stars, Fire & USMNT.

STOPPAGE: 8:22

