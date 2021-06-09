Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #360: Cubs Screwing Front Office - And Themselves

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Anti-vax clubhouse eminently despicable. Including: Anthony Rizzo No Longer Likable; Where These Cubs Came From; Next Manager Up, Please; Thibs Tout; Coby White Has A Shoulder; Justin Trubisky; Sky Trade; and The World Of Soccer.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #360: Cubs Screwing Front Office - And Themselves

-

SHOW NOTES

* 360.

-

1:38: Anthony Rizzo No Longer Likable.

* Literally endangering the lives of his teammates and their families.

-

14:14: Cubs Screwing Front Office.

-

31:23: Where These Cubs Came From.

* Kohl Stewart, Patrick Wisdom, Andrew Chafin, Tommy Nance, Rafael Ortega, Sergio Alcantara, Keegan Thompson, Dan Winkler, P.J. Higgins, Ryan Tepera, Matt Duffy.

-

36:13: Next Manager Up, Please.

-

49:10: The Right Week To Stop Sniffing Glue.

*

*

Joe Niekro's emery boar (I said Phil).

*

Yadier Molina's chest protector.

-

54:00: Thibs Tout.

-

59:01: Coby White Has A Shoulder.

-

59:44: Justin Trubisky.

* Rick Morrissey is right but missing something awfully big right in front of his face.

-

1:06:35: Sky Trade.

* Nemchock, Swish Appeal: Breaking Down The Chicago Sky's Trade For Dana Evans.

-

1:08:18: The World Of Soccer.

* Red Stars, Fire & the Euro.

-

1:09:59: TrackNotes!

-

STOPPAGE: 11:54

-

-

