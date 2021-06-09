Anti-vax clubhouse eminently despicable. Including: Anthony Rizzo No Longer Likable; Where These Cubs Came From; Next Manager Up, Please; Thibs Tout; Coby White Has A Shoulder; Justin Trubisky; Sky Trade; and The World Of Soccer.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 360.

Fantasy Island now in the control of #Chicago investor, rebranding timeline expected soon https://t.co/m7zU8j9EIL — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 10, 2021

-

1:38: Anthony Rizzo No Longer Likable.

* Literally endangering the lives of his teammates and their families.

"#Cubs manager David Ross told a group of Chicago reporters Tuesday at Petco Park that it isn't fair to judge individuals for their personal beliefs." https://t.co/aJ857Vc1YP via @pantagraph — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 9, 2021

Jed hopes fans don't judge unvaxxed Cubs who've "built up incredible equity in the community... and are making a personal choice they're probably not going to choose to articulate to the fans. It would be a shame if fans decided to take all that equity and get rid of it." pic.twitter.com/EAkmowxTHd — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) June 11, 2021

401 new confirmed and probable cases; 22 additional deaths; 707 hospitalized; 185 in ICU; 1.0 percent average case positivity rte; 1.3 percent average test positivitity rate; 48,012 average daily doses https://t.co/ckAQkB351z — Rich Miller (@capitolfax) June 11, 2021

-

14:14: Cubs Screwing Front Office.

Anthony Rizzo believes the #Cubs can sign him, Bryant & Báez.



"If they want to, absolutely they can. The game is thriving with all the TV deals, the revenue. If that's their out and it's time to go, so be it."



Quote via @PWSullivan, full article here: https://t.co/aXTe43SID0 pic.twitter.com/QsdxXqph5q — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 7, 2021

Kimbrel 2022 option vests with 110 gf in 2020/2021 seasons w/ 55 gf in 2021 AND a "qualified" physician concludes player does not have "Non-Temporary" Injury. Becomes Club Option if does not vest OR $1M buyout. 2022 Buyout Option Escalators: $1M each for 53 gf in 2020/21 #cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 7, 2019

-

31:23: Where These Cubs Came From.

* Kohl Stewart, Patrick Wisdom, Andrew Chafin, Tommy Nance, Rafael Ortega, Sergio Alcantara, Keegan Thompson, Dan Winkler, P.J. Higgins, Ryan Tepera, Matt Duffy.

-

36:13: Next Manager Up, Please.

White Sox' Tony La Russa Defends Bunt During Sixth-Inning Rally https://t.co/dVzdSjLnry pic.twitter.com/oUzPN5Ctyc — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 5, 2021

-

49:10: The Right Week To Stop Sniffing Glue.

Wait wait wait, are you implying that if a pitcher's spin rate changes a large amount from one time period to another time period, they must be cheating and using a foreign substance to achieve those results? https://t.co/ifFmrVUTtj — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) July 11, 2020

*

Lance Lynn on MLB radio Power Alley." it's gone to far ( on substances on baseball's)We have to stop it. When guys are experimenting with glues in the off season on what increases spin rate for them we need to stop it" — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 10, 2021

*

Joe Niekro's emery boar (I said Phil).

*

Yadier Molina's chest protector.

-

54:00: Thibs Tout.

The way it played in Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/Z0xcvzGEVd — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 8, 2021

-

59:01: Coby White Has A Shoulder.

Coby White Undergoes Shoulder Surgery https://t.co/ZaaudiPaDv — WMAY News (@WMAYNews) June 11, 2021

-

59:44: Justin Trubisky.

* Rick Morrissey is right but missing something awfully big right in front of his face.

As always, practice is perfect for Mitch Trubisky, this time in Buffalo. My column on the former #Bears QB: https://t.co/DGkbIx23ea pic.twitter.com/6kClQBnnHt — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) June 9, 2021

-

1:06:35: Sky Trade.

* Nemchock, Swish Appeal: Breaking Down The Chicago Sky's Trade For Dana Evans.

-

1:08:18: The World Of Soccer.

* Red Stars, Fire & the Euro.

-

1:09:59: TrackNotes!

-

STOPPAGE: 11:54

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

