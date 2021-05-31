June will tell the tale. Including: Unlike Cheers, Not Everybody Knows These Cubs' Names; White Sox Still Overcoming Manager; They Call Him Mr. Thibs; Putin's Plan Is Working; Blackhawks Lose Lottery; Sky Nothing Without Parker; Red Stars, Fire Should Move; and Is David Montgomery Really Faster?

* 359.

:59: Best Chicago Baseball Month Ever?

* Blah, blah, blah.

3:26: Unlike Cheers, Not Everybody Knows These Cubs' Names.

* Coffman: Who (Literally) Are These Guys?

* Rhodes: Who the fuck is Tommy Nance?

* Part of a lineup last week:

26:18: White Sox Still Overcoming Manager.

* Billy Ham, Eloy Musk.

36:40: They Call Him Mr. Thibs.

* An epiphany.

43:44: Putin's Plan Is Working.

* Like bin Laden, knew how weak we were.

48:11: Blackhawks Lose Lottery.

* Will pick 11th.

50:17: Sky Nothing Without Parker.

* James Wade losing it.

52:20: Red Stars, Fire Should Move.

* Red Stars to Soldier Field, Fire to Arlington Heights.

54:11: Is David Montgomery Really Faster?

* Correlation with improved offensive line is likely causation.

* P.S.:

"Brady admitted that, as many suspected, he didn't know it was fourth down in Tampa Bay's 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears. At the end of the Week 5 game, Brady failed to connect on a pass to tight end Cameron Brate but was motioning as if there was another down. There wasn't. The game was over. He told reporters after the game he was simply more focused on yardage."

