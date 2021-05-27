Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #358: How Can The Cubs Not Re-Sign El Mago Now?

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

And Bryant and Rizzo. Advancing the narrative. Plus: Tony La Russa's Diversions; Bulls-Adjacent; Blackhawks-Adjacent; The Sky, An Alderman And A Law School; and The World Of Chicago Soccer.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #358: How Can The Cubs Not Re-Sign El Mago Now?

-

SHOW NOTES

* 358. Mmm, 358 . . .

-

1:51: Advancing The El Mago Narrative.

* How much is this worth?

* Rhodes: "Javy's magic doesn't slump."

* Russell Dorsey, you are our Media Patsy Of The Week.

* Tony Two Chains.

-

35:00: RIP, Spazzy McGee.

-

36:30: Tony La Russa's Diversions.

-

46:39: Bulls-Adjacent.

* Johnson, NBC Sports: Toni Kukoc Opens Up On 'Overwhelming' Hall Of Fame Honor.

* Goodwill, Yahoo Sports: Knicks' Derrick Rose And Tom Thibodeau Have Remade Themselves On The Fly.

-

52:46: Blackhawks-Adjacent.

* Melton, Second City Hockey: Blackhawks To Enter 2021 NHL Draft Lottery With 12th-Best Odds At No. 1 Pick.

* Minnesota Aims For Another Game 7 Miracle.

-

59:46: The Sky, An Alderman And A Law School.

* AP: Parker Out Again, Sky Loses At Home.

* Constabile, Sun-Times: Sky Coach James Wade Confirms WNBA Investigating Use Of Racist Term.

* CBS News: WNBA Coach Suspended For Comment About Player's Weight

* CBS2 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down On Her Proposal To Honor Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Without Renaming Lake Shore Drive.

* Plus:

* And:

Keep Name Of Racist On Law School Because We're Against Purity Tests.

-

1:08:44: The World Of Chicago Soccer.

* Red Stars Defeat Kansas City 2-0.

* Tremendous Mistake By Rival Goalkeeper Gives Chicago Fire First MLS Victory.

-

STOPPAGE: 10:25

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

No One Wants To Host The Olympics Anymore

By Mark Wilson/The Conversation

No longer worth the trouble or, more importantly, the cost.

Continue reading "No One Wants To Host The Olympics Anymore" »

Posted on May 27, 2021

How Is This Legal?

By Byard Duncan/Reveal

Bots, "speculative ticketing" and all manner of sheer greed have created an exclusive secondary market that all but shuts out the vast majority of fans.

Continue reading "How Is This Legal?" »

Posted on May 25, 2021