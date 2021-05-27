And Bryant and Rizzo. Advancing the narrative. Plus: Tony La Russa's Diversions; Bulls-Adjacent; Blackhawks-Adjacent; The Sky, An Alderman And A Law School; and The World Of Chicago Soccer.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 358. Mmm, 358 . . .

-

1:51: Advancing The El Mago Narrative.

* How much is this worth?

* Rhodes: "Javy's magic doesn't slump."

Rizzo losing his shit over what Javy did lol pic.twitter.com/QDnnq9ylW8 — RISPy Business (@Melissybk) May 27, 2021

* Russell Dorsey, you are our Media Patsy Of The Week.

* Tony Two Chains.

-

35:00: RIP, Spazzy McGee.

-

36:30: Tony La Russa's Diversions.

Can the White Sox 'Bad Kids' mesh with Tony La Russa's old-school style? 'We're making a pretty valiant effort,' closer Liam Hendriks says. https://t.co/KR93vxHTTi — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 26, 2021

"Tony, Eaton's sac bunt lowered your team's Win Expectancy by .5%. Collins' was -2.9% and Hamilton's -3.5%. You lead the league in sac bunting.



Why did you choose to make your team 6.9% less likely to win today, and why do you do so consistently?" — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) May 26, 2021

This legit pissed me off. This was formerly named Loretta's Lounge after Loretta Micele. She worked concessions for the Sox for 60 years. They dedicated it to her during the 2005 World Series. She gave so much to the organization and replacing her name to that of TLR is shameful. pic.twitter.com/mecpWbTMoU — Tyrone Palmer (@TheTyronePalmer) May 26, 2021

At least it didn't become Loretto's Lounge. https://t.co/qDo5brX7zv — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 27, 2021

-

46:39: Bulls-Adjacent.

* Johnson, NBC Sports: Toni Kukoc Opens Up On 'Overwhelming' Hall Of Fame Honor.

* Goodwill, Yahoo Sports: Knicks' Derrick Rose And Tom Thibodeau Have Remade Themselves On The Fly.

-

52:46: Blackhawks-Adjacent.

* Melton, Second City Hockey: Blackhawks To Enter 2021 NHL Draft Lottery With 12th-Best Odds At No. 1 Pick.

* Minnesota Aims For Another Game 7 Miracle.

-

59:46: The Sky, An Alderman And A Law School.

* AP: Parker Out Again, Sky Loses At Home.

* Constabile, Sun-Times: Sky Coach James Wade Confirms WNBA Investigating Use Of Racist Term.

* CBS News: WNBA Coach Suspended For Comment About Player's Weight

* CBS2 Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doubles Down On Her Proposal To Honor Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Without Renaming Lake Shore Drive.

* Plus:

* And:

Keep Name Of Racist On Law School Because We're Against Purity Tests.

-

1:08:44: The World Of Chicago Soccer.

* Red Stars Defeat Kansas City 2-0.

* Tremendous Mistake By Rival Goalkeeper Gives Chicago Fire First MLS Victory.

-

STOPPAGE: 10:25

-

