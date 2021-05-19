Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #357: Was Tony La Russa Right?

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Sort of. But one thing is for sure: The media was wrong. Plus: Cubs Conspiracists; Sky Opens; Red Stars Thorned; Fire Woman; and a bunch of various tangents therein.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #357: Was Tony La Russa Right?

-

SHOW NOTES

* 357.

* Click through for the whole thread:

* Plus:

-

35:38: Cubs Conspiracists.

* Rickettsville:

* Kris Bryant:

* But:

-

54:03: Sky Opens.

-

55:32: Red Stars Thorned.

-

57:11: Fire Woman.

-

STOPPAGE: 4:10

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

