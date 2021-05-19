Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #357: Was Tony La Russa Right?
Sort of. But one thing is for sure: The media was wrong. Plus: Cubs Conspiracists; Sky Opens; Red Stars Thorned; Fire Woman; and a bunch of various tangents therein.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 357.
* Click through for the whole thread:
Ordinarily, I would agree with this. But here's the thing: TLR not only put on the take sign, but practically charged out of the dugout yelling, "Take! Take!" That's the real problem. pic.twitter.com/b8CIQvzLrr— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 18, 2021
* Plus:
As the White Sox start the second game of their series with the Yankees today, it's worth taking a look back at another great 2021 performance for Carlos Rodon. More on his performance Friday in what ultimately was a loss at @WGNNews. https://t.co/hxr5PEmT0x— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 22, 2021
-
35:38: Cubs Conspiracists.
* Rickettsville:
Translation: "We have too many Trumpers on this team." https://t.co/woUHDLP6gY— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 20, 2021
* Kris Bryant:
Kris Bryant joking about his versatility: "I was walking through the hallway here after the game and I was like, 'I don't even know what position I play anymore.' But I'm most comfortable right there. ... It's kind of reminds me of like club ball growing up."— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 19, 2021
* But:
Kris Bryant - 2021— Jim Passon (@PassonJim) May 22, 2021
Innings 1-3: .413/.464/.873
Innings 4-6: .286/.426/.619
Innings 7-9: .171/.292/.220
1st time vs SP: .378/.425/.676
2nd time vs SP: .438/.500/1.125
3rd time vs SP: .190/.292/.333
vs Relievers: .232/.386/.393
-
54:03: Sky Opens.
The Chicago Sky will make their home debut with Candace Parker tomorrow. Here's what to know about their season mission to win the WNBA championship. https://t.co/qHlQszyJUH— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 22, 2021
-
55:32: Red Stars Thorned.
US Soccer on Thursday said Julie Ertz suffered a right MCL sprain in the Red Stars' 5-0 loss to the Thorns on Sunday.— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) May 21, 2021
She collided with midfielder Rocky Rodríguez during a 50-50 challenge in the game.https://t.co/TnFxQVCtDf
-
57:11: Fire Woman.
🔥 Chicago Fire FC of #MLS has named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as Club President. She will oversee all aspects of #CFFC's business operations. https://t.co/xGNbVrSMGq— Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) May 20, 2021
-
STOPPAGE: 4:10
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
