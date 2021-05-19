Sort of. But one thing is for sure: The media was wrong. Plus: Cubs Conspiracists; Sky Opens; Red Stars Thorned; Fire Woman; and a bunch of various tangents therein.

* 357.

* Click through for the whole thread:

Ordinarily, I would agree with this. But here's the thing: TLR not only put on the take sign, but practically charged out of the dugout yelling, "Take! Take!" That's the real problem. pic.twitter.com/b8CIQvzLrr — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 18, 2021

* Plus:

As the White Sox start the second game of their series with the Yankees today, it's worth taking a look back at another great 2021 performance for Carlos Rodon. More on his performance Friday in what ultimately was a loss at @WGNNews. https://t.co/hxr5PEmT0x — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 22, 2021

35:38: Cubs Conspiracists.

* Rickettsville:

Translation: "We have too many Trumpers on this team." https://t.co/woUHDLP6gY — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 20, 2021

* Kris Bryant:

Kris Bryant joking about his versatility: "I was walking through the hallway here after the game and I was like, 'I don't even know what position I play anymore.' But I'm most comfortable right there. ... It's kind of reminds me of like club ball growing up." — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 19, 2021

* But:

Kris Bryant - 2021



Innings 1-3: .413/.464/.873

Innings 4-6: .286/.426/.619

Innings 7-9: .171/.292/.220



1st time vs SP: .378/.425/.676

2nd time vs SP: .438/.500/1.125

3rd time vs SP: .190/.292/.333

vs Relievers: .232/.386/.393 — Jim Passon (@PassonJim) May 22, 2021

54:03: Sky Opens.

The Chicago Sky will make their home debut with Candace Parker tomorrow. Here's what to know about their season mission to win the WNBA championship. https://t.co/qHlQszyJUH — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 22, 2021

55:32: Red Stars Thorned.

US Soccer on Thursday said Julie Ertz suffered a right MCL sprain in the Red Stars' 5-0 loss to the Thorns on Sunday.



She collided with midfielder Rocky Rodríguez during a 50-50 challenge in the game.https://t.co/TnFxQVCtDf — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) May 21, 2021

57:11: Fire Woman.

🔥 Chicago Fire FC of #MLS has named Ishwara Glassman Chrein as Club President. She will oversee all aspects of #CFFC's business operations. https://t.co/xGNbVrSMGq — Her Football Hub (@HerFootballHub) May 20, 2021

STOPPAGE: 4:10

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

