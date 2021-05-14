Tony La Russa remains the White Sox's biggest threat. Plus: Cubs Starters Are Perfect Subs; Weirdest Backup Catcher Trajectory Ever?; Bulls Pre-Post-Mortem; Blackhawks Post-Mortem; Sky Opening; Red Stars Opening; and Fire Continue To Be Terrible.

SHOW NOTES

* 356.

1:30: The Most Compelling Team In Baseball?

* Rogers, ESPN: Why The Chicago White Sox Are MLB's Most Interesting (And Best) Team.

* Maybe, but the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, A's and Red Sox are all kinds of interesting right now too!

* ESPN Power Rankings.

* One thing that makes the White Sox so compelling is just how bad Tony La Russa is, and how they are (for now) overcoming that.

* Billy Hamsitupton.

Billy Hamilton huge catch pic.twitter.com/rDvYidhFKN — WWWWWWhite Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 13, 2021

23:57: Cubs Starters Are Perfect Subs.

* And other inanities.

28:23: Weirdest Backup Catcher Trajectory Ever?

32:30: Bulls Pre-Post-Mortem.

* Johnson, NBC Sports: Mailbag.

46:37: Blackhawks Post-Mortem.

* Thompson, Tribune: What We Learned About The Blackhawks In 2021.

* Pope, Sun-Times: Patrick Kane's Season Included Secret Injury.

58:04: Sky Opening.

59:24: Red Stars Opening.

1:02:04: Fire Continue To Be Terrible.

STOPPAGE: 9:25

