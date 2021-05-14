Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #356: White Sox Beating Their Manager
Tony La Russa remains the White Sox's biggest threat. Plus: Cubs Starters Are Perfect Subs; Weirdest Backup Catcher Trajectory Ever?; Bulls Pre-Post-Mortem; Blackhawks Post-Mortem; Sky Opening; Red Stars Opening; and Fire Continue To Be Terrible.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 356.
1:30: The Most Compelling Team In Baseball?
* Rogers, ESPN: Why The Chicago White Sox Are MLB's Most Interesting (And Best) Team.
* Maybe, but the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, A's and Red Sox are all kinds of interesting right now too!
* One thing that makes the White Sox so compelling is just how bad Tony La Russa is, and how they are (for now) overcoming that.
* Billy Hamsitupton.
Billy Hamilton huge catch pic.twitter.com/rDvYidhFKN— WWWWWWhite Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 13, 2021
-
23:57: Cubs Starters Are Perfect Subs.
* And other inanities.
28:23: Weirdest Backup Catcher Trajectory Ever?
-
32:30: Bulls Pre-Post-Mortem.
* Johnson, NBC Sports: Mailbag.
-
46:37: Blackhawks Post-Mortem.
* Thompson, Tribune: What We Learned About The Blackhawks In 2021.
* Pope, Sun-Times: Patrick Kane's Season Included Secret Injury.
-
58:04: Sky Opening.
-
59:24: Red Stars Opening.
-
1:02:04: Fire Continue To Be Terrible.
-
STOPPAGE: 9:25
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
TrackNotes: The Spirit Of The Preakness
Unfortunately, both of Bob Baffert's horses figure strongly in this one.Continue reading "TrackNotes: The Spirit Of The Preakness" »
Posted on May 14, 2021
TrackNotes: Bob Baffert's Boulders
The face of racing carries the sport on his despicable shoulders.Continue reading "TrackNotes: Bob Baffert's Boulders" »
Posted on May 13, 2021