The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #355: The La Russa Rules
Don't go near him! Plus: Cubs Might Be Forced To Keep Kris Bryant; The Rest Of The Bears Draft Not So Great; and more!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 355.
:52: Tony Larue.
* La Roosa, like Johnny LaRue.
Also:
Has anybody else noticed Tony La Russa's stupid fucking half-mask this year? pic.twitter.com/7dTAllRE4r— Hank's Old Man (@BarcoDeTontos) April 21, 2021
* Rhodes: "Maybe his coaches don't wanna go near him because he doesn't wear his mask right."
* White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo is in his first full-time coaching job.
The #WhiteSox's bench coach is Miguel Cairo, btw, an old La Russa pal. It's Cairo's first full-time staff job. Here's what Cairo said about La Russa when he was hired: pic.twitter.com/5T8iAzQFMc— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021
Hey, Pat Hughes & Ron Coomer: Admitting you didn't know the extra-inning runner rule either doesn't mean "nobody" knew it, it means you're deficient at your jobs. "You'd think they'd have sent out a memo," Hughes says. Really? https://t.co/BkfJ9SSST4— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021
* Sullivan, Tribune: "You may not have known the entire rule either. I sure didn't."
MLB announced the rules, #WhiteSox and media! It's not like this was something buried in the fine print! C'mon!— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021
David Haugh on @670TheScore just complained that the #WhiteSox don't have the PR infrastructure in place to protect Tony La Russa from answering a reporter's question honestly. #journalism— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021
* Rhodes: "People who make their living criticizing others not being able to take criticism themselves is what makes journalists the most hypocritical people on the planet."
* Coffman: "What a joke! What a joke."
Albert Pujols deserves a fitting farewell -- as long as it's not with the White Sox https://t.co/HwhNaoL0K4— Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 7, 2021
-
36:10: Cubs Might Be Forced To Keep Kris Bryant.
* Most versatile MVP ever?
* Clemens, FanGraphs: Kris Bryant, High Ball Hitter.
* Plus: More like El Castro.
* And: Assignment Desk: Was Pedro Strop the best middle reliever in Cubs history?
-
58:45: The Rest Of Bears Draft Not So Great.
* Dickerson, ESPN: Analysis For Every Selection.
* Flashback:
Chicago #Bears draft so far:— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 28, 2018
Roquan Smith - Defense-changing LB
James Daniels - Immediate NFL starting center
Anthony Miller - NFL-ready, John Brown-plus WR
Joel Iyiegbuniwie - Uber-athletic LB/special teamer
Bilal Nichols - Young, high-upside DT
VERY good draft for them so far
* Teven Jenkins: "The number one thing I've always learned is you keep your quarterback clean, you always keep him upright, no matter what you have to do - be dirty, hold, whatever you've got to do."
-
STOPPAGE: 15:10
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
