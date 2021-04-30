Don't go near him! Plus: Cubs Might Be Forced To Keep Kris Bryant; The Rest Of The Bears Draft Not So Great; and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 355.

:52: Tony Larue.

* La Roosa, like Johnny LaRue.

Also:

Has anybody else noticed Tony La Russa's stupid fucking half-mask this year? pic.twitter.com/7dTAllRE4r — Hank's Old Man (@BarcoDeTontos) April 21, 2021

* Rhodes: "Maybe his coaches don't wanna go near him because he doesn't wear his mask right."

* White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo is in his first full-time coaching job.

The #WhiteSox's bench coach is Miguel Cairo, btw, an old La Russa pal. It's Cairo's first full-time staff job. Here's what Cairo said about La Russa when he was hired: pic.twitter.com/5T8iAzQFMc — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021

Hey, Pat Hughes & Ron Coomer: Admitting you didn't know the extra-inning runner rule either doesn't mean "nobody" knew it, it means you're deficient at your jobs. "You'd think they'd have sent out a memo," Hughes says. Really? https://t.co/BkfJ9SSST4 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021

* Sullivan, Tribune: "You may not have known the entire rule either. I sure didn't."

MLB announced the rules, #WhiteSox and media! It's not like this was something buried in the fine print! C'mon! — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021

David Haugh on @670TheScore just complained that the #WhiteSox don't have the PR infrastructure in place to protect Tony La Russa from answering a reporter's question honestly. #journalism — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) May 6, 2021

* Rhodes: "People who make their living criticizing others not being able to take criticism themselves is what makes journalists the most hypocritical people on the planet."

* Coffman: "What a joke! What a joke." ☟

Albert Pujols deserves a fitting farewell -- as long as it's not with the White Sox https://t.co/HwhNaoL0K4 — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) May 7, 2021

-

36:10: Cubs Might Be Forced To Keep Kris Bryant.

* Most versatile MVP ever?

* Clemens, FanGraphs: Kris Bryant, High Ball Hitter.

* Plus: More like El Castro.

* And: Assignment Desk: Was Pedro Strop the best middle reliever in Cubs history?

-

58:45: The Rest Of Bears Draft Not So Great.

* Dickerson, ESPN: Analysis For Every Selection.

* Flashback:

Chicago #Bears draft so far:



Roquan Smith - Defense-changing LB

James Daniels - Immediate NFL starting center

Anthony Miller - NFL-ready, John Brown-plus WR

Joel Iyiegbuniwie - Uber-athletic LB/special teamer

Bilal Nichols - Young, high-upside DT



VERY good draft for them so far — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 28, 2018

* Teven Jenkins: "The number one thing I've always learned is you keep your quarterback clean, you always keep him upright, no matter what you have to do - be dirty, hold, whatever you've got to do."

-

STOPPAGE: 15:10

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

