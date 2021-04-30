After miracle move, Matt Nagy now on the clock. Plus: Tony La Russa's Apology Tour; Cubs' Giggly Garbage; Thank You, Andrew Shaw; Blackhawks, Bulls Going Out With Whimpers; Loyola's Leavers; Ramblers Women Score First Tourney Goal; Red Stars Lose Challenge; Fire May Or May Not Have Played Since Last Time We Talked; Broadcast Blues; and Aiding And Abetting.

SHOW NOTES

* 354.

* Rhodes: I can't fight this feeling!

* The Athletic: Dave Gettleman's Trade Saves The New York Giants' First Round And Sets Them Up For The Future.

* Now Matt Nagy is on the clock.

* Fields: "When big moments present themselves, I feel like there's just another thing that kicks inside of me."

30:09: Tony La Russa's Apology Tour.

* Arthur, Baseball Prospectus: Tony La Russa Is Leaving His Pitchers In Too Long.

* Fegan, The Athletic: As Lucas Giolito's Night Goes Awry, Tony La Russa Blames Himself For Not Recognizing It.

* The White Sox' bench coach is former Cub Miguel Cairo.

41:13: Cubs Should Apologize.

Matt Duffy batting third for the Cubs in April is some serious 2012 vibe.



But hey, we'll see what happens I guess. — Bleacher Nation Cubs (@BleacherNation) April 28, 2021

I truly think the Cubs would have 1-3 more wins if Nico Hoerner had made the team out of camp. And no I can't prove it but what a colossal mistake. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 27, 2021

* Coffman: "Giggly garbage."

46:23: Thank You, Andrew Shaw.

* Bumbaca, USA Today: Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw, Citing Concussions, Retires From NHL At 29.

48:40: Blackhawks, Bulls Going Out With Whimpers.

50:53: Loyola's Leavers.

* Telander: Wishing Safe Travels To Suitcase Charlie Moore.

52:48: Loyola Scores First Tourney Goal.

* The GIST: "The Loyola women's soccer team lost 3-1 to the Denver Pioneers in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. Despite the loss, we're excited that midfielder Abby Swanson's goal marked the Ramblers' first in their six NCAA tournament appearances."

53:36: Red Stars Lose Challenge.

* The GIST: "On the professional side, the Red Stars closed out the Challenge Cup with a 3-2 loss to the OL Reign on Tuesday. While Chicago out-shot their opponents throughout the tournament, they struggled to find the back of the net and finished without a win."

55:30: Chicago Fire May Or May Not Have Played Since We Talked Last.

56:16: Broadcast Blues.

* Betcast, Statcast, Poorcast, Porncast . . .

-

58:53: Aiding And Abetting.

