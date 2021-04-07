Our teams suck. Including: Rodon vs. Godzilla; COVIDY Crappy Clueless Cubs: Bulls Shit; Blackhawks Shit; Sky's Blue Sky; Red Stars Stuck; Down Fire Up; CeeYa CeePee; Underwood's Portal; and Leaving Lovie.

* 352.

:19: Sky Drafts Heal.

Watch: Shyla Heal shares her excitement after being drafted with the No. 8 pick and believes landing with the Chicago Sky is an ideal fit.https://t.co/yAottxLPOC — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) April 16, 2021

Jim "Coach" Coffman Delivers The Goods.

8:06: Rodon vs. Godzilla.

CARLOS RODON HAS THROWN A NO-HITTER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Kkgotidi0 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 15, 2021

vs.

33:01: COVIDY Crappy Clueless Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Concerned About Possible COVID-19 Outbreak - NBC Chicago https://t.co/PwORuY7fgX — Chicago Watchs (@ChicagoWatchs) April 14, 2021

45:30 Bulls Shit.

* Also COVIDY.

52:10: Blackhawks Shit.

What Is Next For The Chicago Blackhawks With The Trade Deadline Over?#Blackhawks | @JimRLynch https://t.co/r2CwlIYX7Q — Blackhawk Up (@Blackhawk_Up) April 15, 2021

53:47 Red Stars Stuck.

* McCranev, Hot Time In Old Town: "Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames says he's been 'trying different combinations' through his team's first two NWSL Challenge Cup matches. Defensively, those combinations are working well. The Red Stars have given up just one shot on goal through 180 minutes. The team's attack, however, is a much different story, failing to score for the second straight match, resulting in a 1-0 loss to the Portland Thorns Thursday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview."

58:30: Down Fire Up.

* Mikula, Tribune: "[The Chicago] Fire as they begin the 2021 Major League Soccer season Saturday against the New England Revolution at Soldier Field (7:30 p.m., WGN-9). About 7,000 fans will be allowed to attend for the first time since 2019.

"The Fire signed just four players in the offseason - forward Chinonso Offor, winger Stanislav Ivanov, defender Jhon Espinoza and striker Jhon Jader Durán, who won't join the team until 2022.

"The limited number of signings was intentional as the Fire hope increased familiarity will bring about improved results, sporting director Georg Heitz said.

"'We had so many new players last season, we have to be careful otherwise we will never be successful,' he told the Tribune earlier this year. 'These players all need a bit of time to adapt, and if you bring in another six new players, seven new players, this doesn't help at all. They have to get used to this special league.'

"Meanwhile, the Fire parted with forward C.J. Sapong, midfielders Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Micheal Azira and Bradnt Bronico and goalkeeper Connor Sparrow.

"Mihailovic arguably is the Fire's biggest loss after leading the team in assists last season. He was traded to CF Montréal in a deal worth up to $1 million."

1:01:44: CeeYa CeePee.

1:03:25: Underwood's Portal.

* Ryan, Tribune: "On the first day of the regular signing period, Illinois announced four-star forward RJ Melendez and three-star guard Brandin Podziemski have signed their letters of intent, while the news of former Florida forward Omar Payne's transfer became official.

"Melendez and Podziemski join four-star forward Luke Goode, who signed in November during the early signing period, in a 2021 recruiting class that ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 28th nationally in 247Sports.com's composite ratings."

1:05:47: Leaving Lovie.

* Simmons, Pro Football Talk: "The college game, it's a lot more quarterback-run-dominated offenses. I think our system - and everybody has a system, you tweak it from year to year. But I don't think we'll have to adjust ours that much.

"In college we weren't able to run our entire system. Most of the time [offenses] go three receivers - we kept our base defense on the field. We didn't play our nickel packages much. So I think our defense is more suited for the NFL game and we'll make the tweaks and things like that."

STOPPAGE: 8:51

* Lindsey Pulliam does not appear to come from the Pulliam newspaper family.

* The DH-pitcher thing is indeed occurring in the Atlantic League this season.

* Tony Clark "encourages" players to get vaccinated.

* Epididymitis.

* Point guards in free agency this summer.

