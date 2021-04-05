Jock idiocy in the city's locker rooms. Plus: SOS - Same Old Scrubs; Tony & Stoney; DePaul's Stumblefield; Bulls Rebound; Bowman's Borgstrom; McCaskey Mystery; Goofy Georgi; Red Stars Return, and more!

:52: SOS: Same Old Scrubs.

Update through yesterday's games ...



Cubs team batting average: .132



All pitchers batting average: .144 — Bleacher Nation Cubs (@BleacherNation) April 8, 2021

At the end of the #Cubs' 2018 season, Theo Epstein called the team's offense broken. Here is the Opening Day lineup from that year and the Opening Day lineup yesterday, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qGtJVMl1rS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 2, 2021

* Wittenmyer on Kimbrel: "His slider danced and dipped. His fastball touched 98 mph. And the hitters didn't touch much of any of it as Kimbrel struck out two Pirates to get out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited, then added a 1-2-3 ninth for his 350th career save. It was the first five-out save of his career, if not the hottest, highest-leverage, regular-season save of his career."

18:19: Tony & Stoney.

* Wallenstein: The Yerminator Has Landed.

* Rosenthal: Yermin Mercedes' Long Road To The Majors.

31:36: Vaccine Villains.

Dan Bernstein Goes Off On #Cubs Players Refusing To Get Vaccinated https://t.co/eJhIrYzC91 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 9, 2021

* The NFL's COVID Warning For Baseball.

* Private Choices Have Public Consequences.

42:03: DePaul's Stumblefield.

52:33: Bulls Rebound.

Who currently has the longest winning streak in the NBA Eastern Conference?



The Chicago Bulls! — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 9, 2021

54:42 Bowman's Borgstrom.

Blackhawks take on Brett Connolly's contract (two more years at $3.5 million cap hit) and give up Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark to get defenseman Riley Stillman and former first-round pick Henrik Borgstrom, a 23-year-old center currently playing in Finland. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) April 8, 2021

58:46: McCaskey Mystery.

* Lone vote against 17-game schedule.

1:00:46: Goofy Georgi.

Ryan, Tribune: "Bezhanishvili is the third Illinois player since the season ended with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to announce he is not returning.

"Freshman guard Adam Miller, from Morgan Park, announced he entered the transfer portal. As expected earlier this week, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu announced he would forgo his college eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

"Cockburn has not made an announcement about his future, but the 7-footer declared for the draft last season before withdrawing to return to Illinois."

1:02:40: Red Stars Return.

* Geary, SI: "Rory Dames brought in Mal Pugh to score goals, and if she (injury status pending) and players like Kealia Watt and Katie Johnson can do it consistently, the Red Stars absolutely will be a legitimate contender. If not? It could be a frustrating season in Chicago, though this roster should easily make the playoffs. It has the depth to survive, if not thrive, in the Olympic window, and it should once again field one of the league's best defenses."

