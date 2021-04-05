Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #351: Vaccine Villains

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Jock idiocy in the city's locker rooms. Plus: SOS - Same Old Scrubs; Tony & Stoney; DePaul's Stumblefield; Bulls Rebound; Bowman's Borgstrom; McCaskey Mystery; Goofy Georgi; Red Stars Return, and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #351: Vaccine Villains

-

SHOW NOTES

* 351.

:52: SOS: Same Old Scrubs.

+

-

* Wittenmyer on Kimbrel: "His slider danced and dipped. His fastball touched 98 mph. And the hitters didn't touch much of any of it as Kimbrel struck out two Pirates to get out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited, then added a 1-2-3 ninth for his 350th career save. It was the first five-out save of his career, if not the hottest, highest-leverage, regular-season save of his career."

-

18:19: Tony & Stoney.

Plus:

* Wallenstein: The Yerminator Has Landed.

* Rosenthal: Yermin Mercedes' Long Road To The Majors.

-

31:36: Vaccine Villains.

Thread.

* The NFL's COVID Warning For Baseball.

* Private Choices Have Public Consequences.

-

42:03: DePaul's Stumblefield.

-

52:33: Bulls Rebound.

-

54:42 Bowman's Borgstrom.

-

58:46: McCaskey Mystery.

* Lone vote against 17-game schedule.

-

1:00:46: Goofy Georgi.

Ryan, Tribune: "Bezhanishvili is the third Illinois player since the season ended with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to announce he is not returning.

"Freshman guard Adam Miller, from Morgan Park, announced he entered the transfer portal. As expected earlier this week, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu announced he would forgo his college eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

"Cockburn has not made an announcement about his future, but the 7-footer declared for the draft last season before withdrawing to return to Illinois."

-

1:02:40: Red Stars Return.

* Geary, SI: "Rory Dames brought in Mal Pugh to score goals, and if she (injury status pending) and players like Kealia Watt and Katie Johnson can do it consistently, the Red Stars absolutely will be a legitimate contender. If not? It could be a frustrating season in Chicago, though this roster should easily make the playoffs. It has the depth to survive, if not thrive, in the Olympic window, and it should once again field one of the league's best defenses."

-

STOPPAGE: 5:38

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

