The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #350: Opening Deja Vu
Meet the new Cubs, same as the old Cubs. Plus: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs; Neo Theo; Boog & Beau; Loyola Will Always Have Illinois; Deja Vucevic; and Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 350.
1:10: Accidental Bears QB Segment.
Bears GM Ryan Pace confirming Andy Dalton is QB1... but didn't really clarify why Trubisky didn't work out. "We're moving forward" .. SO there's that. #bears @ABC7Chicago— Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) April 2, 2021
Matt Nagy will be calling the plays this year for QB1 Andy Dalton and the #Bears offense... So, there's that.— Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) April 2, 2021
QB1. pic.twitter.com/TuyrAcpoCM— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 25, 2021
-
2:55: Meet The New Cubs, Same As The Old Cubs.
At the end of the #Cubs' 2018 season, Theo Epstein called the team's offense broken. Here is the Opening Day lineup from that year and the Opening Day lineup yesterday, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qGtJVMl1rS— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 2, 2021
-
23:55: Neo Theo.
* MLB Experimenting With Bigger Bases At Triple-A.
* MLB Cracks Down On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances On Balls.
-
30:22: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs.
* Cubs loss resonated while White Sox Loss not representative of anything we should worry about.
* Kenny Williams talks sense.
-
39:08: Boog & Beau.
* New announcer combos, new announcer reads.
* You can't beat the House; the games are designed for you to lose.
-
51:30: Loyola Will Always Have Illinois.
* And the Big Ten will always have the Pac-12.
-
57:55: Deja Vucevic.
* Bulls still suck.
-
1:00:28: Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.
-
STOPPAGE: 5:25
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
