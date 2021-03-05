Meet the new Cubs, same as the old Cubs. Plus: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs; Neo Theo; Boog & Beau; Loyola Will Always Have Illinois; Deja Vucevic; and Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.

SHOW NOTES

* 350.

1:10: Accidental Bears QB Segment.

Bears GM Ryan Pace confirming Andy Dalton is QB1... but didn't really clarify why Trubisky didn't work out. "We're moving forward" .. SO there's that. #bears @ABC7Chicago — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) April 2, 2021

Matt Nagy will be calling the plays this year for QB1 Andy Dalton and the #Bears offense... So, there's that. — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) April 2, 2021

2:55: Meet The New Cubs, Same As The Old Cubs.

At the end of the #Cubs' 2018 season, Theo Epstein called the team's offense broken. Here is the Opening Day lineup from that year and the Opening Day lineup yesterday, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qGtJVMl1rS — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 2, 2021

23:55: Neo Theo.

* MLB Experimenting With Bigger Bases At Triple-A.

* MLB Cracks Down On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances On Balls.

30:22: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs.

* Cubs loss resonated while White Sox Loss not representative of anything we should worry about.

* Kenny Williams talks sense.

39:08: Boog & Beau.

* New announcer combos, new announcer reads.

* You can't beat the House; the games are designed for you to lose.

* From Candy To Cannabis.

51:30: Loyola Will Always Have Illinois.

* And the Big Ten will always have the Pac-12.

57:55: Deja Vucevic.

* Bulls still suck.

1:00:28: Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.

STOPPAGE: 5:25

