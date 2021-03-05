Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #350: Opening Deja Vu

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Meet the new Cubs, same as the old Cubs. Plus: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs; Neo Theo; Boog & Beau; Loyola Will Always Have Illinois; Deja Vucevic; and Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #350: Opening Deja Vu

-

SHOW NOTES

* 350.

1:10: Accidental Bears QB Segment.

-

2:55: Meet The New Cubs, Same As The Old Cubs.

-

23:55: Neo Theo.

* MLB Experimenting With Bigger Bases At Triple-A.

* MLB Cracks Down On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances On Balls.

-

30:22: White Sox Lose Less Than Cubs.

* Cubs loss resonated while White Sox Loss not representative of anything we should worry about.

* Kenny Williams talks sense.

-

39:08: Boog & Beau.

* New announcer combos, new announcer reads.

* You can't beat the House; the games are designed for you to lose.

* From Candy To Cannabis.

-

51:30: Loyola Will Always Have Illinois.

* And the Big Ten will always have the Pac-12.

-

57:55: Deja Vucevic.

* Bulls still suck.

-

1:00:28: Bloom Also Off Blackhawks.

-

STOPPAGE: 5:25

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up

By David Rutter

This is mostly a test reaffirming how much trouble telling the truth can cause for media chatterboxes with no sense or decorum.

Continue reading "How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up" »

Posted on Mar 5, 2021

TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert

By Thomas Chambers

The higher purpose: Cheap-shit condos and another Starbucks.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert" »

Posted on Feb 26, 2021