The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #349: New Bulls Regime Had Seen Enough

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Didn't need a full season to evaluate the mess GarPax left behind. Plus: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better; Ramblin' Men; Wildcat Women; Blackhawks Back; Cubs Going Backwards; and Bears Sign Backups.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #349: New Bulls Regime Had Seen Enough

-

SHOW NOTES

* 349.

* Artie Explains It All:

* K.C. Johnson: Karnisovas Isn't Done.

-

27:22: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better.

-

37:33: Ramblin' Men.

* Schnable, Phoenix: The Ramblers Have The Best Defense In The Nation, Here's Why.

-

48:53: Wildcat Women.

-

52:25: Blackhawks Back.

-

54:13: Cubs Going Backwards.

-

58:01: Bears Sign Backups.

* Rhodes: "Depth signings about people I don't really care about."

-

59:17: Perhaps The Last Chicago Fire News We Will Bring You In A Very Long Time.

* MLS Soccer: "Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov underwent successful knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss roughly four months, carrying through late July."

-

STOPPAGE: 1:56

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

