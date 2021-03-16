Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #349: New Bulls Regime Had Seen Enough
Didn't need a full season to evaluate the mess GarPax left behind. Plus: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better; Ramblin' Men; Wildcat Women; Blackhawks Back; Cubs Going Backwards; and Bears Sign Backups.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 349.
* Artie Explains It All:
* K.C. Johnson: Karnisovas Isn't Done.
-
27:22: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better.
This is the play Eloy Jimenez ruptured his pectoral tendon on pic.twitter.com/tBVJFXcKGN— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2021
-
37:33: Ramblin' Men.
* Schnable, Phoenix: The Ramblers Have The Best Defense In The Nation, Here's Why.
-
48:53: Wildcat Women.
NU's offense couldn't maintain its first-quarter pace in Wednesday's NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, as the Cats were eliminated in the second round.https://t.co/A2Ky6I0IVV— The Daily Northwestern (@thedailynu) March 25, 2021
No. 7 Northwestern's loss was a bitter finish for senior Lindsey Pulliam, the 3rd 2,000-point scorer in program history.— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) March 25, 2021
She entered the game averaging 16 points, but Louisville limited her to 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting.@sryantribune's story.https://t.co/jELpjzgfyo
-
52:25: Blackhawks Back.
Kevin Lankinen continues his outstanding rookie season with the Blackhawks https://t.co/OnWEwE9Xbt pic.twitter.com/3EMAvqpQqr— TSD NHL (@TSD_NHL) March 26, 2021
-
54:13: Cubs Going Backwards.
Cubs rotation for opening series against Pirates:— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 25, 2021
1. Hendricks
2. Arrieta
3. Davies#Breaking
-
58:01: Bears Sign Backups.
* Rhodes: "Depth signings about people I don't really care about."
-
59:17: Perhaps The Last Chicago Fire News We Will Bring You In A Very Long Time.
* MLS Soccer: "Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov underwent successful knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss roughly four months, carrying through late July."
-
STOPPAGE: 1:56
-
