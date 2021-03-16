Didn't need a full season to evaluate the mess GarPax left behind. Plus: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better; Ramblin' Men; Wildcat Women; Blackhawks Back; Cubs Going Backwards; and Bears Sign Backups.

* Artie Explains It All:

* K.C. Johnson: Karnisovas Isn't Done.

27:22: Cubs Trade Looking Slightly Better.

This is the play Eloy Jimenez ruptured his pectoral tendon on pic.twitter.com/tBVJFXcKGN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2021

37:33: Ramblin' Men.

* Schnable, Phoenix: The Ramblers Have The Best Defense In The Nation, Here's Why.

48:53: Wildcat Women.

NU's offense couldn't maintain its first-quarter pace in Wednesday's NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, as the Cats were eliminated in the second round.https://t.co/A2Ky6I0IVV — The Daily Northwestern (@thedailynu) March 25, 2021

No. 7 Northwestern's loss was a bitter finish for senior Lindsey Pulliam, the 3rd 2,000-point scorer in program history.



She entered the game averaging 16 points, but Louisville limited her to 4 points on 1-of-11 shooting.@sryantribune's story.https://t.co/jELpjzgfyo — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) March 25, 2021

52:25: Blackhawks Back.

Kevin Lankinen continues his outstanding rookie season with the Blackhawks https://t.co/OnWEwE9Xbt pic.twitter.com/3EMAvqpQqr — TSD NHL (@TSD_NHL) March 26, 2021

54:13: Cubs Going Backwards.

Cubs rotation for opening series against Pirates:



1. Hendricks

2. Arrieta

3. Davies#Breaking — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 25, 2021

58:01: Bears Sign Backups.

* Rhodes: "Depth signings about people I don't really care about."

59:17: Perhaps The Last Chicago Fire News We Will Bring You In A Very Long Time.

* MLS Soccer: "Chicago Fire FC winger Stanislav Ivanov underwent successful knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss roughly four months, carrying through late July."

STOPPAGE: 1:56

Comments welcome.

