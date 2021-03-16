Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #348: Pace De Resistance
If anyone thinks they know what the Bears are doing, can you share it with the rest of us? Plus: Illinois Madness; Leitao Out; Bulls' New Lineup; Bullish On Blackhawks; Catching The White Sox; and Crappy Cubs.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 348.
If anyone thinks they know what the Bears are doing, can you share it with me?— Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 19, 2021
Read my column for @bears_insider following the surprising decision to release Kyle Fuller:https://t.co/sW6rYftbiG
-
Losing Kyle Fuller and Akiem Hicks would be good, because I've often thought the Bears' best plan was, "Make it the 2020 team but worse."— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 19, 2021
-
March 19, 2021
-
* Rhodes: "They've got two of the best backups in the league!"
* Rhodes: "In Chicago, the backup guy is the starter - either way!"
-
36:19: Illinois Madness.
A joyous 15-minute Zoom call shows why talented Illinois can win it all https://t.co/R2rJn6d7v3— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2021
-
While we wait for the game, check out what the team has been up to in the bubble ⤵#OnwardLU x #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/jopTN2dbN7— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 19, 2021
-
45:09: Leitao Out.
#BREAKING: DePaul has fired men's basketball coach Dave Leitao after six losing seasons, sources confirmed to The DePaulia. https://t.co/gvwAF3ywbL— The DePaulia (@TheDePaulia) March 15, 2021
-
48:10: Bulls' New Lineup.
Had to write about Patrick Williams' cutting (and how the Bulls' new starting lineup helped him) in his career-high scoring night Sunday vs. Raptors.— Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 15, 2021
"We need a lot of that out of him," Billy Donovan saidhttps://t.co/DG6ipZ58q0
-
50:44: Bullish On Blackhawks.
Kevin Lankinen, Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev are all still playing well, but their regression to the mean after brilliant starts was inevitable. How will Colliton handle guys he can't sit down and reset?— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 19, 2021
That's in my latest Blackhawks observations: https://t.co/2xTUpjQPky
-
57:01: Catching The White Sox.
101:30: Crappy Cubs.
-
STOPPAGE: 8:06
-
