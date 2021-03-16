If anyone thinks they know what the Bears are doing, can you share it with the rest of us? Plus: Illinois Madness; Leitao Out; Bulls' New Lineup; Bullish On Blackhawks; Catching The White Sox; and Crappy Cubs.

* 348.

If anyone thinks they know what the Bears are doing, can you share it with me?



Read my column for @bears_insider following the surprising decision to release Kyle Fuller:https://t.co/sW6rYftbiG — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 19, 2021

Losing Kyle Fuller and Akiem Hicks would be good, because I've often thought the Bears' best plan was, "Make it the 2020 team but worse." — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 19, 2021

* Rhodes: "They've got two of the best backups in the league!"

* Rhodes: "In Chicago, the backup guy is the starter - either way!"

36:19: Illinois Madness.

A joyous 15-minute Zoom call shows why talented Illinois can win it all https://t.co/R2rJn6d7v3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2021

While we wait for the game, check out what the team has been up to in the bubble ⤵#OnwardLU x #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/jopTN2dbN7 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 19, 2021

45:09: Leitao Out.

#BREAKING: DePaul has fired men's basketball coach Dave Leitao after six losing seasons, sources confirmed to The DePaulia. https://t.co/gvwAF3ywbL — The DePaulia (@TheDePaulia) March 15, 2021

48:10: Bulls' New Lineup.

Had to write about Patrick Williams' cutting (and how the Bulls' new starting lineup helped him) in his career-high scoring night Sunday vs. Raptors.



"We need a lot of that out of him," Billy Donovan saidhttps://t.co/DG6ipZ58q0 — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 15, 2021

50:44: Bullish On Blackhawks.

Kevin Lankinen, Pius Suter and Philipp Kurashev are all still playing well, but their regression to the mean after brilliant starts was inevitable. How will Colliton handle guys he can't sit down and reset?



That's in my latest Blackhawks observations: https://t.co/2xTUpjQPky — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 19, 2021

57:01: Catching The White Sox.

101:30: Crappy Cubs.

