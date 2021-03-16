Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #348: Pace De Resistance

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

If anyone thinks they know what the Bears are doing, can you share it with the rest of us? Plus: Illinois Madness; Leitao Out; Bulls' New Lineup; Bullish On Blackhawks; Catching The White Sox; and Crappy Cubs.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #348: Pace De Resistance

-

SHOW NOTES

* 348.

-

-

-

* Rhodes: "They've got two of the best backups in the league!"

* Rhodes: "In Chicago, the backup guy is the starter - either way!"

-

36:19: Illinois Madness.

-

-

45:09: Leitao Out.

-

48:10: Bulls' New Lineup.

-

50:44: Bullish On Blackhawks.

-

57:01: Catching The White Sox.

101:30: Crappy Cubs.

-

STOPPAGE: 8:06

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see the Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

