The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #347: Slow Jamming The Bears News
How their QB search is like a CNN breaking news event. Plus: Spring Training Fever; Colliton Can Coach; Billy's Bulls; and Whining Illini.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 347.
1:38: How The Bears Quarterback Search Is Like A CNN Breaking News Event.
* Cam Newton.
* Dak Prescott.
* Ben Roethlisberger.
* Russell Wilson.
* Deshaun Watson.
* Fitzmagic!
Plus:
* Allen Robinson.
* Cairo Santos.
* Kyle Long.
33:35: Spring Training Fever.
* Joc Pederson.
* Nico Hoerner.
* Michael Kopech.
45:12: Colliton Can Coach.
* Emily Kaplan's Power Rankings.
52:55: Billy's Bulls.
* He can coach, too.
58:39: The Whining Illini.
* Morrissey, Sun-Times: Josh Whitman's Sob Story.
Plus:
* Loyola.
* DePaul.
* Northwestern.
-
STOPPAGE: 6:42
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
