A fond farewell to one of the core four. Plus: Breaking Blackhawks; Bulls Losing More Professionally; Illini Still Fighting; Chicago Baseball Beer Pong; Kopech; Sogard, and more!

SHOW NOTES

* 346.

* Breaking Brent Seabrook.

Brent Seabrook says he's unable to play and announces the end of his 15-year career due to injury. #Blackhawks https://t.co/SK1U8eJfth — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 5, 2021

Most playoff goals by a defenseman in #Blackhawks history.



Brent Seabrook - 20

Doug Wilson - 19

Bob Murray - 19

Duncan Keith - 18

Dustin Byfuglien - 14

Chris Chelios - 12 — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) March 5, 2021

10:04: Breaking Blackhawks.

Oh so close. Blackhawks surrender game-winning goal to the Lightning with 0.1 seconds left in overtime. https://t.co/Nw6X9aDySx — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) March 5, 2021

21:38: Bulls Losing More Professionally.

* Cowley: Jealousy, Backstabbing, Egos - Those Are In The Past For The Bulls.

* Jim Fregosi followed Tony La Russa.

33:51: Illini Still Fighting.

Things you didn't expect to tweet: Illinois beats Michigan by 23 without Ayo Dosunmu. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2021

-

48:25: Chicago Baseball Beer Pong.

White Sox Fans Drink the Most of Any MLB Fan Base, Study Shows https://t.co/W27Z9rRUEq pic.twitter.com/11gbKnoE4l — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 4, 2021

55:38: Kopech.

Michael Kopech adjusting to relief role, keeps sights on starting https://t.co/kNC4FS8BTG — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 4, 2021

59:00: Sogard.

It happened later than expected, but the Cubs have agreed to a minors deal with Eric Sogard. https://t.co/DJ9amOUOhR — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) March 3, 2021

STOPPAGE: 2:17

-

