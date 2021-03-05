Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #346: Breaking Brent Seabrook
A fond farewell to one of the core four. Plus: Breaking Blackhawks; Bulls Losing More Professionally; Illini Still Fighting; Chicago Baseball Beer Pong; Kopech; Sogard, and more!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 346.
* Breaking Brent Seabrook.
Brent Seabrook says he's unable to play and announces the end of his 15-year career due to injury. #Blackhawks https://t.co/SK1U8eJfth— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 5, 2021
Most playoff goals by a defenseman in #Blackhawks history.— Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) March 5, 2021
Brent Seabrook - 20
Doug Wilson - 19
Bob Murray - 19
Duncan Keith - 18
Dustin Byfuglien - 14
Chris Chelios - 12
-
10:04: Breaking Blackhawks.
Oh so close. Blackhawks surrender game-winning goal to the Lightning with 0.1 seconds left in overtime. https://t.co/Nw6X9aDySx— Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) March 5, 2021
-
21:38: Bulls Losing More Professionally.
* Cowley: Jealousy, Backstabbing, Egos - Those Are In The Past For The Bulls.
* Jim Fregosi followed Tony La Russa.
-
33:51: Illini Still Fighting.
Things you didn't expect to tweet: Illinois beats Michigan by 23 without Ayo Dosunmu.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2021
-
48:25: Chicago Baseball Beer Pong.
White Sox Fans Drink the Most of Any MLB Fan Base, Study Shows https://t.co/W27Z9rRUEq pic.twitter.com/11gbKnoE4l— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) March 4, 2021
-
55:38: Kopech.
Michael Kopech adjusting to relief role, keeps sights on starting https://t.co/kNC4FS8BTG— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 4, 2021
-
59:00: Sogard.
It happened later than expected, but the Cubs have agreed to a minors deal with Eric Sogard. https://t.co/DJ9amOUOhR— Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) March 3, 2021
-
STOPPAGE: 2:17
-
