Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #346: Breaking Brent Seabrook

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

A fond farewell to one of the core four. Plus: Breaking Blackhawks; Bulls Losing More Professionally; Illini Still Fighting; Chicago Baseball Beer Pong; Kopech; Sogard, and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #346: Breaking Brent Seabrook

-

SHOW NOTES

* 346.

* Breaking Brent Seabrook.

-

10:04: Breaking Blackhawks.

-

21:38: Bulls Losing More Professionally.

* Cowley: Jealousy, Backstabbing, Egos - Those Are In The Past For The Bulls.

* Jim Fregosi followed Tony La Russa.

-

33:51: Illini Still Fighting.

-

48:25: Chicago Baseball Beer Pong.

-

55:38: Kopech.

-

59:00: Sogard.

-

STOPPAGE: 2:17

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up

By David Rutter

This is mostly a test reaffirming how much trouble telling the truth can cause for media chatterboxes with no sense or decorum.

Continue reading "How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up" »

Posted on Mar 5, 2021

The White Sox Report

Worst White Sox Trade Ever?

By Roger Wallenstein

Surely in the 120-year history of the South Side franchise no front office made such a grievous error. However, investigation and hindsight are required..

Continue reading "Worst White Sox Trade Ever?" »

Posted on Mar 1, 2021

TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert

By Thomas Chambers

The higher purpose: Cheap-shit condos and another Starbucks.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert" »

Posted on Feb 26, 2021