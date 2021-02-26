Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #345: Ryan Pace, Rounder

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The sucker at the table. Plus: Cubs Continue To Go Back In Time; Worst White Sox Trade Ever?; Bulls And Blackhawks Have A Lot In Common; Arlington's Amber Alert; Red Stars Get The Gist; and The State Of Basketball.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #345: Ryan Pace, Rounder

-

SHOW NOTES

* 345.

* Rounders.

-

12:01: Ryan Pace Is The Sucker At The Table.

*

*

P.S.:

+

-

25:56: Cubs Continue To Go Back In Time.

* Soft tossing to Not Caratini.

P.S.:

-

37:53: Worst White Sox Trade Ever?

* Coming Monday.

P.S.:

-

41:52: MLB Cuts Out The Heart Of America.

-

47:17: What The Bulls And Blackhawks Have In Common.

* Comeback teams of the year.

* Much tougher schedules to come.

-

55:08: Arlington's Amber Alert.

-

57:34: Red Stars Get The Gist.

-

59:22: The State Of Basketball.

* Jesus Christ, Illinois!

-

STOPPAGE: 7:51

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

