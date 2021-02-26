The sucker at the table. Plus: Cubs Continue To Go Back In Time; Worst White Sox Trade Ever?; Bulls And Blackhawks Have A Lot In Common; Arlington's Amber Alert; Red Stars Get The Gist; and The State Of Basketball.

SHOW NOTES

* 345.

* Rounders.

12:01: Ryan Pace Is The Sucker At The Table.

Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

Before the Seahawks' Thursday night game against the Cardinals, Russell Wilson met with coaches to discuss how to fix the offense.



His suggestions were dismissed.



Wilson stormed out of the room. https://t.co/OVuV0s1MmD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 25, 2021

P.S.:

The Bears are re-signing RB Ryan Nall https://t.co/ilr2D20In2 — BearsWire (@TheBearsWire) February 25, 2021

The intense focus is on what GM Ryan Pace will do at QB and about WR Allen Robinson, whom the Bears can secure with the franchise tag starting today.



But what shouldn't be lost is what will happen with kicker Cairo Santos.



More from @BradBiggs.https://t.co/JNP9tnglbT — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) February 23, 2021

25:56: Cubs Continue To Go Back In Time.

* Soft tossing to Not Caratini.

P.S.:

All the talk of defense coming from the Cubs camp pretty much tells me that unless Nico Hoerner just absolutely tanks in camp, the every day job at 2B is his. — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) February 26, 2021

-

37:53: Worst White Sox Trade Ever?

* Coming Monday.

P.S.:

41:52: MLB Cuts Out The Heart Of America.

-

47:17: What The Bulls And Blackhawks Have In Common.

* Comeback teams of the year.

* Much tougher schedules to come.

55:08: Arlington's Amber Alert.

57:34: Red Stars Get The Gist.

59:22: The State Of Basketball.

* Jesus Christ, Illinois!

STOPPAGE: 7:51

