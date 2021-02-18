Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #344: QBnon

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The biggest sports news in the city is the Bears not having a quarterback. When they get one, that will be the biggest news too. Plus: The White Sox Padres/Cubs/Cleveland Report; Too Soon, Cubs?; Banged-Up Bulls; Beautiful Blackhawks; and Basketball State.

SHOW NOTES

* 344.

* How To Get Rid Of Ice Dams.

2:03: QBnon.

* How David Haugh and Dan Bernstein are both wrong about Carson Wentz.

* Ballard/Reich > Pace/Nagy.

* Coffman: 'It's all very tricky because nobody is entirely sure who is available.'

* Coffman: For Bears QB Conundrum, A Magic Solution.

25:21: The White Sox Cubs/Padres/Cleveland Report.

* Reinsdorf knew.

* Worst White Sox Trade Ever?

* Jim's craw.

* Kopech's craft.

37:14: Too Soon, Cubs?

* Arrieta vs. Darvish.

* Arrieta vs. Lester.

* HCDC: Harry Caray Death Cult.

* Bryant vs. Arenado.

" . . . looking back to the Rockies' talks with the Cubs last offseason involving a core exchange of Arenado and third baseman Kris Bryant. The clubs spoke at length, but sources said the Rockies were unwilling to take on any financial commitment beyond Bryant's remaining two years of club control, which at the time figured to be worth about $40 million in arbitration.

"The Cubs initially broached the idea of including outfielder Jason Heyward, who was owed $86 million over four years, to further defray the obligation to Arenado, who was still owed $225 million over seven. But the talks failed to progress, amounting to a what-might-have-been for the Cubs, particularly with Arenado now joining their biggest rival."

52:20: Banged-Up Bulls.

* Declaration: Lauri Markkanen is a bust.

56:40: Beautiful Blackhawks.

* Plus: Hockey Has A Gigantic-Goalie Problem, by Ken Dryden.

1:00:11: Basketball State.

* Illinois, Loyola, DePaul, Northwestern.

STOPPAGE: 5:05

