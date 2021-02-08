Super Bowl recap. Plus: Bears QB Epiphany; Bill Pecota's Predictions; Building Blackhawks Better; Zach's Lack; and State Of Basketball.

SHOW NOTES

* 343.

* Befuddled by Boog.

3:16: Super Bowling.

"They were a blitz-heavy defense throughout the season, but on Sunday, the Bucs blitzed on less than 10% of their defensive snaps"

And they didn't have to, given the D-line/O-line matchup — Carlin Fuerst (@carlinfuerst) February 11, 2021

Chiefs went into halftime knowing damn well they had pass rush issues.



Come out at halftime and made no changes still tried to protect with only 5 men. Smh, zero adjustments made. — Jose Soltero (@Iam_Jose10) February 8, 2021

Chiefs came out flat af probably because Britt Reid thinks drinking and driving is more important than prepping for the super bowl — mason (@mel4nch0lyma5on) February 8, 2021

@Buccaneers @RobGronkowski had an awesome #SBLV and it included a lot more than 2 TD catches. Most of the 145 rush yards went behind #87. 4 rings and the desire for more! #GoBucs #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/HU9Ralrl2t — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 9, 2021

Streaming 📈

Total viewers 📉



While Super Bowl LV set a record for live-streaming, the total viewership was was the game's lowest in 15 years.https://t.co/cvjVvzIROd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2021

20:16: Bears Still Wentzless.

* Rhodes: "No matter what they do short of Deshaun Watson or moving up in the draft, it's gonna be unsatisfying."

* Epiphany: Fitzmagic.

30:05: Bill Pecota's Predictions.

-

45:10: Building Blackhawks Better.

* Melton, Second City Hockey: Blackhawks' 6-1-3 Run Sits On A Shaky Foundation.

* Pope, Sun-Times: Bowman: Blackhawks Not 'Holding Back' Additional Info About Jonathan Toews.

1:02:16: Zach's Lack.

* Walter, Pippen Ain't Easy: It's Raining Threes.

* Cowley: If Winning Is The Rule, Bulls May Need To Trade LaVine.

1:07:09: State Of Basketball.

* Loyola Men: 22

* Illinois Men: 6

* Northwestern Women: 21

* DePaul Women: 22

STOPPAGE: 13:45

