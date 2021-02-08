Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #343: LIV-i-n
Super Bowl recap. Plus: Bears QB Epiphany; Bill Pecota's Predictions; Building Blackhawks Better; Zach's Lack; and State Of Basketball.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 343.
* Befuddled by Boog.
3:16: Super Bowling.
"They were a blitz-heavy defense throughout the season, but on Sunday, the Bucs blitzed on less than 10% of their defensive snaps"— Carlin Fuerst (@carlinfuerst) February 11, 2021
And they didn't have to, given the D-line/O-line matchup
*
Chiefs went into halftime knowing damn well they had pass rush issues.— Jose Soltero (@Iam_Jose10) February 8, 2021
Come out at halftime and made no changes still tried to protect with only 5 men. Smh, zero adjustments made.
*
Chiefs came out flat af probably because Britt Reid thinks drinking and driving is more important than prepping for the super bowl— mason (@mel4nch0lyma5on) February 8, 2021
*
@Buccaneers @RobGronkowski had an awesome #SBLV and it included a lot more than 2 TD catches. Most of the 145 rush yards went behind #87. 4 rings and the desire for more! #GoBucs #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/HU9Ralrl2t— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 9, 2021
*
Streaming 📈— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2021
Total viewers 📉
While Super Bowl LV set a record for live-streaming, the total viewership was was the game's lowest in 15 years.https://t.co/cvjVvzIROd
-
20:16: Bears Still Wentzless.
* Rhodes: "No matter what they do short of Deshaun Watson or moving up in the draft, it's gonna be unsatisfying."
* Epiphany: Fitzmagic.
-
30:05: Bill Pecota's Predictions.
-
45:10: Building Blackhawks Better.
* Melton, Second City Hockey: Blackhawks' 6-1-3 Run Sits On A Shaky Foundation.
* Pope, Sun-Times: Bowman: Blackhawks Not 'Holding Back' Additional Info About Jonathan Toews.
-
1:02:16: Zach's Lack.
* Walter, Pippen Ain't Easy: It's Raining Threes.
* Cowley: If Winning Is The Rule, Bulls May Need To Trade LaVine.
-
1:07:09: State Of Basketball.
* Loyola Men: 22
* Illinois Men: 6
* Northwestern Women: 21
* DePaul Women: 22
-
STOPPAGE: 13:45
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
