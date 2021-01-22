We'll be haunted by Ryan Pace's 2017 draft for the rest of our lives. Plus: Rueing Rodgers; Pat Fitzgerald Unavailable To Coach Bears Until 2031; Lovie Smith Parlays Embarrassing Illinois Failure Into NFL Job; So Cub Again; When Not Bad Is Good Enough You're The Blackhawks; No Bulls; Sky Jacked; Roundball Roundtable, and more!

-

1:14: It's Too Late For Ryan Pace To Take Deshaun Watson To Dinner.

* We'll be living with the consequences for the rest of our lives.

Plus: Bears coaching carousel.

14:00: Rueing Rodgers.

* Rich man, poor man.

Plus: Chiefs vs. Bucs.

And: Upon review, Matt LaFleur's FG decision still indefensible.

25:00: Pat Fitzgerald Unavailable To Coach Bears Until 2031.

* Sort of.

* Fat Pitzgerald.

* Rutter: No Fitzmas For Bears, Please.

30:27: Lovie Smith Parlays Embarrassing Illinois Run Into NFL Job.

* Not good enough for Champaign, but good enough for Houston.

* AFC South apparently worse than the Big 10.

33:49: Cubs Piss Us Off All Over Again On Several Levels.

* Cubs Games Most Expensive Fan Experience In MLB.

43:25: Cubs Now Going For It!

* What the hell?

Sources have confirmed to me that Tom Ricketts has recently increased the Cubs player payroll for 2021. This has allowed Jed Hoyer some flexibility to reshape his roster in a division the Cubs view as winnable. @kapjhood @NBCSChicago @NBCSCubs — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 29, 2021

* Plus: La Stella!

* And: Thread.

Moving forward, baseball writers should have nothing to do with deciding who gets into the HOF. Let the Hall and MLB establish a mechanism - a committee, most likely - to decide. Then the writers can report on the news, not create it. https://t.co/4GoW7UhCuv — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 27, 2021

58:45: When Not Bad Is Good Enough . . .

* . . . You're The Blackhawks.

1:02:22: No Bulls.

1:03:23: Sky Jacked.

Chicago Sky just got even more stacked



🔷 Candace Parker: WNBA Champion, 2x MVP



🔷 Diamond DeShields: WNBA All-Star



🔷 Courtney Vandersloot: 2x WNBA All-Star, 5x WNBA Assists Leader



🔷 Allie Quigley: 3x WNBA All-Star



Championship contenders 👀 pic.twitter.com/cViZ31zcgM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

1:06:05: Roundball Roundtable.

* Ryan, Tribune: Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Hersey Hawkins . . . And Cameron Krutwig.

Plus: DePaul women, Illinois men, Northwestern women.

