Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #341: Deshaun Not Coming To Dinner

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

We'll be haunted by Ryan Pace's 2017 draft for the rest of our lives. Plus: Rueing Rodgers; Pat Fitzgerald Unavailable To Coach Bears Until 2031; Lovie Smith Parlays Embarrassing Illinois Failure Into NFL Job; So Cub Again; When Not Bad Is Good Enough You're The Blackhawks; No Bulls; Sky Jacked; Roundball Roundtable, and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #341: Deshaun Not Coming To Dinner

-

SHOW NOTES

* 341.

1:14: It's Too Late For Ryan Pace To Take Deshaun Watson To Dinner.

* We'll be living with the consequences for the rest of our lives.

Plus: Bears coaching carousel.

14:00: Rueing Rodgers.

* Rich man, poor man.

Plus: Chiefs vs. Bucs.

And: Upon review, Matt LaFleur's FG decision still indefensible.

25:00: Pat Fitzgerald Unavailable To Coach Bears Until 2031.

* Sort of.

* Fat Pitzgerald.

* Rutter: No Fitzmas For Bears, Please.

30:27: Lovie Smith Parlays Embarrassing Illinois Run Into NFL Job.

* Not good enough for Champaign, but good enough for Houston.

* AFC South apparently worse than the Big 10.

33:49: Cubs Piss Us Off All Over Again On Several Levels.

* Cubs Games Most Expensive Fan Experience In MLB.

43:25: Cubs Now Going For It!

* What the hell?

Screen Shot 2021-01-29 at 1.34.38 PM.png

* Plus: La Stella!

* And: Thread.

58:45: When Not Bad Is Good Enough . . .

* . . . You're The Blackhawks.

1:02:22: No Bulls.

1:03:23: Sky Jacked.

1:06:05: Roundball Roundtable.

* Ryan, Tribune: Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Hersey Hawkins . . . And Cameron Krutwig.

Plus: DePaul women, Illinois men, Northwestern women.

-

STOPPAGE: 12:50

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #340: Bringing The Hammer Down

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Attention, white people. Plus: Rags!; Comedy QBs; Kris Bryant Beefs; Does Zach LaVine Wear A Cape Or No?; Blackhawks Blackout; Evanston vs. Champaign, and more!

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #340: Bringing The Hammer Down" »

Posted on Jan 22, 2021