The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #340: Bringing The Hammer Down

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Attention, white people. Plus: Rags!; Comedy QBs; Kris Bryant Beefs; Does Zach LaVine Wear A Cape Or No?; Blackhawks Blackout; Evanston vs. Champaign, and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #340: Bringing The Hammer Down

-

SHOW NOTES

* 340.

* The Hebrew Hammer.

+

+

=

Iconic HR 715 Video.

I guess it was just those two guys who "mobbed" him on his way around the bases. But I can picture an actual mob in my mind!

Scully: "A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South."

*

-

15:19: Rags!

*

*

-

* Wiederer, Tribune: A Week After The Bears' Astonishing State-Of-The-Franchise Address, The City's Ire Has Amplified. Do Chairman George McCaskey And CEO Ted Phillips See Something Everyone Else Doesn't?

-

25:20: Comedy QBs.

* Rodgers vs. Peyton.

-

41:41: Kris Bryant Beefs.

* Rogers, ESPN Chicago: Kris Bryant Not Having As Much Fun Playing Baseball As Before.

+

-

* Rhodes: 'The Cubs are shedding payroll like it's the coronavirus.'

-

55:40: Does Zach LaVine Wear A Cape Or No?

*

*

-

1:02:25: Blackhawks Blackout.

-

1:08:50: Evanston vs. Champaign.

* Northwestern Stretches Losing Streak With Second-Half Runs Against No. 10 Wisconsin.

* Illini Dangerous When They Share The Ball.

Plus:

* Lindsey Pulliam's Second Half Dominance Leads Northwestern To 11th Straight Win Against Illinois.

* No. 18 DePaul Women Roll Past Butler.

-

STOPPAGE: 20:55

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

