Attention, white people. Plus: Rags!; Comedy QBs; Kris Bryant Beefs; Does Zach LaVine Wear A Cape Or No?; Blackhawks Blackout; Evanston vs. Champaign, and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 340.

* The Hebrew Hammer.

This old quote from Hank Aaron in The NY Times obituary just left me speechless. I had not seen this before. pic.twitter.com/Wdoj5li3Vy — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 22, 2021

+

As a child, Hank Aaron hid under his bed when the KKK stormed through his neighborhood.



As an 18 year old, he left Mobile, Alabama with two sandwiches and two dollars.



He retired as baseball's home run king and died today a hero. So inspiring. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 22, 2021

+

Hank Aaron was a LEGEND! @MLB My Hero pic.twitter.com/2OLiDZY9uE — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 22, 2021

=

Iconic HR 715 Video.

I guess it was just those two guys who "mobbed" him on his way around the bases. But I can picture an actual mob in my mind!

Scully: "A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South."

*

Hank Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982, named on 406 of 415 ballots. Nine writers did not vote for a player who had more home runs and RBI than anyone in the history of MLB, a player who finished with 3,771 hits, three Gold Gloves, 25 All-Star appearances. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 22, 2021

-

15:19: Rags!

Bears lose assistants Dave Ragone, Charles London to Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/lSz6bWHqN3 via @Yahoo - ITS A START, TO ME ALL THE COACH'S SHOULD BE FIRED — Douglas Golden (@ldgolden22) January 22, 2021

*

Jay Rodgers leaving Bears, joining Chargers https://t.co/TcgcUDe4cH — OLineDLinenews (@olinedlinenews) January 21, 2021

*

#Bears interview franchise legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary for defensive coordinator, according to a report. https://t.co/C2WXt9rsxQ pic.twitter.com/sWXKyGw2P5 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 20, 2021

-

* Wiederer, Tribune: A Week After The Bears' Astonishing State-Of-The-Franchise Address, The City's Ire Has Amplified. Do Chairman George McCaskey And CEO Ted Phillips See Something Everyone Else Doesn't?

-

25:20: Comedy QBs.

* Rodgers vs. Peyton.

-

41:41: Kris Bryant Beefs.

* Rogers, ESPN Chicago: Kris Bryant Not Having As Much Fun Playing Baseball As Before.

Must be a slow news day to take something genuine and turn it into something out of context. Do better @espn #clickbait https://t.co/sdV5id3bfV — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) January 21, 2021

+

Kris Bryant Says the Cubs Were At the Top of Bryce Harper's Free Agent List - https://t.co/Lt05XuegWp pic.twitter.com/4dsmEcCZD3 — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) January 21, 2021

-

* Rhodes: 'The Cubs are shedding payroll like it's the coronavirus.'

-

55:40: Does Zach LaVine Wear A Cape Or No?

Zach LaVine has now scored 32+ in 5 of his last 6 games.



32-7-3: 13/24 FG

38-5-6: 14/22 FG

45-7-7: 15/26 FG

35-7-6: 11/19 FG

33-4-7: 11/16 FG



Having his best season on both ends of the floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/41Gmesd6Bc — Josh J. (@JoshJBullsHoops) January 19, 2021

*

According to KC, the Bulls have no interest in trading Zach LaVine. — Josh J. (@JoshJBullsHoops) January 21, 2021

*

zach lavine the playmaker is a thing. he's averaging about the same number of passes per game (40.6, up from 39.4 last year), but his potential assists have gone from 8.5 to 11.1. the bulls are shooting 39.7% on 3s off his passes (38.3% otherwise). his jump dimes are kinda fun. pic.twitter.com/tpbWNkZ6zj — Dan Favale (@danfavale) January 21, 2021

-

1:02:25: Blackhawks Blackout.

There are only two teams in the NHL that still haven't won a game this season.



One of those teams still hasn't played a game and the other team is the Chicago Blackhawks. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 22, 2021

-

1:08:50: Evanston vs. Champaign.

* Northwestern Stretches Losing Streak With Second-Half Runs Against No. 10 Wisconsin.

* Illini Dangerous When They Share The Ball.

Plus:

* Lindsey Pulliam's Second Half Dominance Leads Northwestern To 11th Straight Win Against Illinois.

* No. 18 DePaul Women Roll Past Butler.

-

STOPPAGE: 20:55

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

