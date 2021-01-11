Awesome culture not even able to pull off a press conference. Plus: Holy Shit, White Sox; The Bad, Bad, Bad Blackhawks; The Less Bad Bulls; Evanston vs. Champaign; and more!

SHOW NOTES

* 339.

* The Drew Pearson Push-Off.

* Bears Front Office So Inept They Can't Even Hold A Decent Press Conference.

McCaskey / Phillips.

Pace / Nagy.

* Biggs, Tribune: 10 Things.

* Pro Football Focus: Dak Prescott And The Rest Of The NFL's Top QB Free Agents.

* Washington Post: Does This Haircut Make Me Look Like A Nazi?

* Ryan Pace's Haircut.

* Fishbain, The Athletic: Allen Robinson's Future Becomes High Priority As Bears Move To Offseason.

"Three years ago, Robinson had options as one of the top receivers to hit the market. Some questioned his decision to pick Chicago with a new coach and a second-year quarterback in Mitch Trubisky.

"Now that he's entering his eighth season in the NFL, he could evaluate his options differently.

"'When I came to Chicago, I know there was a ton of people who thought I wasn't making the best decision for my career then,' he said. 'At the same time, I knew with Coach Nagy, with the team that we had and everything like that, that I was doing what was best for my career."

* Bears Board of Directors.

* CLARIFICATION: George McCaskey called C.J. Gardner-Johnson a punk, not Anthony Miller.

4908: Holy Shit, White Sox.

55:35: The Bad, Bad, Bad Blackhawks.

* Kaplan, ESPN: It's gonna be a long season.

1:05:03: The Less Bad Bulls.

1:07:15: Evanston vs. Champaign.

STOPPAGE: 9:26

