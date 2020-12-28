Only the Packers can tell us what's real now. Including: Is Matt Nagy All Growns Up?; Trubinsky; Jets Sweep. Plus: Bullskill, Blackhawks Camping, and Evanston vs. Champaign.

* 336.

* Offensive line actually being coordinated.

* Matt Nagy appears to be all growns up.

* The playoff narrative vs. unchanging reality.

* Stankevitz, NBC Chicago: Allen Robinson Shows Why He's Top-10 WR In NFL.

"Sunday was one of my favorite games I've seen Allen Robinson play in a Bears uniform. Eight of his 10 catches resulted in a first down; the two that didn't set up fourth downs the Bears went for and converted (one with a throw to Robinson). Robinson's ability to set up his routes with crisp inside or outside releases made him almost un-guardable when the Bears needed a play to be made. He now has 100 receptions and consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in his career. There's no question in my mind that he's a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL, and he'll get paid as such next spring - either by the Bears or some other team.

"Darnell Mooney had another solid game, snagging four passes for 39 yards, while Anthony Miller was quiet yet again with just two catches on three targets for 10 yards."

* Kmet Sweep:

BREAKING: Matt Nagy said the Cole Kmet play looked good in practice all week. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) December 27, 2020

+

Jags ended up walking the LB down to the line of scrimmage on the playside and the DE to the inside went unblocked, which blew up the play.



"I will take the hit on that one. I probably should not have suggested calling it on back-to-back plays," Barone said. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 28, 2020

-

* Trubinsky:

Mitch Trubisky made 1 mistake Sunday, and it was a doozy. The interception in the end zone looks worse when using @NextGenStats, which shows that 4 of the 6 nearest human beings to the ball -- and 6 of the nearest 9 -- were #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/sMU7gmRSzF — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 28, 2020

+

"Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) recovers his own fumble."

-

40:08: Bullskill.

* Collier, Tribune: 3 Takeaways From The Bulls' 0-3 Start.

47:19: Blackhawks Camping.

* Thompson, Tribune: Denis Savard. Steve Larmer. Troy Murray. All 3 Were Drafted In 1980 - And Kept The Chicago Blackhawks Interesting On And Off The Ice.

* Lynch, Fansided: Preseason Injuries Hindering Blackhawks.

51:20: Evanston vs. Champaign.

* Karp, Inside NU: Northwestern Men's Basketball Enters AP Top 25 For First Time In Three Years.

* Skretta, AP: Big Ten Lands Nine Teams Including Illinois And Northwestern In Top 25.

* Kamp, Edwardsville Intelligencer: Dosunmu To Illini's Rescue.

-

53:35: Bears P.S.: Pack Rats.

* Packers line surprises Coffman.

* Demovsky, ESPN: Lambeau Leaps Aside, AJ Dillon Shows What He Can Do For Packers' Offense.

* Dare Ogunbowale: Led Jaguars running game with 71 yards on 14 carries.

* Dickerson, ESPN: Bears Move Closer To Playoffs After Throttling Undermanned Jaguars.

"Far be it for the Bears - losers of six straight at one point of the year - to walk into a game overconfident, but the Jaguars had every motivation to lose, and they started Mike Glennon at quarterback. The same Mike Glennon to whom the Bears all but gifted generational wealth ($18.5 million) for what amounted to four starts in 2017. In addition, Jacksonville's promising rookie running back James Robinson was held out with an ankle injury.

"The Bears were expected to win - and by a lot. Mission accomplished . . . Chicago is an opportunistic bunch, to say the least. The Bears have feasted on the league's defensive bottom-feeders - Detroit (31st in total defense), Houston (30th), Minnesota (27th) and Jacksonville (32nd) - during their recent renaissance."

* Correction: James Robinson did not play quarterback at Illinois State - Coffman was confusing JR with Cam Meredith.

* According to Illinois State, Robinson . . .

"Finished illustrious career ranked No. 2 in the ISU record books in rushing yards (4,444), rushing touchdowns (44), all-purpose yards (5,218) and total touchdowns scored (46) . . . is third in total points scored (276) . . . ranks fourth in average yards per rush (5.58), rush yards per game (96.6) and all-purpose yards per game (113.4)."

* How Robinson went undrafted, via Brad Bigg's 10 Thoughts.

* Peyton Manning for the United Way:

-

-

