From winning ugly to winning wrong. Including: Lazor Tag; Jennings A Joke; Low Bar, Everybody Down; Miller Lite Matt and more! Plus: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Fitzmas; Bulls Time; Zippy Cubs, and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 335.

* The last six years happened. That six-game losing streak happened. The next two games can't change that. The fact that it's even a question is Ryan Pace's fault. This is where he's put us - and that tells us all we need to know.

* Rhodes: If you don't know if you should bring back the quarterback, then you shouldn't. If you don't know if you should bring back the general manager, then you shouldn't. If you don't know if you should bring back the coach, then you shouldn't.

17:15: Lazor Tag.

* The offense works now because it limits Trubisky - and in a way that confirms he shouldn't be brought back because of the necessity of those limitations.

21:04: Jennings A Joke.

* Get him out of the kitchen.

* On their Score post-game show, Hub Arkush and Patrick Mannelly refused to criticize Jennings, because they "know how hard the job is." First, it's not hard. Second, he's getting paid a lot of money to do that job. Third, many others would love to have that job who would be a lot better at it than he is. Fourth, Arkush and Mannelly make a living criticizing others! Not very well, either!

22:40: Low Bar, Everybody Down.

* Hoge: Accept It: Trubisky Is An Imperfect Quarterback You Can Win With.

30:31 Line Dance.

* Accidentally fixed by necessity.

34:50: Defensive Briefing.

* They stinks.

39:00: Miller Lite Matt.

* Dude at bar randomly decides not to defer.

47:00: Prophetstown's Own.

* Fast Fighting Illini.

50:10: It's Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Fitzmas.

* Don't do it, Bears.

56:32: Who Needs Fitz?

* ESPN: Boo Buie, Northwestern Stun 'Inept' No. 4 Michigan State.

58:57: Illinois Does.

* Rutgers Makes National Statement!

1:01:23: Bulls Time.

* Nobody knows anything.

1:03:34: Zippy Cubs.

* Now starring Richie Hebner.

-

STOPPAGE: 10:43

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see the Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

