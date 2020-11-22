Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #332: Losing Ugly
Outschemed, outsmarted, outeverythinged. Plus: Northwestern Also A Lie; The Fighting Five; The Honeymooners; and Bryant's Socks.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 332.
Someone should tell Pagano that Buster Skrine cannot cover Davante Adam's in the slot, on the outside, or on the mother fucking moon— john (@NotoriousJPF) November 30, 2020
*
Buster Skrine can't cover Adams.— The Chicago Audible (@ChicagoAudible) November 30, 2020
Danny Trevathan can't neither.
Chuck Pagano: What if we try Skrine AND Trevathan? 🤔
*
Buster skrine couldn't cover a bed with a sheet— jg (@jg21jtg) November 30, 2020
*
Outschemed.
This— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 30, 2020
This is football in 2020! If your team/coach doesn't do this-your teams behind! @packers #SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/HpOMa5D3DY
+
Lafluer 👏👏@packers @GBPdaily #SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Q7AMVgG3Sg— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 30, 2020
*
Outsmarted.
"I saw that they dropped eight at the snap," Rodgers began. "So I knew I'd have a little bit of time. We ran a two-man concept to that side with Davante and Robert (Tonyan). And I was about 50-50 as to whether 'Te was going to stop his route and break it off at the top of the stem, which actually wasn't in the plan. But I thought he might make that reaction. He didn't. So I went to (Tonyan). And right when I was about to throw it, he slipped.
"So I reset back in the pocket because we had done a nice job on the right side and doubled Khalil (Mack) over there. And as I reset back in the pocket, I saw Davante kind of roll behind (Danny) Trevathan. And I knew based on the presnap, they probably wouldn't have anybody on the left side who would disrupt a throw in that area. So I just tried to put it high knowing Davante has such great leaping ability. Obviously he came down with it."
*
A Foles interception: it was there for a second, but either the throw missed by five feet or hung up five seconds too long— Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 30, 2020
A Trubisky interception: it was never there
+
Rhodes: "At least Foles misses the right receiver."
-
32:06: Northwestern Also A Lie.
Former #Bears Defensive Coordinator Punching Bag Mel Tucker Has Brought Back Energy To Michigan State Football https://t.co/556oPTukwz— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 30, 2020
+
Given the number of Big Ten teams dealing with outbreaks, wonder how the presidents feel about delaying the season until the point when doctors predicted a surge would happen https://t.co/RHsiMKD6n6— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 30, 2020
-
45:45: The Fighting Five.
🚨 NEW AP POLL 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 30, 2020
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Illinois
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Michigan State
9. Creighton
10. Houston
-
50:54: The Honeymooners.
Good morning 👋— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 30, 2020
Training Camp → TOMORROW
Our First Preseason Game → 11 days
NBA Season → 22 days pic.twitter.com/frYmAYbO6Y
-
58:06: Bryant's Socks.
* Not white.
-
STOPPAGE: 3:06
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners
If the regulation had been altered as Perdue wanted, it would have been a boon for some of his largest donors. Perdue has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of professional sports clubs, including now-fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta's WNBA team, the Dream.Continue reading "Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners" »
Posted on Nov 22, 2020
New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots
Evading guidelines meant to save lives because for some reason the games must go on.Continue reading "New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots" »
Posted on Nov 22, 2020
Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal
Country on a sportswashing spree.Continue reading "Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal" »
Posted on Nov 10, 2020