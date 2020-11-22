Outschemed, outsmarted, outeverythinged. Plus: Northwestern Also A Lie; The Fighting Five; The Honeymooners; and Bryant's Socks.

SHOW NOTES

* 332.

Someone should tell Pagano that Buster Skrine cannot cover Davante Adam's in the slot, on the outside, or on the mother fucking moon — john (@NotoriousJPF) November 30, 2020

Buster Skrine can't cover Adams.



Danny Trevathan can't neither.



Chuck Pagano: What if we try Skrine AND Trevathan? 🤔 — The Chicago Audible (@ChicagoAudible) November 30, 2020

Buster skrine couldn't cover a bed with a sheet — jg (@jg21jtg) November 30, 2020

Outschemed.

This

This is football in 2020! If your team/coach doesn't do this-your teams behind! @packers #SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/HpOMa5D3DY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 30, 2020

Outsmarted.

"I saw that they dropped eight at the snap," Rodgers began. "So I knew I'd have a little bit of time. We ran a two-man concept to that side with Davante and Robert (Tonyan). And I was about 50-50 as to whether 'Te was going to stop his route and break it off at the top of the stem, which actually wasn't in the plan. But I thought he might make that reaction. He didn't. So I went to (Tonyan). And right when I was about to throw it, he slipped.

"So I reset back in the pocket because we had done a nice job on the right side and doubled Khalil (Mack) over there. And as I reset back in the pocket, I saw Davante kind of roll behind (Danny) Trevathan. And I knew based on the presnap, they probably wouldn't have anybody on the left side who would disrupt a throw in that area. So I just tried to put it high knowing Davante has such great leaping ability. Obviously he came down with it."

A Foles interception: it was there for a second, but either the throw missed by five feet or hung up five seconds too long



A Trubisky interception: it was never there — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) November 30, 2020

Rhodes: "At least Foles misses the right receiver."

32:06: Northwestern Also A Lie.

Former #Bears Defensive Coordinator Punching Bag Mel Tucker Has Brought Back Energy To Michigan State Football https://t.co/556oPTukwz — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 30, 2020

+

Given the number of Big Ten teams dealing with outbreaks, wonder how the presidents feel about delaying the season until the point when doctors predicted a surge would happen https://t.co/RHsiMKD6n6 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 30, 2020

45:45: The Fighting Five.

🚨 NEW AP POLL 🚨



1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 30, 2020

50:54: The Honeymooners.

Good morning 👋



Training Camp → TOMORROW

Our First Preseason Game → 11 days

NBA Season → 22 days pic.twitter.com/frYmAYbO6Y — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 30, 2020

58:06: Bryant's Socks.

* Not white.

STOPPAGE: 3:06

