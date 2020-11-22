Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #332: Losing Ugly

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Outschemed, outsmarted, outeverythinged. Plus: Northwestern Also A Lie; The Fighting Five; The Honeymooners; and Bryant's Socks.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #332: Losing Ugly

-

SHOW NOTES

* 332.

*

*

*

Outschemed.

+

*

Outsmarted.

"I saw that they dropped eight at the snap," Rodgers began. "So I knew I'd have a little bit of time. We ran a two-man concept to that side with Davante and Robert (Tonyan). And I was about 50-50 as to whether 'Te was going to stop his route and break it off at the top of the stem, which actually wasn't in the plan. But I thought he might make that reaction. He didn't. So I went to (Tonyan). And right when I was about to throw it, he slipped.

"So I reset back in the pocket because we had done a nice job on the right side and doubled Khalil (Mack) over there. And as I reset back in the pocket, I saw Davante kind of roll behind (Danny) Trevathan. And I knew based on the presnap, they probably wouldn't have anybody on the left side who would disrupt a throw in that area. So I just tried to put it high knowing Davante has such great leaping ability. Obviously he came down with it."

*

+

Rhodes: "At least Foles misses the right receiver."

-

32:06: Northwestern Also A Lie.

+

-

45:45: The Fighting Five.

-

50:54: The Honeymooners.

-

58:06: Bryant's Socks.

* Not white.

-

STOPPAGE: 3:06

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners

By Robert Faturechi and Justin Elliott/ProPublica

If the regulation had been altered as Perdue wanted, it would have been a boon for some of his largest donors. Perdue has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of professional sports clubs, including now-fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta's WNBA team, the Dream.

Continue reading "Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners" »

Posted on Nov 22, 2020

New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots

By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff/The Texas Tribune

Evading guidelines meant to save lives because for some reason the games must go on.

Continue reading "New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots" »

Posted on Nov 22, 2020

Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal

By Human Rights Watch

Country on a sportswashing spree.

Continue reading "Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal" »

Posted on Nov 10, 2020