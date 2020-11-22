Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern Now Northbestern

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Not your father's punch line. Plus: Artie's Bulls; Bears Backups; and Theo Not All That.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern To Northbestern

-

SHOW NOTES

* 331.

:19: Not Your Father's Punch Line.

* "As a linebacker for Northwestern from 1993 to 1996, [Pat Fitzgerald] won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award twice as the best defensive player in college football. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008."

* Chicago Sports Radio Host Shits In The Studio, Flees The Building.

* Doonesbury frozen in time.

* The Fighting Rece Davises.

* Peyton Ramsey.

29:39: Artie's Bulls.

* Patrick Lee Williams.

* Marko Simonovic.

* Garrett Temple.

* Devon Dotson.

46:59: Bears Backups.

* Biggs Time.

1:00:52: Theo Is Not All That.

* Morrissey, gawd.

* Bleacher Nation: Theo's First Trade Was Incredibly Awful.

-

STOPPAGE: 20:04

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

