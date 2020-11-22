Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #331: Northworstern Now Northbestern
Not your father's punch line. Plus: Artie's Bulls; Bears Backups; and Theo Not All That.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 331.
:19: Not Your Father's Punch Line.
* "As a linebacker for Northwestern from 1993 to 1996, [Pat Fitzgerald] won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award twice as the best defensive player in college football. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008."
* Chicago Sports Radio Host Shits In The Studio, Flees The Building.
* Doonesbury frozen in time.
29:39: Artie's Bulls.
* Devon Dotson.
46:59: Bears Backups.
* Biggs Time.
1:00:52: Theo Is Not All That.
* Bleacher Nation: Theo's First Trade Was Incredibly Awful.
-
STOPPAGE: 20:04
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners
If the regulation had been altered as Perdue wanted, it would have been a boon for some of his largest donors. Perdue has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the owners of professional sports clubs, including now-fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns Atlanta's WNBA team, the Dream.Continue reading "Georgia Senator David Perdue Privately Pushed For A Tax Break For Rich Team Owners" »
Posted on Nov 22, 2020
New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots
Evading guidelines meant to save lives because for some reason the games must go on.Continue reading "New Mexico Basketball Teams Flee To Texas COVID Hotspots" »
Posted on Nov 22, 2020
Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal
Country on a sportswashing spree.Continue reading "Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal" »
Posted on Nov 10, 2020