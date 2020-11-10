Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #330: Nick Folds

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Bears buffoonery. Plus: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly; Masters Class; Northwestern Football Is Good This Year; and Mo Better Bulls.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #330: Nick Folds

-

SHOW NOTES

* 330.

* Rhodes: Bears not even finding new ways to lose. They keep losing the same way.

-

1:55: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly.

* Rhodes: "It has a feeling to me of mission not accomplished. It has a feeling of disappointment."

-

17:51: Bears Buffoonery.

* Outcoached, outschemed, outsmarted.

* Pace and Nagy (Pagy?) finally on the clock.

* When Pace was hired six years ago they were in a win now mode.

* Corduroy Patterson.

* Nick Folds.

* Ryan Null.

-

40:44: Masters Class.

-

47:20: Northwestern Football Is Good This Year.

-

1:00:45: Mo Better Bulls.

-

STOPPAGE: 14:42

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal

By Human Rights Watch

Country on a sportswashing spree.

Continue reading "Formula One's Dirty Saudi Deal" »

Posted on Nov 10, 2020