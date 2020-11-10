Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #330: Nick Folds
Bears buffoonery. Plus: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly; Masters Class; Northwestern Football Is Good This Year; and Mo Better Bulls.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 330.
* Rhodes: Bears not even finding new ways to lose. They keep losing the same way.
-
1:55: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly.
Statements from Tom Ricketts, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer: pic.twitter.com/rn1N3SdGT9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020
* Rhodes: "It has a feeling to me of mission not accomplished. It has a feeling of disappointment."
-
17:51: Bears Buffoonery.
* Outcoached, outschemed, outsmarted.
* Pace and Nagy (Pagy?) finally on the clock.
* When Pace was hired six years ago they were in a win now mode.
* Corduroy Patterson.
* Nick Folds.
* Ryan Null.
-
40:44: Masters Class.
-
47:20: Northwestern Football Is Good This Year.
We're not messing around.— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 15, 2020
4-0. ✅#GoCats pic.twitter.com/DkHOwJNkK8
-
1:00:45: Mo Better Bulls.
Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan. https://t.co/wIrBKlTE1p— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 14, 2020
-
STOPPAGE: 14:42
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
