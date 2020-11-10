Bears buffoonery. Plus: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly; Masters Class; Northwestern Football Is Good This Year; and Mo Better Bulls.

* 330.

* Rhodes: Bears not even finding new ways to lose. They keep losing the same way.

1:55: Epstein Exits, Unsatisfyingly.

Statements from Tom Ricketts, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer: pic.twitter.com/rn1N3SdGT9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

* Rhodes: "It has a feeling to me of mission not accomplished. It has a feeling of disappointment."

17:51: Bears Buffoonery.

* Outcoached, outschemed, outsmarted.

* Pace and Nagy (Pagy?) finally on the clock.

* When Pace was hired six years ago they were in a win now mode.

* Corduroy Patterson.

* Nick Folds.

* Ryan Null.

40:44: Masters Class.

47:20: Northwestern Football Is Good This Year.

1:00:45: Mo Better Bulls.

Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan. https://t.co/wIrBKlTE1p — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 14, 2020

