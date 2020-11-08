Bears fraud abetted by Matt's miserable math. Plus: Out Of Lovie; Bulls Ball Game; Blackhawks' New Enforcer; Chicago Fire Playoff Hopes Snuffed Out.

* Stacey Abrams.

* How Team Trump's News Conference Ended Up At A Philadelphia Landscaping Firm.

* Vote Fraud' Witness At Rudy Giuliani's Four Seasons Total Landscaping Presser Is A Convicted Sex Offender.

* Tony Bobulinski.

7:49: Bears Fraud.

* Wiederer, Tribune: "Their offense, playing with a reshuffled line, clawed its way to 375 total yards, the Bears' second-highest total this season and 147 more than the Titans had.

"Nick Foles threw for 335 yards with two touchdown passes for a season-best 99.4 passer rating.

"And the Bears defense held strong yet again, limiting the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 68 yards on 21 carries and stopping Henry for 2 yards or less 14 times."

* Haugh, The Score: "Yet the truer story emerges when studying the Bears converting just 2 of 15 third downs against a Titans defense giving up an NFL-worst 61% entering the game . . .

"The most embarrassing example came after Mingo's clever fake punt conversion when the Bears wasted a timeout before the next snap, as if they surprised even themselves. The spate of costly penalties continued on back-to-back pre-snap penalties that induced a punt instead of a possible fourth-down conversion."

* Lieser, Sun-Times: "Calling this a debacle would be too generous. Excusing it because of a rag-tag offensive line would be too lenient. There aren't enough explanations to make this acceptable. In a season full of scuttled plays, three-and-outs and Matt Nagy seeming to wonder how all this is possibly happening to him, this was a new low . . .

"Nagy seems like he'd rather get fired than give up play calling, and maybe it's time for him to choose. He's an offensive specialist running an offense that's inept. No coach keeps his job in that scenario."

* Stockton's Wing.

Did Greg Jennings just say someone named Arthur Smith is calling plays for the Bears? Greg Jennings is the Dick Stockton of...forget it — Todd DeMoss (@ToddDeMoss2) November 8, 2020

* Matt's Math.

+

(this was the announcer in Bears game)



WP model agrees that 4th-and-4 FG attempt was a poor decision.



Bears cost themselves 0.8 percentage points of WP by kicking, but that sells it short.



Needed 16% conversion chance to justify going for it, avg. conversion chance of 34%. https://t.co/ljHcVshVu1 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2020

+

Bears failed the down 8 test, tisk tisk. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2020

50:53: Out Of Lovie.

Through 40 Big Ten games, Lovie Smith has been outscored 1,373 to 769.



I think we've all seen enough. — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) November 7, 2020

+

For the first time in 6 years, Rutgers is favored in a conference game. The Scarlet Knights opened as 7-point favorites over Illinois.https://t.co/b6MFkfjaNw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2020

57:43: Bulls Ball Game?

1:02:51: Blackhawks' New Enforcer.

10413: Fire Lose, Miss Playoffs.

STOPPAGE: 15:59

