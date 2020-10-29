Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #328: Matt Ugly
In four weeks the Bears will be the worst 5-7 team in the league.
Plus: Tony La Russia.
And: The Red Stars vs. The Men In Red.
SHOW NOTES
* 328.
* Embodiment of a season.
THREAD: My Zapruder breakdown of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/Javon Wims beef.— Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 2, 2020
It begins on this play on the Bears' first possession of the second half. After exchanging some words, CJGJ rips Wims' mouthpiece off and it falls onto the ground. pic.twitter.com/wwQgcbKdJ5
* Dickerson, ESPN: "The Bears' formula for 'winning ugly' finally failed them against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
"For the third time in 2020, the Bears erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and were in position to win another game they had no business winning.
"Bears kicker Cairo Santos' valiant, 51-yard field goal - Santos went 3-of-3 on the day - sent the game to overtime. But Chicago's offense - the bane of Bears fans' existence - just proved too ugly to overcome as New Orleans left Soldier Field with a 26-23 victory."
* Haugh, The Score: "In the span of one week, two straight losses to playoff-caliber opponents provided a reality check for the Bears. The Rams made them look physically soft. The Saints exposed coach Matt Nagy's team as mentally weak."
* Paging Chuck Pagano:
Aikman, "That's about as soft of coverage as you can have. Bears just trying to play to not give up a TD and say will give em a FG attempt". Well on this play it looks as though they are playing to give up the TD as well. Easy as it gets TD going into halftime #Bears #WTF pic.twitter.com/BqdzdRMbH5— Alex Leak (@freakaleak1209) November 2, 2020
* Lazerus, The Athletic: Confused And Confounding, Bears Offer Little Reason For Hope After Saints Loss.
* Hub Arkush, Shaw Media: Saints Game Is One Bears Deserved To Win.
* Rhodes: "You can't run the read-option with someone who can't read."
1:00:23: Tony La Russia.
* Coffman: "Dueling columns in the Tribune and they're both crap."
* Gonzales: Tony La Russa's Wisdom And Passion Overshadows His Age, Making Him The Perfect Leader For The White Sox.
* Sullivan: Tony La Russa Is The Manager Of The White Sox. Deal With It.
Corrective:
* Collier: Tony La Russa Is The Wrong Fit For This White Sox Team.
* Rhodes: "The epitome of the old boys network."
1:06:11: Red Stars.
1:07:06: Men In Red.
STOPPAGE: 10:42
