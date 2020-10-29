Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #328: Matt Ugly

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

In four weeks the Bears will be the worst 5-7 team in the league.

Plus: Tony La Russia.

And: The Red Stars vs. The Men In Red.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #328: Matt Ugly

-

SHOW NOTES

* 328.

* Embodiment of a season.

* Dickerson, ESPN: "The Bears' formula for 'winning ugly' finally failed them against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"For the third time in 2020, the Bears erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and were in position to win another game they had no business winning.

"Bears kicker Cairo Santos' valiant, 51-yard field goal - Santos went 3-of-3 on the day - sent the game to overtime. But Chicago's offense - the bane of Bears fans' existence - just proved too ugly to overcome as New Orleans left Soldier Field with a 26-23 victory."

* Haugh, The Score: "In the span of one week, two straight losses to playoff-caliber opponents provided a reality check for the Bears. The Rams made them look physically soft. The Saints exposed coach Matt Nagy's team as mentally weak."

* Paging Chuck Pagano:

* Lazerus, The Athletic: Confused And Confounding, Bears Offer Little Reason For Hope After Saints Loss.

* Hub Arkush, Shaw Media: Saints Game Is One Bears Deserved To Win.

* Rhodes: "You can't run the read-option with someone who can't read."

1:00:23: Tony La Russia.

* Coffman: "Dueling columns in the Tribune and they're both crap."

* Gonzales: Tony La Russa's Wisdom And Passion Overshadows His Age, Making Him The Perfect Leader For The White Sox.

* Sullivan: Tony La Russa Is The Manager Of The White Sox. Deal With It.

Corrective:

* Collier: Tony La Russa Is The Wrong Fit For This White Sox Team.

* Rhodes: "The epitome of the old boys network."

1:06:11: Red Stars.

1:07:06: Men In Red.

-

STOPPAGE: 10:42

-

-

The White Sox Report

South Side Sticks Faces In Pans Of Hot Oil

By Roger Wallenstein

You'd have thought Blago had just announced he's running for governor again. Or maybe Paul Anka is getting a primetime special. The White Sox need a DH. Why not Harold Baines?

100 People Who Would Be A Better Choice Than Tony La Russa To Manage The White Sox

Including the real Chairman of the Board; that dude and his dad; and that chick who was the Italian Sausage.

