Someone told you so. Plus: Door Matt; Running By A Committee Of One; Meet Sam Mustipher!; Honey, They Shrunk Allen Robinson; Demetrius Harris vs. Kamala Harris; Ginn Din; Nick Foles Plays To The Level Of His Colleagues; DerpFENSE; The Notorious RRH; Biggs Time; and Run Less.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 327.

-

:33: Someone Told You So.

* Debacle.

* Now the Bears are the worst 5-2 team in the NFL.

* Jason Goff vs. Jared Goff vs. Jared Kushner.

* Vote Yes For Fairness.

-

11:25: Door Matt.

After rewatching the #MNF game between the @RamsNFL & @ChicagoBears the biggest takeaway---The coaching gap between McVay and Nagy is enormous--like enormous--whatever you think it is--times it by 10. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2020

*

Here's the Brian Griese clip @JasonLieser tweeted about, with Nick Foles apparently telling the ESPN production crew there are plays Nagy calls on which Foles knows he doesn't "have time to execute that playcall." pic.twitter.com/xvNpSD3tHs — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 27, 2020

-

16:50: Running By A Committee Of One.

* David Montgomery Ward.

Ex-officio:

* Corduroy Patterson.

* Ryan Grassy Nall.

-

21:28: Meet Sam Mustipher!

You wanna know how my nightmares go?



They start with things like "Sam Mustipher needs to block Aaron Donald..." 😬 — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) October 27, 2020

-

23:25: Honey, They Shrunk Allen Robinson.

This is the first Bears game I have watched this year, do they usually intentionally not throw to Allen Robinson? — The 4 Verts (@T4Verts) October 27, 2020

-

25:31: Demetrius Harris vs. Kamala Harris.

Find someone who loves you the way the Bears' offensive staff loves finding ways to not only get Demetrius Harris on the field, but also target him. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) October 27, 2020

-

26:50: Ginn Din.

Ted Ginn was the only spectator allowed into SoFi Stadium for this game. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) October 27, 2020

*

Bears twitter to Ted Ginn Jr. pic.twitter.com/vy9cV5f1eo — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 27, 2020

-

34:25: Nick Foles Plays To The Level Of His Colleagues.

Nick Foles was under pressure on 20 of 44 dropbacks.



He completed 71% of his passses on dropbacks with protection, with 1 drop not under pressure, and 1 interception. — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) October 27, 2020

-

39:28: DerpFENSE.

"The Bears are the most penalized defense in the NFL"



Brian Griese: "Chuck Pagano has done a great job"



???? — Tristan Thomas (@tthomas6474) October 27, 2020

*

Akiem Hicks has 17.7 percent of the Bears' penalties this season



Leads NFL with 7 accepted flags — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 27, 2020

-

45:10: The Notorious RRH.

-

46:05: Biggs Time.

"I was somewhat skeptical about a $30 million investment in 30-year-old Robert Quinn as the replacement for Floyd and I think that's still valid. Maybe the presence of Quinn, who had a really nice play to strip wide receiver Robert Woods on a jet sweep, creating the Eddie Jackson fumble recovery and return touchdown, has helped out with Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack when it comes to the pass rush. I've always thought if you've got the highest-paid pass rusher in the league, and Mack was that the previous two seasons, you ought not need to go out and drop $30 million guaranteed on another pass rusher so your elite one can get rolling.

"Floyd had two sacks in the game giving him four on the year - one more than he had all last season for the Bears. Quinn has one sack and, as you probably recall, it came on his first snap for the Bears against the Giants."

-

52:20: Run Less.

* Put Trubisky in the backfield and go West Coast.

* Coffman: "The problem is it would take some imagination from Mr. Nagy, and he's apparently had his imagination amputated."

-

STOPPAGE: 8:08

-

-

