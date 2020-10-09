I AM MAD AT THE BEARS.

Soundtrack by Metallica & Stealers Wheel.

Plus: Crow.

And: Go Blue!

SHOW NOTES

* 325.

:18: Patriots Love.

2:21: I AM MAD AT THE BEARS.

* Off to never-never land.

Stuck in the middle with you.

-> Worst 4-1 team anywhere.

-> We've been here before; this is why Lovie Smith was fired!

-> It's this every week!

-> We need clarity. We've got it: They are muddling along in middle. The middling team will muddle along!

-> No mercy for Ryan Pace.

-> This formula is not built for championships.

-> I am not getting on the bandwagon, I've seen enough. I'm putting my foot down!

-> I hate this!

Coffman: And the next draft they finally have a first-round pick again. It's classic Bears.

-> Matt Hoiberg.

Foles is telling Nagy that when they play with tempo and a play works-don't stop. Keep pushing the tempo and not allowing the defense to get new people on field or talk about plans. He wants tempo on the ball dictating to the D — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 9, 2020

-> Euphemisms unmasked: Mitch Trubisky isn't smart enough to be a successful NFL quarterback.

Rutter: Don't Blame Trubisky. Blame Bears' Schulz.

Coffman: Bears Bust.

Unknown: At least Foles is missing the right receivers.

* Nick Foles:

* Cole Kmet! James Daniels!

* I DO NOT LIKE DAVID MONTGOMERY.

* I DO NOT LIKE ROQUAN SMITH.

* Welcome to 2020, Khalil Mack! Nice of you to show up.

* Komeback Kids!

* Bears sCHeDuLe

56:23: Crow.

Fuckin' right Chicago's gonna miss Corey Crawford 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/2ioz5sCEpN — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) October 8, 2020

1:00:53: Red Stars & Fire.

1:01:10: Go Blue!

STOPPAGE: 9:04

