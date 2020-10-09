Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #325: Bears In Never-Never Land
I AM MAD AT THE BEARS.
Soundtrack by Metallica & Stealers Wheel.
Plus: Crow.
And: Go Blue!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 325.
:18: Patriots Love.
-
2:21: I AM MAD AT THE BEARS.
* Off to never-never land.
*
Stuck in the middle with you.
*
-> Worst 4-1 team anywhere.
-> We've been here before; this is why Lovie Smith was fired!
-> It's this every week!
-> We need clarity. We've got it: They are muddling along in middle. The middling team will muddle along!
-> No mercy for Ryan Pace.
-> This formula is not built for championships.
-> I am not getting on the bandwagon, I've seen enough. I'm putting my foot down!
-> I hate this!
Coffman: And the next draft they finally have a first-round pick again. It's classic Bears.
-> Matt Hoiberg.
Foles is telling Nagy that when they play with tempo and a play works-don't stop. Keep pushing the tempo and not allowing the defense to get new people on field or talk about plans. He wants tempo on the ball dictating to the D— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 9, 2020
-> Euphemisms unmasked: Mitch Trubisky isn't smart enough to be a successful NFL quarterback.
Rutter: Don't Blame Trubisky. Blame Bears' Schulz.
Coffman: Bears Bust.
Unknown: At least Foles is missing the right receivers.
* Nick Foles:
* Cole Kmet! James Daniels!
* I DO NOT LIKE DAVID MONTGOMERY.
* I DO NOT LIKE ROQUAN SMITH.
* Welcome to 2020, Khalil Mack! Nice of you to show up.
* Komeback Kids!
* Bears sCHeDuLe
-
56:23: Crow.
Fuckin' right Chicago's gonna miss Corey Crawford 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/2ioz5sCEpN— Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) October 8, 2020
-
1:00:53: Red Stars & Fire.
-
1:01:10: Go Blue!
-
STOPPAGE: 9:04
-
