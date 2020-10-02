Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #324: The Core Is Rotten
Theo can build a team, but he can't really hold a team. Plus: Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Will Be Renewed; Central Sucking Time; Nick McCown; Red Stars & Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 324.
:50: Cubs Stinks.
* Coffman's plea to Theo: "Get a grip."
* Kyle Schwarber More Ruth Than Babe.
* Javy Baez: MVP to LVP.
18:40: Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Will Be Renewed.
* Wallenstein: They Go, He Goes.
-
25:13: Central Sucking Time.
AL and NL central division teams in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/qBmkgvbA4C— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) October 3, 2020
*
Bonus tweet:
Bob Gibson's grave should have a 15-inch mound— David Brauer (@dbrauer) October 3, 2020
-
31:38: Nick McCown.
* Tarik Cohen Moan.
* Kyle Fuller Man.
* Cam's COVID.
-
50:46: Red Stars & Fire.
* An abundance of cautious optimism.
And with that, the dramatic hour has come to a close.
-
