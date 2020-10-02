Theo can build a team, but he can't really hold a team. Plus: Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Will Be Renewed; Central Sucking Time; Nick McCown; Red Stars & Fire.

SHOW NOTES

* 324.

:50: Cubs Stinks.

* Coffman's plea to Theo: "Get a grip."

* Kyle Schwarber More Ruth Than Babe.

* Javy Baez: MVP to LVP.

18:40: Rickey Rentamanager's Lease Will Be Renewed.

* Wallenstein: They Go, He Goes.

25:13: Central Sucking Time.

AL and NL central division teams in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/qBmkgvbA4C — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) October 3, 2020

Bonus tweet:

Bob Gibson's grave should have a 15-inch mound — David Brauer (@dbrauer) October 3, 2020

31:38: Nick McCown.

* Tweeting Foles.

* Tarik Cohen Moan.

* Kyle Fuller Man.

* Cam's COVID.

50:46: Red Stars & Fire.

* An abundance of cautious optimism.

And with that, the dramatic hour has come to a close.

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

