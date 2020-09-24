All our teams are winning and nobody's happy. Including: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager; Same Old New Cubs; Gale's Song; Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro; Mitch Cutler & The Kings Of The Tomato Cans; The Bulls Are All Growns Up; Killer College Football; Red Stars Align; and The Dynamo Stinks.

* Coffman: Two baseball teams in the playoffs and a 2-0 Bears team and nobody feels good right now!

:1:13: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager.

Rick Renteria might win AL Manager of the Year and you could make a solid case for him to be fired — x - Adam (@_adamhess) September 25, 2020

My lips are sealed — Steve Stone (@stevestone) September 24, 2020

Brought it up last night, and I'll bring it up again. Moncada described a "daily battle" to find energy since his COVID-19 infection. He's fighting that battle. And the Sox are winning because he found that energy. Amazing he's played through this. https://t.co/ZtjQcG5ZeJ — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 24, 2020

Jose Abreu acknowledged the slumping White Sox -- losers of 5 of their past 6 games -- relaxed a bit too much after clinching a playoff berth last Thursday.



Will they regain their edge in time to make noise in the playoffs?https://t.co/HvzJ9NwOvY via @MLBBruceLevine pic.twitter.com/eU9gnWyCXq — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 24, 2020

Dallas Keuchel turns in quality start in final outing of regular season.



Recap: https://t.co/P4mOxUiLJZ pic.twitter.com/NSOQTEyi7d — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 25, 2020

Luis Robert is going to be an stud.



That said, him having just 1 hit in his last 35 (!!!) plate appearance in the midst of a playoff race shows how we, as fans, may want to pump the breaks on calling every uber-talented rookie the next transcendent player of our generation. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) September 25, 2020

17:55: Same Old New Cubs.

In these trying times, I like to hold on to as much normalcy as possible. #Cubs offense growing silent and choking away a division lead in late September, while frustrating as a fan, provides that normalcy. Thanks boys, still rather have a 2nd World Series though https://t.co/7lmStpvuj3 — Thomas Galicia (@thomasgalicia) September 25, 2020

33:08: Gale's Song.

* Kansas Comet Was Poetry In Motion.

36:45 Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro.

* Lieser, Sun-Times: Bears RB Tarik Cohen 'Left Money On The Plate' In Push For Allen Robinson's Extension.

39:49: Mitch Cutler And The Kings Of The Tomato Cans.

* Coffman: A Message For Mopey Mitch.

50:40: The Bulls Are All Growns Up.

* Charles Barkley Thinks Billy Donovan Should Not Have Taken The Bulls Coaching Job.

1:01:21: Killer College Football.

* Rutter: Notre Dame's Deception.

* Rutter: Notre Dame's Deadly Game.

* Weintraub, The Conversation: The Big Ten's Blood Money.

1:06:11: Red Stars Align.

* AP: Watt Scores 2 Goals, Red Stars Defeat Sky Blue 4-1.

1:08:44: The Dynamo Stinks.

* Hats off to the Soldier Field grounds crew!

STOPPAGE: 12:29

-

