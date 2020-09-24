Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #323: Slumpsville

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

All our teams are winning and nobody's happy. Including: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager; Same Old New Cubs; Gale's Song; Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro; Mitch Cutler & The Kings Of The Tomato Cans; The Bulls Are All Growns Up; Killer College Football; Red Stars Align; and The Dynamo Stinks.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #323: Slumpsville

SHOW NOTES

* 323.

* Coffman: Two baseball teams in the playoffs and a 2-0 Bears team and nobody feels good right now!

:1:13: The Return Of Rickey Rentamanager.

17:55: Same Old New Cubs.

33:08: Gale's Song.

* Kansas Comet Was Poetry In Motion.

36:45 Bears Extend Part-Time Player Instead Of All-Pro.

* Lieser, Sun-Times: Bears RB Tarik Cohen 'Left Money On The Plate' In Push For Allen Robinson's Extension.

39:49: Mitch Cutler And The Kings Of The Tomato Cans.

* Coffman: A Message For Mopey Mitch.

50:40: The Bulls Are All Growns Up.

* Charles Barkley Thinks Billy Donovan Should Not Have Taken The Bulls Coaching Job.

1:01:21: Killer College Football.

* Rutter: Notre Dame's Deception.

* Rutter: Notre Dame's Deadly Game.

* Weintraub, The Conversation: The Big Ten's Blood Money.

1:06:11: Red Stars Align.

* AP: Watt Scores 2 Goals, Red Stars Defeat Sky Blue 4-1.

1:08:44: The Dynamo Stinks.

* Hats off to the Soldier Field grounds crew!

STOPPAGE: 12:29

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

