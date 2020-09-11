Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #322: The Bears' Bad Day
Karma chameleons. Plus: Colin Kaepernick Still Screwed; White Sox vs. Dodgers; Cubs Somehow Still In First Place; Assisting Courtney; Red Stars Return To The Geek; and Lionel Messi Not Signing With The Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 322.
* Room 222.
Lionel: Yeah, just once I'd like for you to talk to me like I was Lionel Jefferson, and not a representative of the whole black race.
Mike: Oh, come on, Lionel, I don't do that!
Lionel: Sure! What's the first thing you say whenever I see you? Always something about the black problem, right?
Mike: Well, what do you want me to talk about, the weather?
Lionel: Sometimes, yeah. I mean, black people have weather too, you know!
-
5:54: The NFL Owes Colin Kaepernick Much More Than A Lame, Institutional Apology.
* Robinson, Yahoo: This Is Why Colin Kaepernick Ripped NFL Videos On Social Justice
* Negley, Yahoo: Colin Kaepernick's All-Black Nike Jersey Sells Out Immediately.
-
11:18: Underreaction Friday.
* Coffman: Bears Outluck Lions.
* Karma chameleons.
Today was actually a really bad day for the #Bears. Why? Because the worst thing for them is to be stuck in QB never-never land. Trubisky needs to either suck or be great, but not both. That way lies Ryan Pace's madness.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 13, 2020
* Seligman, AP: Robinson Expects To Stay With Bears For Rest Of Season.
* Barnwell: Stats & Nuggets!
-
38:08: Better Than The Dodgers?
* Abreu's edge.
* McCann's the man.
* Dallas has a problem.
-
49:48: Cubs Somehow Still In First Place.
* Rhodes: "The offense is still broken, Jim!"
* Mooney, The Athletic: How The Cubs Targeted Alec Mills Trying To Trade For The Next Kyle Hendricks.
* Phillies Hoped For More When They Invested $75 Million In Jake Arrieta?
-
1:06:22: Assisting Courtney.
-
1:07:40: Red Stars Return To The Geek.
-
1:08:13: Lionel Messi Not Signing With Fire.
-
STOPPAGE: 10:42
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
More from Beachwood Sports
