Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #321: The Bears Will Not Win 8½ Games This Year
Beachwood taking the under. Plus: NFL Lifts Lid With Mitch Bowl; George And Virginia Really On It This Year; The White Sox' Superlicious Schedule; Cubs Cling To Lead Over COVIDY Cards; Sky Falling, Crying; Fire Down Below; Red Stars Restart; Breaking Baffert, and more!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 321.
1:44: NFL Lifts Its Lid With The Mitch Bowl.
* Bears also missed out on Tom Brady.
* Coffman's chalky favorites: Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers.
10:35: George And Virginia Really On It This Year.
* Same stories, new season.
11:47: Defensive Maneuvers.
* Undercovered holes at all three levels.
13:40: Stop Repeating That Meaningless Lions Statistic.
* Unless he gets hurt, Stafford (and Kenny Golladay) will light Bears up.
* Trubisky unlikely to do the same to the Lions.
16:03 The Mighty Quinn?
Robert Quinn (ankle) did not practice today and is listed as doubtful for Sunday. #Bears— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 11, 2020
-
Plus:
Khalil Mack was limited in practice all three days this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. #Bears— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 11, 2020
-
* Leonard Floyd is on a one-year deal with the Rams.
17:10: Bilal Nichols Is No Eddie Goldman.
* Or EG's been overhyped all these years.
18:57: Safety Valve.
* Eddie Jackson will play alongside garbage again.
22:12: Lions The Favorite Except Among Bears Media.
* Another Chicago coinkydink.
23:20: Biggs Time.
* Montgomery mystery.
* Coffman: Bears Lose QB Competition.
28:00: Well Played, Parkins.
* A whole new Mitch - again.
* Improved footwork is a means not an end.
30:36: Robbing ARob?
* The one blue-chip player on offense they have.
33:13: The White Sox' Superlicious Schedule.
* Twins, Cleveland, Cubs.
* Triple Crown?
40:41: Cubs Cling To Lead Over COVIDY Cards.
* The Dodgers are the best by a long shot, though.
* Wavin' Will.
* Ian's Happening.
* Yu Too.
* Baby Baez.
* Lester losing it.
* The Texas Bubble.
* Martinez, Sousa, yeesh.
57:15: Army Sucks.
* So does Navy.
59:27: The Sky Is Falling/Crying Pick Your Cliche Or Song Reference. Maybe it's Empty.
* Four consecutive losses.
1:00:24: Red Stars Restart.
* Open Fall Series on Saturday.
* Return to The Geek on the 20th.
1:02:15: The Fire Down Below.
* Multi-goal shellackings.
1:02:57: Breaking Baffert.
* Chambers: Authentically Depraved.
-
STOPPAGE: 5:47
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be
John Edward "Skip" Bayless II owns decades of insufferable arrogance as a sports opinionator; seldom has he seemed so clearly trapped in the wrong century.Continue reading "Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be" »
Posted on Sep 11, 2020
TrackNotes: Authentically Depraved
Aided and abetted by NBC Sports, Churchill Downs shape-shifted its 146th Kentucky Derby in the service of turning its back on the modern world.Continue reading "TrackNotes: Authentically Depraved" »
Posted on Sep 6, 2020
TrackNotes: Their Old Kentucky Home
The Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended.Continue reading "TrackNotes: Their Old Kentucky Home" »
Posted on Sep 4, 2020