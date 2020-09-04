Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #320: Premature Exuberation

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

There will almost certainly not be a Red Line World Series. Plus: Bears Lose QB Competition; Kiss The Sky; Soccer Wubble; Mubble; and Their Old Kentucky Home.

SHOW NOTES

* 320.

:42: There Will Almost Certainly Not Be A Red Line World Series.

* Coffman: The White Sox have a nice one-two punch. The Cubs have just one punch.

* Long-hauler.

* New world.

* Jarrod Dyson vs. Cameron Maybin.

* ESPN: Why MLB's Minor Leagues As You Know Them Will End Sept. 30.

* Riese, Cubs HQ: What's Next For Albert Almora Jr.?

* Coffman: Treading Water.

* Brew Crew: What To Expect From Daniel Vogelbach.

36:00: Bears Lose QB Competition.

* Brad Biggs' Mailbag.

* Cordarelle Patterson is a niche role player whose role is of increasingly less value, not more.

58:31: Kiss The Sky.

* AP: Sky-Mystics Preview.

* Wubble Life.

1:04:20: Soccer Wubble.

-

1:06:01: Mubble.

1:07:56: Their Old Kentucky Home.

* Chambers: "The Kentucky Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended."

STOPPAGE: 9:11

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

TrackNotes: Their Old Kentucky Home

By Thomas Chambers

The Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended.

Posted on Sep 4, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #319: Business As Usual Is Canceled

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Made us look. Plus: The Giolito Shuffle; Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially; Bears' Broken Backfield; Crow Dough; Chicago Skyward; Fire Torch Orange & Blue; Gold Stars For Red Stars; and The NU/ND Report.

Posted on Aug 28, 2020