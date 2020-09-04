There will almost certainly not be a Red Line World Series. Plus: Bears Lose QB Competition; Kiss The Sky; Soccer Wubble; Mubble; and Their Old Kentucky Home.

SHOW NOTES

* 320.

:42: There Will Almost Certainly Not Be A Red Line World Series.

* Coffman: The White Sox have a nice one-two punch. The Cubs have just one punch.

* Long-hauler.

Yoán Moncada says COVID-19 is still affecting him, despite being cleared during summer camp



"Definitely my body doesn't feel the same after the virus. I feel a lack of energy, strength." — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 3, 2020

* New world.

* Jarrod Dyson vs. Cameron Maybin.

* ESPN: Why MLB's Minor Leagues As You Know Them Will End Sept. 30.

* Riese, Cubs HQ: What's Next For Albert Almora Jr.?

* Coffman: Treading Water.

* Brew Crew: What To Expect From Daniel Vogelbach.

36:00: Bears Lose QB Competition.

If your QB competition ends in a tie, you have no winner but two losers. #Bears https://t.co/Ly41jzZjoj — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 3, 2020

* Brad Biggs' Mailbag.

* Cordarelle Patterson is a niche role player whose role is of increasingly less value, not more.

58:31: Kiss The Sky.

Courtney Vandersloot, "Point God" and MVP candidate, broke the WNBA single-game assist record Monday night with a pass to her wife, Allie Quigleyhttps://t.co/JjJD4b431S pic.twitter.com/ZwiyyPpsES — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 1, 2020

* AP: Sky-Mystics Preview.

* Wubble Life.

I'm late obviously, but I have just been informed that the WNBA has been playing their games in a #WUBBLE, further explaining the ratings surge. #GoodForTheLeague — Cyclone Coach 🌪🏈🌪 (@isucoachburner) September 4, 2020

1:04:20: Soccer Wubble.

The second half of the NWSL Fall series schedule is out.

9/26, Red Stars host Washington (noon, CBS)

10/10 Red Stars visit Sky Blue (11:30 a.m. CT, CBS All Access). #MKOT — Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) September 3, 2020

1:06:01: Mubble.

For the first time this season, the Chicago Fire are on a run of games without interruption.



That regularity has a tricky side to it for #cf97, who are trying to balance building consistency with needing to rotate as they play their 5th game in 18 days.https://t.co/us22ndYKyH — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) September 4, 2020

1:07:56: Their Old Kentucky Home.

* Chambers: "The Kentucky Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended."

STOPPAGE: 9:11

