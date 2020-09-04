Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #320: Premature Exuberation
There will almost certainly not be a Red Line World Series. Plus: Bears Lose QB Competition; Kiss The Sky; Soccer Wubble; Mubble; and Their Old Kentucky Home.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 320.
-
:42: There Will Almost Certainly Not Be A Red Line World Series.
* Coffman: The White Sox have a nice one-two punch. The Cubs have just one punch.
* Long-hauler.
Yoán Moncada says COVID-19 is still affecting him, despite being cleared during summer camp— James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 3, 2020
"Definitely my body doesn't feel the same after the virus. I feel a lack of energy, strength."
* New world.
People get optioned to Schaumburg now. #pandemiclife https://t.co/dvRTI9P05x— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 3, 2020
* Jarrod Dyson vs. Cameron Maybin.
* ESPN: Why MLB's Minor Leagues As You Know Them Will End Sept. 30.
* Riese, Cubs HQ: What's Next For Albert Almora Jr.?
* Coffman: Treading Water.
* Brew Crew: What To Expect From Daniel Vogelbach.
-
36:00: Bears Lose QB Competition.
If your QB competition ends in a tie, you have no winner but two losers. #Bears https://t.co/Ly41jzZjoj— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 3, 2020
* Cordarelle Patterson is a niche role player whose role is of increasingly less value, not more.
-
58:31: Kiss The Sky.
Courtney Vandersloot, "Point God" and MVP candidate, broke the WNBA single-game assist record Monday night with a pass to her wife, Allie Quigleyhttps://t.co/JjJD4b431S pic.twitter.com/ZwiyyPpsES— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 1, 2020
* AP: Sky-Mystics Preview.
* Wubble Life.
I'm late obviously, but I have just been informed that the WNBA has been playing their games in a #WUBBLE, further explaining the ratings surge. #GoodForTheLeague— Cyclone Coach 🌪🏈🌪 (@isucoachburner) September 4, 2020
-
1:04:20: Soccer Wubble.
The second half of the NWSL Fall series schedule is out.— Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) September 3, 2020
9/26, Red Stars host Washington (noon, CBS)
10/10 Red Stars visit Sky Blue (11:30 a.m. CT, CBS All Access). #MKOT
-
1:06:01: Mubble.
For the first time this season, the Chicago Fire are on a run of games without interruption.— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) September 4, 2020
That regularity has a tricky side to it for #cf97, who are trying to balance building consistency with needing to rotate as they play their 5th game in 18 days.https://t.co/us22ndYKyH
-
1:07:56: Their Old Kentucky Home.
* Chambers: "The Kentucky Derby is a palpable vestige of post-war antebellum yearnings, a gripping continuum defiantly nurtured and fiercely defended."
-
STOPPAGE: 9:11
-
