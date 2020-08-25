Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #319: Business As Usual Is Canceled

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Made us look. Plus: The Giolito Shuffle; Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially; Bears' Broken Backfield; Crow Dough; Chicago Skyward; Fire Torch Orange & Blue; Gold Stars For Red Stars; and The NU/ND Report.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #319: Business As Usual Canceled

-

* 319.

-

:39: Making You Look.

Michael Wilbon.

*

The NBA and voting.

*

The Baltimore Ravens.

*

Joe Walsh.

*

Mets-Marlins.

*

Anthony Rizzo.

*

Jason Heyward.

*

Laurence Holmes.

+

+

*

Danny Parkins.

*

Jason Goff.

-

33:24: The Giolito Shuffle.

* Plus: The White Sox Lumber Company.

* And: Two Aces.

-

38:44: Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially.

* Coffman: Maybe The Cubs Should "Panic."

* Gonzales: Cubs Cutting Scouting And Player Development Departments.

-

53:40: Bears' Broken Backfield.

* David Montgomery has a groin.

* Hoge: Foles More Adequate Than Trubisky.

-

58:44: Crow Dough.

* Crawford: Playing Time More Important Than Money.

-

1:01:13: Chicago Skyward.

* James Wade Has Strong Words About Jacob Blake Shooting.

-

1:02:06: Fire Torch Orange & Blue.

* A look at the Fire's goals.

-

1:04:25: Gold Stars For Red Stars.

-

1:04:39: The NU/ND Report.

* Rutter: Evanston's Golden Child.

-

STOPPAGE: 6:17

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

Evanston's Golden Child

By David Rutter

You can already peer over the hill and see that titanic neighborhood struggle. If Notre Dame or hometown Northwestern beats out the other for him, the loser will be depressed. The only way it would worse for the Irish is if long-hated Michigan wins the battle.

Continue reading "Evanston's Golden Child" »

Posted on Aug 25, 2020