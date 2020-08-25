Made us look. Plus: The Giolito Shuffle; Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially; Bears' Broken Backfield; Crow Dough; Chicago Skyward; Fire Torch Orange & Blue; Gold Stars For Red Stars; and The NU/ND Report.

* 319.

:39: Making You Look.

Michael Wilbon.

Michael Wilbon's perspective is definitely worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/oCOpRlIHeR — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 26, 2020

The NBA and voting.

The NBA and its players' union announced a plan to use arenas as election polling places as part of a deal to resume the playoffs on Saturday. https://t.co/AgLydVP9ZI — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 28, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Joe Walsh.

Trump thinks a race war will help him win. Here's why he's wrong:



5 yrs ago, when I heard "Black lives matter," I responded, "All lives matter."



Now, when I hear "Black lives matter," I respond, "Yes, Black lives DO matter."



I'm not alone. Lots of white people have gotten it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2020

Mets-Marlins.

The Mets and Marlins took the field, had a 42-second moment of silence, and then walked off.



The only thing left on the field: a Black Lives Matter shirt.pic.twitter.com/JyckWkGQai — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 27, 2020

Anthony Rizzo.

"S--t doesn't change. And it's just the fact of the matter. Politicians really don't give a f--k about us. All they care about is their own agenda."



- Cubs' Anthony Rizzo pic.twitter.com/oyklz30bAf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020

Jason Heyward.

If you know a thing at all about Jason Heyward, this should not surprise you.



What is surprising, however, is that there apparently wasn't a stronger push by his teammates to join him. https://t.co/hDgpQmaSoa — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 26, 2020

Laurence Holmes.

Danny Parkins.

Jason Goff.

33:24: The Giolito Shuffle.

* Plus: The White Sox Lumber Company.

* And: Two Aces.

38:44: Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially.

* Coffman: Maybe The Cubs Should "Panic."

* Gonzales: Cubs Cutting Scouting And Player Development Departments.

53:40: Bears' Broken Backfield.

* David Montgomery has a groin.

* Hoge: Foles More Adequate Than Trubisky.

58:44: Crow Dough.

* Crawford: Playing Time More Important Than Money.

1:01:13: Chicago Skyward.

* James Wade Has Strong Words About Jacob Blake Shooting.

1:02:06: Fire Torch Orange & Blue.

* A look at the Fire's goals.

1:04:25: Gold Stars For Red Stars.

For today's #CRSLearns we're listening to @1A, a news pod from @WAMU885 and @NPR, hosted by Jenn White. This episode focuses on Jacob Blake, what's happening in Kenosha, and the latest on Breonna Taylor's case.



Listen: https://t.co/5mlvysbSvz" pic.twitter.com/BGwwzYA4D0 — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) August 27, 2020

1:04:39: The NU/ND Report.

* Rutter: Evanston's Golden Child.

STOPPAGE: 6:17

-

