The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #319: Business As Usual Is Canceled
Made us look. Plus: The Giolito Shuffle; Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially; Bears' Broken Backfield; Crow Dough; Chicago Skyward; Fire Torch Orange & Blue; Gold Stars For Red Stars; and The NU/ND Report.
* 319.
:39: Making You Look.
Michael Wilbon.
Michael Wilbon's perspective is definitely worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/oCOpRlIHeR— Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 26, 2020
The NBA and voting.
The NBA and its players' union announced a plan to use arenas as election polling places as part of a deal to resume the playoffs on Saturday. https://t.co/AgLydVP9ZI— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 28, 2020
The Baltimore Ravens.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020
Joe Walsh.
Trump thinks a race war will help him win. Here's why he's wrong:— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2020
5 yrs ago, when I heard "Black lives matter," I responded, "All lives matter."
Now, when I hear "Black lives matter," I respond, "Yes, Black lives DO matter."
I'm not alone. Lots of white people have gotten it.
Mets-Marlins.
The Mets and Marlins took the field, had a 42-second moment of silence, and then walked off.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 27, 2020
The only thing left on the field: a Black Lives Matter shirt.pic.twitter.com/JyckWkGQai
Anthony Rizzo.
"S--t doesn't change. And it's just the fact of the matter. Politicians really don't give a f--k about us. All they care about is their own agenda."— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020
- Cubs' Anthony Rizzo pic.twitter.com/oyklz30bAf
Jason Heyward.
If you know a thing at all about Jason Heyward, this should not surprise you.— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 26, 2020
What is surprising, however, is that there apparently wasn't a stronger push by his teammates to join him. https://t.co/hDgpQmaSoa
Laurence Holmes.
Danny Parkins.
Jason Goff.
33:24: The Giolito Shuffle.
* Plus: The White Sox Lumber Company.
* And: Two Aces.
38:44: Cubs Hit Rough Patch - Except Financially.
* Coffman: Maybe The Cubs Should "Panic."
* Gonzales: Cubs Cutting Scouting And Player Development Departments.
53:40: Bears' Broken Backfield.
* David Montgomery has a groin.
* Hoge: Foles More Adequate Than Trubisky.
58:44: Crow Dough.
* Crawford: Playing Time More Important Than Money.
1:01:13: Chicago Skyward.
* James Wade Has Strong Words About Jacob Blake Shooting.
1:02:06: Fire Torch Orange & Blue.
1:04:25: Gold Stars For Red Stars.
For today's #CRSLearns we're listening to @1A, a news pod from @WAMU885 and @NPR, hosted by Jenn White. This episode focuses on Jacob Blake, what's happening in Kenosha, and the latest on Breonna Taylor's case.— Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) August 27, 2020
Listen: https://t.co/5mlvysbSvz" pic.twitter.com/BGwwzYA4D0
1:04:39: The NU/ND Report.
* Rutter: Evanston's Golden Child.
-
STOPPAGE: 6:17
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
