The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #318: Crosstown Cruise
Chicago baseball is having a moment. Plus: Blackhawks Bleak; Boylen-Free Bulls Begin; Breaking News From Bears Training Camp: Everybody Looks Great!; College Football Collapse; Sky High; Fire Below; and more!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 318.
1:40: Blackhawks Bleak.
* Coffman: Blackhawks Blown Out Of Bubble.
* Golden Knights in White Satin.
* Here comes the Kraken.
-
15:01: Cubs Cruising.
* Coffman: "All hail David Bote!"
* Clemens, FanGraphs: I Respect You Too Much To Make This Title An Ian Happ Pun.
* Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago: Cubs Should Drop Bryant From Leadoff Spot Until He's Well.
* Dorsey, Sun-Times: Is Craig Kimbrel Returning To Form?
* Bastian, MLB: Yu Darvish Slowing Down, Having Success.
-
32:28: WKRP in Chicago.
Stay out of Luis Robert's way 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/asNRHDJ3v6— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 18, 2020
*
Venus Flytrap.
*
Kelly Leak.
-
40:44: Boylen-Free Bulls Begin.
-
45:42: Breaking News From Bears Training Camp: Everybody Looks Great!
* Why that's really bad news.
-
50:50: College Football's Collapse.
* Noah not that upset.
-
56:52 Sky High.
How about that season high 25 pts from @TwitterlessAzurá last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xqRyRvp3Ho— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 21, 2020
-
59:00: Fire Below.
Gaslighting us since 2007 #CFFC #cf97 https://t.co/l5mDrJ3JOI— J. Vlahakis (@jvlaha) August 21, 2020
-
STOPPAGE: 1:09
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
Blackhawks Blown Out Of Bubble
Posted on Aug 19, 2020