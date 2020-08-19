Chicago baseball is having a moment. Plus: Blackhawks Bleak; Boylen-Free Bulls Begin; Breaking News From Bears Training Camp: Everybody Looks Great!; College Football Collapse; Sky High; Fire Below; and more!

* 318.

1:40: Blackhawks Bleak.

* Coffman: Blackhawks Blown Out Of Bubble.

* Golden Knights in White Satin.

* Here comes the Kraken.

15:01: Cubs Cruising.

* Coffman: "All hail David Bote!"

* Clemens, FanGraphs: I Respect You Too Much To Make This Title An Ian Happ Pun.

* Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago: Cubs Should Drop Bryant From Leadoff Spot Until He's Well.

* Dorsey, Sun-Times: Is Craig Kimbrel Returning To Form?

* Bastian, MLB: Yu Darvish Slowing Down, Having Success.

32:28: WKRP in Chicago.

Stay out of Luis Robert's way 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/asNRHDJ3v6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 18, 2020

*

Venus Flytrap.

*

Kelly Leak.

40:44: Boylen-Free Bulls Begin.

* Sam Smith's Mock Draft.

45:42: Breaking News From Bears Training Camp: Everybody Looks Great!

* Why that's really bad news.

50:50: College Football's Collapse.

* Noah not that upset.

56:52 Sky High.

How about that season high 25 pts from @TwitterlessAzurá last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xqRyRvp3Ho — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 21, 2020

59:00: Fire Below.

