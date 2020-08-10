Killing in the name of. Plus: Blackhawks' House Money Running Out; The Infectious Cardinals Way; More Cubs Truths Emerge; The Return Of Ricky Rentamanager; Kollege Football Kills; Bye, Bye Boylen; More Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; and The Weight Of Gold.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 317.

:33: Blackhawks' House Money Running Out.

* Powers, The Athletic: Defensive Breakdowns Around Net Continue To Plague Blackhawks.

* Lazerus, The Athletic: It's Time For Alex DeBrincat To Step Up Before Blackhawks Get Swept Out.

-

7:42: The Infectious Cardinals Way.

* Screwing both Chicago teams.

* Rhodes: "I'm not enjoying this season. It's too infectious. The season is too infectious to enjoy."

-

9:05: More Cubs Truths Emerge.

* Gonzales, Tribune: Ian Happ Seizes CF Job.

* Albert Almora MIA.

* Bernstein, The Score: Hoyer: Cubs 'Always Looking To Bolster Bullpen.'

* Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago: Why Cubs Say 'Nothing's Going To Faze Us Now' After Historic 12-3 Start.

* Sharma, The Athletic: How Kris Bryant Is Tapping Into His Natural Athleticism At Third Base.

* Mooney, The Athletic: 'I'm El Mago' - Javy Báez And The Back-To-Basics Approach For The Red-Hot Cubs.

* Will Venable: "On September 6, 2017, he was named a Special Assistant to Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein. He served as the first base coach of the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and 2019. He was shifted to third base coach for the Cubs, prior to the 2020 season."

-

23:34: The Return Of Ricky Rentamanager.

* Detroit News: White Sox Ace Dallas Keuchel Tees Off On Entire Team For Losing To Tigers.

* Wallenstein: Pitchers Can't Catch.

-

26:41: Kollege Football Kills.

* Mull, The Atlantic: College Football Is Falling Apart.

* Hagar Holtz The Horrible:

Lou Holtz tells Fox News that college football needs to play amid coronavirus pandemic this fall: "Let's move on with our life! When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties -- there were going to be risks." pic.twitter.com/zZZ5qrFRFb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 11, 2020

-

36:40: Bye, Bye Boylen.

* ESPN: Bulls Finally Fire Boylen.

-

38:25 More Bears Truths!

* The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #316: Breaking Bears Truths! (41:56).

* Dickerson, ESPN: Bears' Roquan Smith Is Rejuvenated After Mediocre 2019.

-

42:06: Sky & Fire.

* Meh.

-

42:32: The Weight Of Gold.

* 'Olympic Athletes Are Dying.'

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

