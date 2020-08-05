Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #316: Blackhawks, Baseball Barely Back
Deflections and denial. Plus: David Ross Week; The White Sox Are Also Playing; Boylen Not Over; Breaking Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; Smashville; 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame, and more!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 316.
1:13: Blackhawks Make Playoffs Again.
* Second time this season!
* Powers and Lazerus, The Athletic: Observations From The Blackhawks' Game 3 Win.
* Lynch, Blackhawk Up: 3 Takeaways From Game 4 Win Against Oilers.
* King, NBC Sports Chicago: How The Blackhawks Upset The Oilers In The Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
* NHL: Maple Leafs Pull Off The Impossible Comeback In Thrilling Stanley Cup Qualifier.
* Rhodes: The cardboard fans went crazy!
* Eckardt: Burst into flames!
-
10:54: Baseball Is Barely Back.
* Sullivan, Tribune: Cubs-Cardinals Series Postponed Amid More COVID-19 Positives.
* MLB: 'Field Of Dreams' Game Canceled.
-
16:36: David Ross Week.
* The Score: Happ: Ross Is 'Right Guy For This Team.'
* Levine, The Score: Epstein Credits Ross For Creating Energy, Harmony.
* Misener, Cubbies Crib: Maddon Makes Inexcusable Move With Sho-Oh.
* Fletcher, Orange County Register: Maddon Believes Angels Clubhouse Is Free Of Drug Issues.
* TWIC Notes:
Average Exit Velocity Leaderboard in 2020 (min. 25 PA)— Jake Taraska (@Jake_Taraska) August 6, 2020
1.) Fernando Tatís Jr. (97.7 MPH)
2.) Sean Murphy (96.9 MPH)
3.) Wilson Contreras (96.4 MPH)
4.) Aaron Judge (96 MPH)
5.) Kyle Schwarber (95.6 MPH)
6.) Mike Trout (95 MPH)
7.) Corey Seager (95 MPH)
* Levine, The Score: Cubs' David Bote Flashing His Defensive Prowess.
-
35:07 The White Sox Are Also Playing.
* Eloy.
-
39:38 Boylen Not Over.
* Cowley, Sun-Times: Financial Concerns Likely Will Keep Jim Boylen As Bulls Coach.
-
41:56: Breaking Bears Truths!
* Emma, The Score: Bears Believe More Mature Miller Ready For Breakout.
* Fishbain, The Athletic: What Can The Bears Get From Second-Year RB David Montgomery?
* Rhodes: Hell, I've opted out of the grocery store. I'm about to opt out of the sidewalk . . .
-
49:33 Sky & Fire.
* Meh.
-
50:14: Smashville.
* World TeamTennis: Chicago Smash Help Set Team Tennis Viewership Record.
-
51:20: TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame.
-
Bonus clips:
* KHN: Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns.
* The Conversation: Why A Canadian Hockey Team's Name Recalls U.S. Civil War Destruction.
-
TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame
The (physical) jewel of American racing will soon become another array of condos, apartments and strip shopping that has already made Arlington Heights just so special.Continue reading "TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame" »
Posted on Aug 5, 2020
Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns
The reality of a fall without sports is sinking in.Continue reading "Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns" »
Posted on Aug 5, 2020
Why A Canadian Hockey Team's Name Recalls U.S. Civil War Destruction
Sherman's "March to the Sea" commemorated on a hockey jersey.Continue reading "Why A Canadian Hockey Team's Name Recalls U.S. Civil War Destruction" »
Posted on Aug 4, 2020