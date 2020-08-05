Deflections and denial. Plus: David Ross Week; The White Sox Are Also Playing; Boylen Not Over; Breaking Bears Truths!; Sky & Fire; Smashville; 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame, and more!

-

1:13: Blackhawks Make Playoffs Again.

* Second time this season!

* Powers and Lazerus, The Athletic: Observations From The Blackhawks' Game 3 Win.

* Lynch, Blackhawk Up: 3 Takeaways From Game 4 Win Against Oilers.

* King, NBC Sports Chicago: How The Blackhawks Upset The Oilers In The Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

* NHL: Maple Leafs Pull Off The Impossible Comeback In Thrilling Stanley Cup Qualifier.

* Rhodes: The cardboard fans went crazy!

* Eckardt: Burst into flames!

10:54: Baseball Is Barely Back.

* Sullivan, Tribune: Cubs-Cardinals Series Postponed Amid More COVID-19 Positives.

* MLB: 'Field Of Dreams' Game Canceled.

16:36: David Ross Week.

* The Score: Happ: Ross Is 'Right Guy For This Team.'

* Levine, The Score: Epstein Credits Ross For Creating Energy, Harmony.

* Misener, Cubbies Crib: Maddon Makes Inexcusable Move With Sho-Oh.

* Fletcher, Orange County Register: Maddon Believes Angels Clubhouse Is Free Of Drug Issues.

* TWIC Notes:

Average Exit Velocity Leaderboard in 2020 (min. 25 PA)



1.) Fernando Tatís Jr. (97.7 MPH)

2.) Sean Murphy (96.9 MPH)

3.) Wilson Contreras (96.4 MPH)

4.) Aaron Judge (96 MPH)

5.) Kyle Schwarber (95.6 MPH)

6.) Mike Trout (95 MPH)

7.) Corey Seager (95 MPH) — Jake Taraska (@Jake_Taraska) August 6, 2020

* Levine, The Score: Cubs' David Bote Flashing His Defensive Prowess.

35:07 The White Sox Are Also Playing.

* Eloy.

39:38 Boylen Not Over.

* Cowley, Sun-Times: Financial Concerns Likely Will Keep Jim Boylen As Bulls Coach.

-

41:56: Breaking Bears Truths!

* Emma, The Score: Bears Believe More Mature Miller Ready For Breakout.

* Fishbain, The Athletic: What Can The Bears Get From Second-Year RB David Montgomery?

* Rhodes: Hell, I've opted out of the grocery store. I'm about to opt out of the sidewalk . . .

49:33 Sky & Fire.

* Meh.

50:14: Smashville.

* World TeamTennis: Chicago Smash Help Set Team Tennis Viewership Record.

-

51:20: TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame.

