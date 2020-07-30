Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #315: Seasons Greetings
Worst baseball season ever. Shut it down. Plus: Kubs Killers; Rickey Boylen; Chicago Vikings; Blackhawks Bubble; Eddie Goldman Opts Out; Remembering Lou Henson; Jim Boylen Is Still Here And We're Here; and Sky High, Fire Fluke.
SHOW NOTES
* 315.
1:38: Seriously, How Can MLB Go On?
* South Florida Sun-Sentinel: Positive COVID-19 Tests Keep Coming: Now 18 Marlins Infected.
* CNN: MLB's Phillies Say Two Staffers Tested Positive For Coronavirus After Playing Marlins.
* Bubblicious.
* Cancun, Indiana.
14:51: Kubs Killers.
* Coffman: Most Unpleasant Win Ever.
* Craig "Rusty" Kimbrel.
23:45: Rickey Boylen.
* Ozzie Renteria.
26:42: The Chicago Vikings.
* NWSL appears to have pulled it off.
32:18: Blackhawks Bubble.
* Does Home-Field Advantage Exist Without Fans?
37:37: Eddie Goldman Opts Out.
41:01: Remembering Lou Henson.
* Coffman: "As much of a legend as they have."
43:53: Jim Boylen Is Still Here And We're Scared.
* What's the dealio?
48:56: Sky High, Fire Fluke.
* Plus, Pandemic Baseball.
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
