The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Chicago's First 2020 Champions? Plus: The Cubs Are Back; The White Sox Are Back; Thibs Timeline; and Adam Bomb.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19

-

SHOW NOTES

* 314.

:14: Chicago's First 2020 Champions?

* Nothing but blue sky.

* Planning a pandemic parade.

5:20: The Cubs Are Back.

* Kyle Hendricks twirled a gem.

* Yu Darvish grinds Coach's gears.

* Rizzo delivers hand sanitizer to home plate at inopportune time.

* Coffman: "It was Pickle Central out there."

13:16: The White Sox Are Back.

* More about the Cubs!

* Wallenstein: Muscled Up.

20:20: The Battle Of Natural Disasters.

* Fire Falls To Earthquakes.

20:46 Corey COVID.

* Jonathan Toews now "unfit to play."

25:20: Thibs Timeline.

* Over/Under at 2 1/2 years.

* World Wide Wes.

27:46: Adam Bomb.

-

-

More from Beachwood Sports »

Worse Than Brock?

By Jim Coffman

For all Theo Epstein has done in his career, he may go down as having made one of the worst trades in baseball history.

Continue reading "Worse Than Brock?" »

Posted on Jul 22, 2020

The White Sox Report

Muscled Up

By Roger Wallenstein

Perhaps only COVID-19 can stop this team.

Continue reading "Muscled Up" »

Posted on Jul 20, 2020

TrackNotes: Racing's Raging Grassfire

By Thomas Chambers

The coronavirus spreads through a game with no leadership in site. Plus: Bob Baffert's drugs.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Racing's Raging Grassfire" »

Posted on Jul 18, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #313: Opening Daze

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Is this really happening? Plus: Launching College Football; Corey Crawford Is "Unfit To Play;" Don't Bank On The Chicago Marathon; Fluky Fire Singe Sounders; Red Stars vs. Reign, and more!

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #313: Opening Daze" »

Posted on Jul 17, 2020