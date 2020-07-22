Chicago's First 2020 Champions? Plus: The Cubs Are Back; The White Sox Are Back; Thibs Timeline; and Adam Bomb.

* 314.

:14: Chicago's First 2020 Champions?

* Nothing but blue sky.

* Planning a pandemic parade.

5:20: The Cubs Are Back.

* Kyle Hendricks twirled a gem.

* Yu Darvish grinds Coach's gears.

* Rizzo delivers hand sanitizer to home plate at inopportune time.

Lorenzo Cain has a baseball IQ of a billion. pic.twitter.com/V6HAdVPSiW — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 25, 2020

* Coffman: "It was Pickle Central out there."

13:16: The White Sox Are Back.

* More about the Cubs!

* Wallenstein: Muscled Up.

20:20: The Battle Of Natural Disasters.

* Fire Falls To Earthquakes.

20:46 Corey COVID.

* Jonathan Toews now "unfit to play."

25:20: Thibs Timeline.

* Over/Under at 2 1/2 years.

* World Wide Wes.

27:46: Adam Bomb.

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

