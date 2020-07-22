Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #314: Red Stars, Blue Skies, Bat Cracks & COVID-19
Chicago's First 2020 Champions? Plus: The Cubs Are Back; The White Sox Are Back; Thibs Timeline; and Adam Bomb.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 314.
:14: Chicago's First 2020 Champions?
* Nothing but blue sky.
* Planning a pandemic parade.
5:20: The Cubs Are Back.
* Kyle Hendricks twirled a gem.
* Yu Darvish grinds Coach's gears.
* Rizzo delivers hand sanitizer to home plate at inopportune time.
Lorenzo Cain has a baseball IQ of a billion. pic.twitter.com/V6HAdVPSiW— Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 25, 2020
* Coffman: "It was Pickle Central out there."
13:16: The White Sox Are Back.
* More about the Cubs!
* Wallenstein: Muscled Up.
20:20: The Battle Of Natural Disasters.
20:46 Corey COVID.
* Jonathan Toews now "unfit to play."
25:20: Thibs Timeline.
* Over/Under at 2 1/2 years.
27:46: Adam Bomb.
-
